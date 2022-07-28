Two pedestrians, 2 vehicle accident

www.foxbangor.com
Lewiston man dies after crashing into a tree in Hartford
PORTLAND, Maine — A Lewiston man died Monday after his vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a tree. Deputies with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a crash around 10 a.m. Monday on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, in Hartford. Upon...
WPFO
Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake
A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
wabi.tv
Silver Alert issued for Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen from Livermore Falls. Police say 16-year-old Asia Brown was last seen Saturday, July 30 around 8:30 p.m. at her home on Campground Rd. in Livermore Falls. Asia’s father discovered her...
WMTW
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
foxbangor.com
Garage destroyed in fire
BANGOR — Firefighters were called to a home in Bangor for a garage fire earlier Sunday. Bangor Fire Department headed to 140 Fern Street just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon to assist the resident and put the fire out. Assistant fire chief Chandler Corriveau says if his crew did not...
wgan.com
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
WPFO
Multiple people hurt in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Multiple people are hurt after an SUV hit another SUV and then struck two pedestrians in Augusta on Wednesday. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Western Avenue near Crossings Way. According to police, a Toyota SUV, driven by a 54-year-old Augusta woman, rear-ended a Honda SUV,...
foxbangor.com
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
wgan.com
Hundreds without power after truck hits utility pole in Raymond
RAYMOND (WGME) — Part of Webbs Mills Road in Raymond is closed, and hundreds are without power, after a truck hit a CMP electrical pole Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., police say 51-year-old James Carroll of Raymond lost control of his truck which left the roadway and hit the pole, causing extensive damage to the power infrastructure in the area.
Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday
One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
wabi.tv
Vehicle catches fire blocking northbound traffic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -According to Maine State Police, the passing lane is now open but traffic is backed up. The incident happened at 5:50 am at mile marker 179 Northbound. The fire is out and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were...
WPFO
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
Grenade Found Inside Maine Home Thursday Night, Neighbors Evacuated
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a grenade was discovered inside a Maine home on Thursday evening prompting a large police response to the area. Moss says that at about 7:00 on Thursday evening, police from the Rockland Maine Police Department were called to...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
foxbangor.com
Emerson Mill road in Hampden closure
HAMPDEN– The Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close part of the Emerson Mill at road at I95 in Hampden. As part of the ongoing work on the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project, road closure, as needed, will happen between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 5:00 A.M. between Sunday July 31st and Saturday August 6th.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Police seeking suspects in Mason Station burglary, vandalism
Wiscasset Police posted a photo of five potential suspects July 28 allegedly involved with a weekend burglary at Mason Station. Around 10 a.m., Police Chief Larry Hesseltine posted the photo on the department’s Facebook page with this message. “Looking for assistance in identifying these individuals. They are suspects in a burglary, theft, and criminal mischief case at Mason Station. If you can help please contact Chief Hesseltine at 207-882-8203 or chiefhesseltine@wiscasset.org.”
Police use stun gun to subdue teen in Rockland parking lot
ROCKLAND, Maine — Rockland police reportedly used a stun gun to subdue a teen during a confrontation early Thursday morning outside the police department. Police said the teen called 911 at about 2 a.m. Thursday to say they had several guns and wanted to confront police. Officers arrived to...
wabi.tv
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
WPFO
Juveniles accused of fighting with police in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly starting a fight with police officers in Rockland. One of the juveniles reportedly had to be tased. Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday they got a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile who reported they were armed with several guns and wanted to have a confrontation with police.
