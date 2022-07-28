Calvin Austin shows off his jets at first Steelers training camp practice

The NFL really stepped in it with the Deshaun Watson ruling. Despite a judge ruling that Deshaun Watson committed acts of sexual assault and called his behavior predatory, the Cleveland Browns will only be without Watson for six games. That’s what Sue L. Robinson suggested in her ruling, a recommendation that was destroyed by 31 of 32 fan bases who were mad that he only got six games and a fine of zero dollars. The only fan base who thought it was “fair” were Browns fans.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO