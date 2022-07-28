JetBlue Reaches $3.8 Billion Deal To Purchase Spirit

Last week, American Airlines was responsible for a 10-year-old girl who was traveling from Richmond, Virginia to Boston. The child had a small layover in NYC which has now “ruined the young girl’s love of travel.” Meisha Vargas, the mother of the child, shared with Business Insider that she took the time to prepare her daughter for the scheduled layover. She assured her daughter that her family would be there to pick her up in Boston. However, when the young girl arrived in New York City her connecting flight was canceled. Not only did American Airline fail to notify the parents about the cancelation, but they also didn’t share re-scheduling flight details. Vargas said she only learned of the cancelation when her daughter called “hysterically crying.”

