Bloodied but unbowed: liberal justices wield dissents as weapon of resistance
The three justices may be in the minority, but their opinions are sounding an alarm that equal rights are under threat by the new rightwing supermajority of the supreme court
Russia-Ukraine war live news: 3 killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say; Kyiv investigating 752 cases of treason
A minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say; Ukraine’s state security service says treason most rife in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson
Who was al Qaeda leader and key 9/11 architect Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's death at the hands of a US drone strike brings an end to his "trail of murder and violence against American citizens," President Joe Biden said Monday evening.
