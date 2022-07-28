ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Will the Pacers be the worst Central Division team next season?

By Nicolas Kyle Pring
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
8points9seconds.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dallas Native Myles Turner Praises Luka Doncic For Early Rise To NBA Success: "The Way He Sees The Game, The Way He’s Able To Get Everyone Involved, The Swag He Plays With Is Rare"

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the brightest talents in the league on their roster right now in Luka Doncic. Doncic is already pushing all-time legends like Michael Jordan in terms of his playoff scoring average, but he has a lot more to learn and achieve in the league. The...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors

The easiest thing for the Golden State Warriors to do this summer is agree to big extensions with the players who are eligible for extensions. Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson all become extension eligible on August 3rd, and all would love to get paid and remain with the Warriors. According to […] The post Clippers should monitor Draymond Green situation with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage

August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
FastBreak on FanNation

The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

East Notes: Pacers, Myles Turner, Raptors, Cavaliers

Myles Turner has been at the center of trade rumors, but he said he is just focusing on what he can control. “The way I’m perceiving everything now, my outlook is I’m in great shape right now,” Turner said, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I’ve worked my way back for my injuries. And just carry myself as a professional as I always have. Whether that’s in [Pacers] training camp or whether that’s a training camp somewhere else, I’m going to go and be myself. And that’s all anybody, that’s all I can expect for myself. It’s definitely a proving season for me.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#The Indiana Pacers#The Central Division#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Chicago Bulls#The Detroit Pistons#Nba Draft#Tyrese#The Eastern Conference
FanSided

Tarik Skubal injury could flip trade market on its head

Lefty pitcher Tarik Skubal’s time as a tradeable asset may be at an end for the Tigers on the eve of the trade deadline thanks to an injury. Detroit’s plans to listen to trade offers for Tarik Skubal were likely derailed by his aborted start on Monday night, the day before the MLB trade deadline.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
513K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy