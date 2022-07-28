JetBlue Reaches $3.8 Billion Deal To Purchase Spirit

travelnoire.com
ZDNet
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
How to avoid paying checked baggage fees on your next flight
Unfortunately for passengers, checked baggage fees have become an expected part of flying. Here are five tips for avoiding checked baggage fees on your next flight.
Delta Air Lines CEO just revealed a harsh truth about why your flight was canceled
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. So far, travel this summer has been characterized by long lines at airports, a spate of flight delays and cancellations, and unprecedented amounts of lost luggage. All of which make for one of the most chaotic travel seasons in recent memory.
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
Oversold Flight: Delta Airlines Pays Passengers $3,000 For Giving Up Their Seat
For many travelers across the country, flying has become a true nightmare as they face a lot of flight cancellations, delays or oversold flights in many US major airports. But for some, this current troubling situation turned out some extra money from hers. As CNBC reported, a passenger named Megan Keaveny received $3,000 from Delta Airlines for giving up her seat on an oversold flight.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
Alaska Airlines Pilot And Co-pilot Argue In Front Of Passengers Before Turning Plane Around
A pilot and co-pilot on an Alaska Airlines flight engaged in a verbal dispute in front of their passengers. According to Business Insider, the incident occurred on July 18 on a flight from DC’s Dulles International Airport bound for San Francisco International Airport. Though it has not been revealed...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Almost a month after his flight and 10 days after Delta said he'd get no more compensation, it offered Tim Kelly a further 400,000 SkyMiles.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
JetBlue and Spirit have agreed to merge. Passengers may enjoy better service on the combined airline, but Spirit's low prices will vanish.
Analysts say the merger will be good for consumers in terms of better onboard service and a larger combined network, but ultra-low fares will be left out.
Southwest Sweetens the Pot With Change to Flight Credit Policy
With confusion about whether the U.S. is actually in a recession, or even what a recession actually is, it is understandable if Americans start getting more choosy about where they spend their money. With inflation reaching a 40-year high, there are signs that lower-income Americans are starting to spend less...
JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion to become fifth-biggest US airline
American carrier JetBlue is to buy ultra-low-cost Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion (£3.14bn) in a deal that would create the fifth-largest airline in the US – if it is cleared by regulators.The agreement comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with budget rival Frontier Airlines fell apart.The proposed new combined airline would be based in New York and have a combined fleet of 458 aircraft.However, it needs approval from a White House that has recently called for more competition in the airline industry.Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve Frontier’s lower offer, saying that antitrust regulators are more likely to...
Air Canada Passenger Brought Suitcase On Board And It Got Lost After Being Checked
As the summer of ‘travel hell’ continues, there have been more and more stories of lost luggage. To avoid fees and the insanity at baggage claim, a passenger tried to take her bag on board an Air Canada flight. Due to space issues, staff said she would need to check the bag. She agreed, but the bag was lost in transit.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Delta flies plane loaded with 1,000 bags – and no passengers – to US after Heathrow luggage chaos
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
American Airlines says it could take 3 years to get back to full nationwide capacity
American Airlines said Thursday it could take up to three years to get back to full, nationwide capacity due to what it said was an ongoing pilot shortage. CEO Robert Isom told investors that demand for air travel is at record levels, but that the airline's travel schedule remains impacted by supply chain disruptions and staffing shortages that worsened during the pandemic.
Unaccompanied Minor Stranded In JFK, American Airlines Fails To Notify Parents Of Canceled Flights
Last week, American Airlines was responsible for a 10-year-old girl who was traveling from Richmond, Virginia to Boston. The child had a small layover in NYC which has now “ruined the young girl’s love of travel.” Meisha Vargas, the mother of the child, shared with Business Insider that she took the time to prepare her daughter for the scheduled layover. She assured her daughter that her family would be there to pick her up in Boston. However, when the young girl arrived in New York City her connecting flight was canceled. Not only did American Airline fail to notify the parents about the cancelation, but they also didn’t share re-scheduling flight details. Vargas said she only learned of the cancelation when her daughter called “hysterically crying.”
Hotels In Europe To Hire Inexperienced Workers To Reduce Staff Shortage
As Travel Noire has recently reported, airports worldwide face problems mainly caused by staff shortages. But, this current issue is not affecting just airline companies. Some major hotels in Europe are currently hiring workers within 24 hours without job experience to solve their staff shortage this summer and meet guests’ demands.
Stranded Passengers Split A $1340 Uber Ride From Paris To London After Canceled Flight
The flight cancellations and delays have been frustrating for all of us. There are so many flight disruptions that many travel experts are encouraging people to drive instead of flying – especially when you add the luggage woes. Well, it turns out that some people are listening to the...
