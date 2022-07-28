central.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. -- The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 is closed in central Nebraska due to a car accident. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Phillips and Aurora exits were closed Monday afternoon due to a car accident. Emergency workers were diverting traffic...
KSNB Local4
Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to police the incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of 7th Street. Police arrived to find a Chevy Tahoe with the back window shot out and numerous bullet casings from...
foxnebraska.com
La Vista man headed to trial for road rage incident
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A La Vista man involved in a road rage case in central Nebraska that left another man with a a serious stab wound is heading to trial. Hall County District Court records say Nathan Bowen, 20, has been charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and willful reckless driving.
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
foxnebraska.com
GIPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. At 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of 7th Street and Kimball Avenue in reference to gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a back window of a Chevy Tahoe was broken out, causing an estimated $500 in damage.
York News-Times
Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County. She was sentenced for...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: One dead after I-80 crash west of GI
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — A California man has died following a crash early Thursday morning on I-80 west of Grand Island. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 310 eastbound – two miles west of the Grand Island Highway 281 exit.
klkntv.com
Man carpooling with bong arrested in Grand Island, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a driver blew a stop sign early Friday morning, and the list of charges grew from there. He was pulled over near East 16th and North Oak Streets, where we’re told officers saw a bong in the front passenger’s seat.
News Channel Nebraska
Buffalo County Sheriff looking for man who escaped while on work release
KEARNEY, NE — Authorities in Central Nebraska are looking for a man they say escaped from custody. Court documents say 61-year-old Michael Root didn’t return to the Buffalo County Jail following work release on Thursday. He had been wearing a GPS ankle bracelet but jail officials say say they were unable to locate it.
News Channel Nebraska
Man killed while helping accident victim on Interstate 80, authorities say
GRAND ISLAND, NE — A California man is dead after authorities say he was hit by a passing vehicle while trying to help a person involved in a crash. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an accident just west of the Highway 281 exit on Interstate 80 around 2:45 Thursday morning. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling eastbound when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck driven by Yelena Coop. 47-year-old Hector Stanley Duque got out of the passenger’s seat of the pickup and tried to help the driver, Salvador Duquemoreno. The Sheriff’s Office says Duque was hit by a passing vehicle and died at the scene.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man working to renovate a 120-year-old building
Grand Island Public Schools holds ‘Back 2 School Bash’. Grand Island Public Schools used Friday afternoon to help kids start the new school year on the right foot. Loss of Grand Island Police Investigator Christopher Marcello. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT. The Grand Island Police Department...
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
News Channel Nebraska
Hall County authorities searching for 17-year-old accused of Walmart shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Hall County authorities issued the warrant as they continue to search for Yahir Cardenas. Cardenas is charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, two...
York News-Times
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of York man for illegal guns
YORK – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a York man for having illegal guns. George Martin, 50, of York has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, both Class 1D felonies, which carry possible maximum sentences of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction.
York News-Times
Investigation leads to seven felony charges against York man
YORK – An investigation led to a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 Block of North Platte Avenue and the subsequent arrest of Travis Ford, 52, of York and the filing of seven felonies against him. According to court documents, Ford was at the residence when local...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island giveaway provides school supplies for 100 children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In Grand Island there was a book bag and school supply giveaway at Capital Mobile Homes thanks to a woman named Lindsey Marshall. Lindsey is the new Grand Island Property Manager at Impact Community Homes and she came up with the program for the youth in the community she now serves.
Grand Islands secret spot to find Amethyst
Amethyst Cathedrals(Photo Credit: IGM) Where do you find Amethyst in Grand Island Nebraska?. The best priced and quality Amethyst is at Midwest Stones located inside The Heartland Antique Mall.
Kearney Hub
One-of-a-kind art of one-of-a-kind moments from Grand Island artist
KEARNEY — Photographer Gary Nickels finds a certain sense of serenity in nature. “Being surrounded by Mother Nature is where I’m most at peace,” he said in a press release. “There’s no better feeling than being out there with the sounds, smells and beauty that surround me. I drive many miles and spend many man-hours photographing wildlife. If it’s not in its natural habitat, I do not photograph it.”
Kearney Hub
Blackberry Winter playing final concert in Harmon Park Sunday
KEARNEY — To hear Steve Jacobi recount the history of Blackberry Winter sounds a little like reviewing a family genealogy — with a revolving door. “It was late ’71, early ’72,” he recalled. “While in high school in Hastings we had a band called the Fabulous Suns. After graduation, some of the guys went to UNL the majority of them went to Kearney State. We wanted to keep the band going so we took in some new members and played a few shows. We then decided that with new guys, we should change the name.”
