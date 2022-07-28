ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s new temperature record of 40.3C confirmed by Met Office

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The Met Office has verified the new UK temperature record of 40.3C at Coningsby, Lincolnshire, seen on July 19 during the heatwave.

The confirmation comes after quality control testing was carried out at a number of sites where records were provisionally broken during the extreme heat, the Met Office said.

A new record for Wales of 37.1C at Hawarden Airport, Flintshire, on July 18, was also confirmed, as was a new record high daily minimum temperature for the country, of 24.5C at Aberporth on July 19.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

But a provisional record for Scotland of 35.1C, reported at Floors Castle, in the Borders, does not meet the criteria needed to be declared an official national record, the Met Office said.

An inspection found the site set-up was not fully compliant with observing standards.

A new record for Scotland of 34.8C at Charterhall, in the Borders, on July 19 was confirmed.

The confirmation of the provisional records comes following measures to double check, including physical inspections, cross-checking of stations and sites and further testing of equipment.

The extreme temperatures were recorded as the UK was hit by an unprecedented heatwave, in which the previous UK temperature record of 38.7C was provisionally met or exceeded at 46 stations, from Kent to North Yorkshire and from Suffolk to Warwickshire.

Verification of these records has confirmed the extreme heat that we experienced last week

Provisionally, seven stations recorded maximum temperatures in excess of 40C.

Ali Price, whose team is responsible for operating the Met Office network of weather observing stations in the UK, said: “Verification of these records has confirmed the extreme heat that we experienced last week.

“The process of verifying these records, using a rigorous process to ensure the readings collected were accurate, is vital to ensure that our temperature records reflect our weather and climate and have not been adversely influenced by other factors.”

Official temperatures come from weather stations that meet specific criteria, and are regularly maintained and inspected by specialist teams, the Met Office said.

They have thermometers housed in a white slatted box with its door facing north, to keep the thermometer away from direct sunlight but with constant airflow, to ensure consistency of readings.

The location of the boxes, known as a Stevenson screen, are also standardised, and have to be mounted 1.25m over level grass ground, and at least 20m away from concrete or hard-standing.

Only half the area within a 100m radius should be formed of man-made surfaces.

In a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change, it would be virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said: “Verification of these record-breaking temperatures confirms what we’ve been saying in the last week, that the UK exceeded 40C for the first time as part of a widespread and intense heatwave.

“In a climate unaffected by human-induced climate change, it would be virtually impossible for temperatures in the UK to reach 40C but climate change is already making UK heatwaves more frequent, intense and long-lasting.”

Quality control for a provisional new UK highest daily minimum temperature record – which represents the warmest night recorded in the country – continues.

newschain

Driest July on record for south-east England and East Anglia

Parts of England have had their driest July since records began, according to provisional figures from the Met Office. South-east and central southern England saw an average of only 5.0mm of rain last month, while East Anglia had 5.4mm. For both areas it was the lowest amount of rainfall in...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Forecasters predict tropical humid heat and rain after driest July on record

Parts of the UK are set to see tropical temperatures, while some can expect heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms. Forecasters are predicting hot, sunny, and humid weather in the South East in the coming days, with highs of 30C in the south of England on Tuesday, remaining in the high 20s through to Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl

Police are urgently appealing for help to identify a man following the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte. Lincolnshire Police released four CCTV images of the man and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately. The force added that two people who were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two more child strip-search cases being investigated by watchdog

Another two cases where Metropolitan Police officers strip-searched children are being investigated by a watchdog. The cases both involve 16-year-old boys who were searched in custody without an appropriate adult present at Ilford Police Station in January 2020 and at Bethnal Green Police Station in October 2020. Another three cases...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

Three teenagers killed and one seriously injured after Alfa Romeo crashes

Three teenagers have been killed and another seriously injured in a car crash in North Yorkshire. The four males were driving in a grey Alfa Romeo from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road at around 11pm on Friday. Three passengers, a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston

A man has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston. Lincolnshire Police said officers detained a 22-year-old in the Boston Central Park area at about 2.45pm on Saturday, on suspicion of murdering Lillia Valutyte. It comes after the force released four CCTV images of a...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Man remanded in custody charged with murder of young mother

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother who was last seen 10 days ago. Gary Bennett, 36, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Madison Wright in Basildon between July 22 and July 25. The defendant, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, dabbed his eyes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man, 22, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in south-west London

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in south-west London. Errol McKay, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene at a home in Trinity Crescent, Balham, after police were called at around 1.15am on Wednesday. Raekwon Hanniford-Brown, 22, of Rossiter Road, will appear at Westminster...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Single ticket wins 1.337 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot

A single ticket bought in the US beat the odds and won a 1.337 billion dollar (£1.1 billion) Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw on Friday, and it was bought at a Speedway petrol station and convenience store in a Chicago suburb.
CHICAGO, IL
newschain

Three ex-health secretaries urge immediate payouts for infected blood victims

Three former health secretaries have urged the Government to compensate victims of the infected blood scandal and bereaved relatives immediately. Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt and Matt Hancock have stressed how, since the life expectancy of many victims has been dramatically shortened, their £100,000 recommended payouts should be processed as soon as possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

The Foxes swoops to claim Goodwood spoils

Andrew Balding landed the British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Stakes at Goodwood for the second year running as The Foxes hunted down Richard Hannon’s Classic to open his account at the third attempt. The Kingsclere handler took the corresponding race 12 months ago with subsequent Irish Guineas third...
SPORTS
newschain

Joe Biden confirms death of al Qaida leader al-Zawahri in US drone strike

US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan. Mr Biden expressed hope on Monday that the killing of al-Zawahri brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the September 11 2001 attacks on the United States.
POTUS
newschain

BT and Openreach workers staging second pay strike

Thousands of BT and Openreach workers will go on strike again on Monday in a dispute over pay. Members of the Communication Workers Union, including call centre workers and engineers, will walk out for 24 hours following action on Friday. The union will mount picket lines outside company offices across...
LABOR ISSUES
newschain

Energy bills forecast to hit £3,615 amid worsening cost-of-living crisis

Households across Britain have been warned they could face an annual energy bill in excess of £3,600 this winter. Energy consultant Cornwall Insight said a regular gas and electricity bill in England, Wales and Scotland could reach £3,615 in the new year, which is hundreds of pounds more than previous predictions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

US operation in Afghanistan killed al Qaida leader al-Zawahri, reports claim

A CIA drone strike has killed al Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to reports. Current and former officials began hearing on Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until his death could be confirmed, according to a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
MILITARY
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United look to shed six defenders in rebuild

Manchester United are weighing up which six defenders to sell before the end of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail reports. It is reported that Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Baily, Alex Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird and Phil Jones could face the axe. Chelsea have offered 19-year-old centre-back Levi Colwill...
PREMIER LEAGUE

