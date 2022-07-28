ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

7-year-old Georgia girl killed when tree falls on her in Smoky Mountains

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTaL6_0gwB8fJC00

NORTH CAROLINA — A 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the park said in a release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured.

The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

West Virginia toll collector injured after semi hits booth

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A West Virginia toll collector suffered minor injuries when a tractor-trailer slammed into a tollbooth on Friday morning, authorities said. The collector for the West Virginia Turnpike was injured on the southbound lane of the toll plaza in Chelyan when the semi, which was carrying an oversized load, attempted to use the wrong lane at about 7 a.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia gas prices cooling off, AAA says

ATLANTA — Prices at the pumps in Georgia are taking a dip. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to AAA, the average price of unleaded gas is $3.77 a gallon. Monday’s average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month and 81 cents more than it was in 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky Mountains#Accident#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Rapper Mystikal charged with rape in Louisiana

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana rapper known as “Mystikal” was arrested and charged with rape after a victim was attacked. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a news release, saying Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on several charges over the weekend, including rape, robbery and false imprisonment.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘Breaking Bad’ meth duo honored with bronze statue in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Breaking Bad” won 16 Emmy Awards during its television run from 2008 to 2013, but giant bronze statues in New Mexico may top those honors. The city of Albuquerque paid tribute to its fictional methamphetamine manufacturers on Friday, unveiling statues dedicated to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, Rolling Stone reported. “Breaking Bad” actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played White and Pinkman on the series, were at the Albuquerque Convention Center along with series creator Vince Gilligan, according to the magazine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
171K+
Followers
119K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy