Calvin Austin shows off his jets at first Steelers training camp practice

3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Deshaun Watson’s suspension, disciplinary ruling details revealed
NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is reportedly expected to reveal their disciplinary ruling regarding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Throughout the offseason, the NFL world has awaited to see what kind of discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will receive after facing over 20 civil lawsuits over sexual assault and misconduct allegations. A decision regarding whether he will receive a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is on the horizon.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide gets another bump with new 4-Star commit
Late Monday afternoon, as was expected, 4-Star, defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne announced a commitment to the Alabama football, 2023 class. Osborne chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. Osborne is a longtime Alabama football fan. He credited Crimson Tide assistant, Freddie Roach as being a major reason for...
The ruling of Sue L. Robinson is very damning for Deshaun Watson
The NFL really stepped in it with the Deshaun Watson ruling. Despite a judge ruling that Deshaun Watson committed acts of sexual assault and called his behavior predatory, the Cleveland Browns will only be without Watson for six games. That’s what Sue L. Robinson suggested in her ruling, a recommendation that was destroyed by 31 of 32 fan bases who were mad that he only got six games and a fine of zero dollars. The only fan base who thought it was “fair” were Browns fans.
Tarik Skubal injury could flip trade market on its head
Lefty pitcher Tarik Skubal’s time as a tradeable asset may be at an end for the Tigers on the eve of the trade deadline thanks to an injury. Detroit’s plans to listen to trade offers for Tarik Skubal were likely derailed by his aborted start on Monday night, the day before the MLB trade deadline.
