Prospective Duval County School Board candidates share their views ahead of race for District 2
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three weeks from Tuesday, votes will be counted to decide who will fill two Duval County School Board seats. Running in the second district are incumbent Elizabeth Anderson, a licensed mental health counselor, former teacher and administrator. And challenger April Carney, local business owner and nutrition coach.
Get to know the candidates running for the District 6 Duval County School Board seat
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s District 6 school board seat represents much of Jacksonville’s westernmost end. Running for the seat is incumbent Charlotte Joyce. She’s a former substitute teacher, PTA leader and a big advocate for the district’s Magnet programs and school choice. She recently became a grandmother.
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who entered pre-K.
Clay County officials lay out plans to keep schools safe
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Ahead of the new school year, Clay County officials on Monday laid out their plans to keep students safe and protect against mass shootings. Law enforcement met Monday at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center with staff from Tynes Elementary School in Middleburg about their active shooter plan.
No cost back-to-school immunization event begins for students entering preschool, grades K-12
GREEN COVER SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health is hosting a free vaccine drive at the Clay County fairgrounds starting Monday. Students entering preschool and grades K-12 are required to be vaccinated for a long list of conditions including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, and mumps. Along with rubella, polio, chickenpox, and hepatitis B.
Vote by mail ballots being tabulated in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The primary election in Florida is three weeks away and already votes are being tabulated in Duval County. There are new laws and concern over the accuracy of the vote. And on Monday, election workers opened up the vote by mail ballots that voters have sent in.
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
Legislation to help combat Jacksonville’s housing crisis beginning committee process
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond has announced legislation to help combat the city’s housing crisis. Diamond — along with council members Michael Boylan, Garrett Dennis, Reggie Gaffney and Randy White — introduced the “Keep Our Families Together” Act. Diamond said in...
Vote for Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood
Where is Jacksonville’s best historic neighborhood? Vote now!. You can vote once per day from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14. If you do not see your choice on the list, you have the option to write-in your candidate during the voting process below. We will reject write-in submissions that...
‘Honored, excited & thrilled’: Era begins at UNF as new president takes helm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dr. Moez Limayem began his duties Monday at the University of North Florida’s seventh president. Limayem most recently served as the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at the University of South Florida. He was instrumental in raising more than $126 million in gifts for the college to bolster student success, entrepreneurship and career readiness.
JFRD sends disaster response team to flood-ravaged Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department sent a disaster response team to Kentucky, where there has been massive flooding. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a tweet Sunday night that the high-level All Hazards Incident Management Team from JFRD will be on the ground to assist for as long as needed.
Middleburg woman gathering supplies for Kentucky flooding victims, including her family
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out. Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.
‘Everybody’s trying to make it’: Local businesses feeling the impact of inflation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With debate over whether the economy is in a recession following a second-quarter decline in the country’s gross domestic product, News4JAX is looking into Jacksonville’s economic health status. We talked to multiple business owners all across Jacksonville as well as the chamber of commerce...
Advocate warns about using proper safety equipment after teen dies in fall from electric skateboard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a teenager died Saturday night following a fall from an electric skateboard in Clay County, a child safety advocate offered a warning for parents. Troopers said the 14-year-old from Green Cove Springs, who died at the hospital, was not wearing a helmet when he fell from the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Solving deadly truck underride crashes: Families work to find solutions to make roadways safer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s among the deadliest scenarios on the road: a car going under a semi-truck. It’s called an underride crash, and across America, hundreds of people die every year in this scenario. The latest numbers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show deaths were...
Sharks spotted up and down coast of Northeast Florida
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – News4JAX has received photos and videos of sharks along the beaches of Northeast Florida over the past few days. Lifeguards are currently warning beachgoers to be on the lookout when going into the water. Kathleen Dezio sent News4JAX photos she took from the Beach...
Attorney for Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio wants prosecutor removed case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The attorney for a controversial Jacksonville rapper wants the prosecutor removed from his case. Charles Jones, known as rapper Julio Foolio, was arrested in April on charges of a window tint violation and fleeing and eluding police. Body camera video obtained by News4JAX shows a state...
Report: Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners to close; apartments planned for site
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An iconic Jacksonville restaurant is set to close its doors after 83 years in business. The Beach Road Fish House & Chicken Dinners restaurant, located in the St. Nicholas neighborhood on Atlantic Boulevard near Art Museum Drive, plans to remain open until spring 2023, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.
JOIN US: Buy 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards tickets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The show must go on!. WJXT/WCWJ and Graham Media Group invite you to join us for the third-annual Jacksonville Image Awards gala. We are happy to announce we are returning to a live, in-person event following a virtual show in 2021 and postponement of the 2022 show due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Aviation expert weighs in on fatal gyrocopter crash in Clay County
MELROSE, Fla. – Two people are dead after an experimental helicopter crashed and caught fire Saturday morning on private property in Clay County. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot and a passenger died in the crash in a Melrose area. The victims’ names have not been released.
