7-year-old Georgia girl killed when tree falls on her in Smoky Mountains

NORTH CAROLINA — A 7-year-old girl was killed Wednesday when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the park said in a release.

The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child’s father and two siblings were not injured.

The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said.

Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.

