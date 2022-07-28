Don Bogner transcript from KWBW Morning Show

hutchpost.com
Minority Business Mixer Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next Minority Business Mixer is Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Splinters N Rust at 125 North Main in Hutchinson. The Minority Business Mixer is a networking event for minority business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals to connect and build relationships. This event is open to everyone who is interested in highlighting and celebrating the importance of minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Hutchinson and Reno County.
Haven City Council meets Monday evening
HAVEN, Kan. — It’s a light agenda for the Haven City Council when they meet Monday evening. The council will look over a request from the Haven Recreation board to hire Josephine Gonzalez as its treasurer, and go hear comments from Shannin Rettig of the chamber of commerce regarding the Haven Fall Festival.
Tag system down as of noon Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz tells Hutch Post that the Tag Department cannot do any title work on Friday, July 29. The system is down and they have no idea when it will be fixed. Anyone who signed in earlier Friday will be still be in...
🎥 A Day in the Life: Kincaid Manufacturing
Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Hooper: Vandalism on both sides of constitutional question ahead of primary
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson police chief Jeff Hooper said there have been more than 20 vandalism reports related to political signs for the constitutional amendment question that is on the ballot Tuesday. "This is a controversial topic," Hooper said. "Many people are very passionate about it. We've seen either...
Advance voting still at fast pace, Reno Co. annex open 9-1 Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Advance voting continues ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election. Voting has been brisk prior to Tuesday with advance voting open until Monday at 12 noon. The Reno County annex will be open for residents to cast a ballot Saturday from 9 a .m. until 1 p.m.
Talk20 Hutch tonight at library
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next edition of Talk20 Hutch is tonight, July 29 at the Hutchinson Public Library. Talk20 Hutch is an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in the community to learn, listen, and engage with one another over common topics. Ten Reno...
Nickerson USD 309 moving along with potential bond issue
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 school district continues to move along with a potential bond issue. According to Superintendent Curtis Nightingale, a meeting was held Wednesday with the contractors to discuss the needs of the district. The contractors will begin looking over the facilities next week. Following that a list of potential improvements will be presented to the district. The district wants to stay at around $10.5 million dollars for the proposal.
