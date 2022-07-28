Butte PK Casey Kautzman to host Bulldogs Kicking Camp on Friday

406mtsports.com
Related
406mtsports.com
Jeff Graham named Montana Tech women’s basketball head coach
BUTTE — Former Belt High School girls basketball coach Jeff Graham has been named Montana Tech's new women's basketball coach, the school announced on Monday. Graham built a powerhouse program at Belt High School accumulating a 358-42 overall record that includes six state championships, seven divisional titles, 11 conference titles, and 11 district titles in 15 seasons. For his efforts, Graham was named the Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year six times in girls basketball.
406mtsports.com
State A Legion: Butte Miners stay perfect, face Billings in Sunday title game
BELGRADE — Aidan Lee stood on the field after the game, with dried blood staining his chin and wadded tissue hanging out of his right nostril, and said he felt fine. Chalk it up to the medicinal powers of a walk-off hit. Lee’s single to score Sean Ossello in...
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Todorovich, Esponda win national championships
Is there something in the water out in Montana City?. So begs the question, after a pair of young teenage girls from the bedroom community south of Helena have returned with our latest national championships. Helena Nova trackster Madilyn Todorovich captured the 15-16 heptathlon title at the USA Track & Field Championships, while Missoula Roots Gymnastic Club's Reese Esponda garnered two event crowns and placed all-around runner-up in the 11-14 division at the Hopes Elite Gymnastics Classic Championships.
406mtsports.com
Photos: Billings Royals win State AA Legion Baseball tournament
Billings Royals play the Helena Senators for the State AA Legion Baseball tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Sunday. Billings won the game and the tournament title 4 to 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
State AA Legion: Billings Royals keep calm and move on with tight win over Helena
BILLINGS — Calm under pressure? That’s the Billings Royals. Friday night brought another state tournament nail biter, but the Royals came through the same way they did the previous two days to advance again at the State AA American Legion baseball tournament at Dehler Park. Davis Mosier’s two-out,...
406mtsports.com
State AA Legion: It's a rematch, as Billings Royals, Helena Senators will meet for title
BILLINGS — They’ve been the class of Montana Legion baseball over the course of the past two seasons, so naturally the Billings Royals and Helena Senators will battle for supremacy again Sunday in the championship round of the State AA tournament at Dehler Park. The No. 2-seeded Senators,...
Comments / 0