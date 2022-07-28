Board Member reflects on his personal experience as a member of the Perry County Health Board

(St. Francois County, MO) Parkland Health Center at Farmington is being named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The annual list is published by Fortune. Merative, a data, analytics, and technology provider serving the health industry, has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. Parkland Health Center includes two locations in Missouri, a full service acute care hospital in Farmington as well as a three bed critical access hospital in Bonne Terre. The Center's locations provide quality primary and secondary level inpatient and outpatient services to the people of St. Francois County and surrounding areas in southeastern Missouri. Services across these two facilities include intensive care, obstetrics, oncology, infusion, cardiac cath lab, sleep lab, wound care, and the Huckstep Heart and Lung Center.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO