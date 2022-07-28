ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Don Bogner transcript from KWBW Morning Show

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Chester I. Lewis plaque unveiling Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson, Hutch in Harmony, and HCC's Social Sciences Department are coming together Friday to commemorate the first official Chester I. Lewis Day, with the unveiling of the new biography plaque in Chester I. Lewis Plaza and a proclamation read by Vice-Mayor Jon Richardson.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Minority Business Mixer Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Minority Business Mixer is Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Splinters N Rust at 125 North Main in Hutchinson. The Minority Business Mixer is a networking event for minority business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect and build relationships. This event is open to everyone who is interested in highlighting and celebrating the importance of minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Hutchinson and Reno County.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Haven City Council meets Monday evening

HAVEN, Kan. — It’s a light agenda for the Haven City Council when they meet Monday evening. The council will look over a request from the Haven Recreation board to hire Josephine Gonzalez as its treasurer, and go hear comments from Shannin Rettig of the chamber of commerce regarding the Haven Fall Festival.
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Tag system down as of noon Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz tells Hutch Post that the Tag Department cannot do any title work on Friday, July 29. The system is down and they have no idea when it will be fixed. Anyone who signed in earlier Friday will be still be in...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Talk20 Hutch tonight at library

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next edition of Talk20 Hutch is tonight, July 29 at the Hutchinson Public Library. Talk20 Hutch is an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to learn, listen, and engage with one another over common topics. Ten Reno...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Nickerson USD 309 moving along with potential bond issue

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 school district continues to move along with a potential bond issue. According to Superintendent Curtis Nightingale, a meeting was held Wednesday with the contractors to discuss the needs of the district. The contractors will begin looking over the facilities next week. Following that a list of potential improvements will be presented to the district. The district wants to stay at around $10.5 million dollars for the proposal.
NICKERSON, KS
KSN News

Sheriff: Fresh look solves a 2010 Wichita homicide

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman have been arrested in connection to the death of a Wichita man in 2010. The victim was 19-year-old German Clerici. His mother reported him missing in early February of 2010. She had not heard from him since the last few […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

It was hotter that usual in July, but not by much

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although it did seem hot in July, it was not much out of the ordinary for Kansas this time of the year. According to official statistics from the Hutchinson station of the National Weather Service, the area saw eight days of 100 degree highs or hotter. There were 14 more days where the temperature was 95 or above. The average for July is about 92 degrees. The average high for the month was 96. It was dry, with only about half the normal moisture for the area. About 1.64 inches of rain fell, with almost half of that total falling in the past week.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Land Bank to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank will hear a report on County ARPA funds as part of its agenda on Tuesday. They will hear from Clint Nelson with Interfaith Housing and then discuss possible interest in accepting donated property. The Land Bank has tabled the application to purchase...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Suspects in Kansas 2010 killing arrested in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have two suspects in custody. In February of 2010, 19-year-old German Clerici's mother reported him missing after she had not heard from him since late January, according to a statement from the Butler County Sheriff's office. Clerici's car was also missing.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Accident involving toy car sends one to the hospital

SYLVIA, Kan. — A Reno County man was injured in an accident involving a toy electric car over the weekend. The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reports that 42-year-old Charles Brown of Sylvia was in a toy electric car that was being towed by an ATV Saturday evening when the car flipped, ejecting him.
SYLVIA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

