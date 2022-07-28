Squirrel White and ‘The Big Three’ Are Already Impressing Hendon Hooker

www.rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
‘He’s Not Slow’: Heupel Impressed by Squirrel White’s Speed After Day One
Tennessee fans will grow to know newcomer Marquarius White over the course of this season and the following ones. However, that isn’t the exact name that people will be familiar with – it’s Squirrel White. After committing to Tennessee in July of 2021, the Pinson, Alabama native...
Notes, Observations From Tennessee's First Practice of Fall Camp
Football season is officially upon as Josh Heupel's team took to Haslam Field today to kickoff fall camp. Coaches and players met with the media yesterday to discuss their thoughts heading into camp, and there was plenty of excitement from each individual we heard from. After day one of camp, here ...
WATCH: Tennessee Football Practice Highlights – No. 1
It’s football time in Tennessee. Those were the words spoken by Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on Sunday before the Vols officially took the field on Monday morning for the first practice of fall camp. The rain stayed away from Knoxville and provided a crisp and cool backdrop for the Vols’ first practice out on the field.
Freshman Josephs takes aim at early playing time for Tennessee’s defense
As one half of the duo of talented edge defenders headlining Tennessee’s freshman class, Joshua Josephs is a candidate to help the Vols sooner rather than later. For now, the freshman is all of one practice into his collegiate career, and there’s too much work to be done to focus too much on what playing time he might get or how his role might look for a Tennessee defense needing quality pass-rushers. Josephs has put himself in position to push for those things, though, with a productive summer after joining the program a couple of months ago.
Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury
A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
WATCH: Tennessee Coordinators Talk The Start Of Fall Practice
Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media Sunday before the Vols begin fall practice on Monday morning. Both Banks and Golesh are entering their second season in Knoxville and harped on the positives of the continuity. Where last season the new staff was playing catchup and players had to adjust to different styles of coaching and the Vols’ uptempo offense, this Tennessee team knows what to expect of its coaches and the coaches know what they’re getting from the roster.
WATCH: Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Opens Vols’ Media Day in Knoxville
Tennessee’s 2022 fall camp officially kicked off with a media day on Sunday in Knoxville. Vols head coach Josh Heupel was the first to take to the stage, where he both spoke about the current state of the program and answered questions about the team from the media. The...
The best players in Tennessee women's basketball history
Tennessee was the first true power in the NCAA era of women's basketball. Guided by late legend Pat Summitt, who built a program into the gold standard of women's basketball during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, the Lady Vols have won eight national championships — second most in NCAA history.
Full Battle 4 Atlantis Bracket Announced
The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament released its first round matchups on Friday night pitting Tennessee against Butler in the opening round. However, the tournament didn’t confirm its complete bracket. Tennessee confirmed the first round matchup on Monday while confirming the bracket in the process. The Vols...
Monthly Archives: July 2022
Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim... Tennessee's 2022 fall camp officially kicked off with a media day on Sunday in Knoxville. Vols head coach Josh Heupel was the first to... Tennessee offensive...
Tennessee enters a new era and hopes to make it mean something
The Tennessee Volunteers were on top of the college football world at the start of 1999. They had just defeated the Florida State Seminoles to win the national championship. Peyton Manning left for the NFL one year earlier. Only then did the Volunteers max out and produce a perfect season....
Can Vols Continue First Quarter Success, Thwart Poor Second Quarters In Heupel’s Second Season?
Tennessee was one of the best first quarter teams in the country a season ago, scoring 14 or more points in seven of 13 games including a pair of games scoring 28 first quarter points. However, the Vols were nearly as bad in the second quarter. Tennessee’s offense frequently became...
Tennessee basketball’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener makes trip a waste if Vols don’t win it
Early-season tournaments are supposed to usually do two things for teams. They help them gauge where they are as a group, and they build up your resume for the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee basketball lost both opportunities with its Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It was revealed Friday by College Basketball Inside...
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Knoxville native Bianca Belair keeps RAW Women’s Championship at Summer Slam
Holiday Inn Express to be housing option for University of Tennessee students. The University of Tennessee will use the Holiday Inn Express to provide students with an affordable housing option. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tennessee schools are getting ready for the Friday night lights this fall. Remarkable first season comes...
Cubing USA Southeast competition weekend at Gatlinburg
The Cubing USA Southeast Championship is Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 at Rocky Top Sports World. The competition features multiple categories ranging from cube size and shape, to more specialized categories like solving cubes blindfolded.
Dollywood pushing big bucks into TN economy
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Standing out as a hotbed for tourists nearly all year round, Dollywood is seeing big numbers this year and pushing big bucks into the state’s economy. Nashville and Memphis are the two cities that raise the most tax revenue for Tennessee. Behind them is...
NEW: Greyhound dispute tests limits of government
The couple sat on the curb outside the Marathon gas station in East Knoxville on a sunbaked Monday afternoon, eyes bloodshot from exhaustion, watching other Greyhound passengers board a bus across the parking lot. His voice cracked as he spoke of passing sleepless nights on the pavement and the transit...
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting scheduled for Monday
The Lonsdale Elementary ribbon cutting for their new building will be August 1 at 10 a.m.
