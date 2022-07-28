Butte PK Casey Kautzman to host Bulldogs Kicking Camp on Friday

Is there something in the water out in Montana City?. So begs the question, after a pair of young teenage girls from the bedroom community south of Helena have returned with our latest national championships. Helena Nova trackster Madilyn Todorovich captured the 15-16 heptathlon title at the USA Track & Field Championships, while Missoula Roots Gymnastic Club's Reese Esponda garnered two event crowns and placed all-around runner-up in the 11-14 division at the Hopes Elite Gymnastics Classic Championships.

HELENA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO