Board Member reflects on his personal experience as a member of the Perry County Health Board

gladstonedispatch.com
Resident complains about noisy city park
A Farmington resident who lives with her husband and children in the 800 block of Columbia Street appeared before the Farmington City Council at its July 25 regular meeting during a time set aside for visitors to address the councilors. She informed the council that she wanted to discuss two separate but related topics.
kfmo.com
Parkland Health Center Named to Top 100
(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.
More than 20 states considering 'Bentley's Law' DUI legislation
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A St. Francois County woman is making it her mission to punish drunk drivers by hitting them in the wallet. "Life ain't the same and it never will be,” said Cecilia Williams. April 13, 2021, a knock at the door changed Cecilia Williams life...
KFVS12
Patrons pack tattoo business to support late artist in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland tattoo shop honored a man Sunday who recently lost his life too soon. People packed the Tried and True Salon in Cape Girardeau where they received tattoos and piercings in honor of Johnny Thurman. Thurman died earlier in July in a bike accident....
KFVS12
Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
tncontentexchange.com
Officials from SFC and SGC voice concerns about fiber optic line installation along roads
County officials from St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties are complaining about problems that have occurred while subcontractors are installing fiber optic lines for Charter Spectrum along roads in both counties. Ste. Genevieve County Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson spoke about the myriad of problems they are having with damage along...
myleaderpaper.com
County girl named Missouri’s Miss Amazing teen
Seckman High School sophomore Leah Beilman, 17, recently was crowned Missouri Miss Amazing teen and will go on to compete for a national title. The Miss Amazing Pageant, a nonprofit organization that holds pageants for girls and women with disabilities, has six categories. It also has chapters in 35 states, according to its website.
focushillsboro.com
Manufacturing Company Expanding To Benton (Latest News)
Benton has been selected by AECI Schirm USA as the site for their next facility in which to grow their contract manufacturing services. August is the month that will mark the beginning of construction on the new facility. In addition to the development of a new formulation facility that is 70,000 square feet in size, the facility will involve the refurbishment of an existing biofuel factory.
The historic Missouri Pacific Railroad depot in Fredericktown, Missouri was built in 1917 and it's a restaurant today
Railroad Depot Federicktown, Missouri.Parker Botanical, CC BY-SA, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1917, the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway (later known as the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac)) built the Fredericktown Depot. It's a historic train station that's located in Fredericktown, Missouri inside Madison County. In 2000, the depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
lutheranmuseum.com
A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville
I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
KFVS12
Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A man from Charleston,...
Boeing’s modified contract offer halts union strike
A Boeing strike that was set to start Monday, August 1 has been averted until at least later this week.
westkentuckystar.com
7 inches of rain causes southern Illinois dam to fail
The same drenching storms that dumped a foot of rain on St. Louis Tuesday morning traveled 60 miles east into Illinois and dropped another 7 inches on the town of Nashville. It was enough to cause the secondary dam of the Nashville Reservoir to fail and flood about 40 acres, including the east side of the town and State Route 15.
kjluradio.com
Tractor-trailer hit by train, causes fuel spill, in Audrain County
An out-of-state truck driver is hospitalized after his tractor trailer is hit by a train, causing a fuel spill in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer hauling diesel was attempting to turn near the Jefferson Street railroad crossing Saturday morning. Officers say the driver left the back of the trailer near the tracks, and it was hit by a slow-moving train. The trailer was pushed about 100 feet before coming to rest.
Bear shot and killed in Washington County, Missouri
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A male bear was shot in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. No one has yet been charged in connection with this incident. The carcass has been seized as evidence. Conservation agents are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
KMZU
Jefferson County Sheriff seeks the location of missing man
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on March 29, when 42-year-old Richard Jones traveled to an unknown destination while carrying a large backpack. Jones is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Savannah M. Stewart, 19, of Imperial was injured Thursday afternoon, July 28, in a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer on I-44 east of Lewis Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:08 p.m., Stewart was driving a 2002 Mercury Cougar east on the interstate and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City man arrested for rape
SCOTT CITY, MO- According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on Saturday, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department that she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim advised that the perpetrator was Jamie D. Watkins of Scott City. Officer’s Toby Haynes and Justin Bodendieck conducted the investigation. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins’ who admitted that he raped the victim.
