Pier murder accused pushed woman for fun, jury told

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl
A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Man who raped woman hours before her death jailed for life
A man who raped a vulnerable woman who was found dead just hours later has been given a life sentence. Lars Pedersen, 38, attacked Alison McAllister at the Forth and Clyde Canal in the Maryhill area of Glasgow. The 56-year-old victim had been sitting alone and was said to be...
Man strangles, boils wife in cauldron in front of children in Karachi, police say
A man is on the run in Pakistan accused of killing his wife and boiling her body in a cauldron in front of their children, according to Karachi police.Ashiq Khan, who worked as a watchman at a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal that had fallen into disuse, first asphyxiated his wife, Nargis Khan, 32, with a pillow before boiling her in a pot, Geo TV reported, citing a police officer.The police found the woman’s body in a cauldron with her leg severed on Wednesday and her remains were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem.The killing came to...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Five teenagers found guilty of killing father after mocking him for looking like Ant McPartlin
A teenager has been convicted of murder and four others have been found guilty of manslaughter after they mocked a father for looking like Ant McPartlin and attacked him as he walked home from the pub. They had shared a joke with Danny Humble, 35, that he looked like the...
British woman, 64, facing the death penalty in Pakistan for ‘ordering the murder of her husband’ claims police beat her every day in a bid to force a confession out of her
A British woman facing the death penalty in Pakistan for allegedly ordering the murder of her husband said the authorities beat her every day to try to get her to confess. 'I was held at a police station for two weeks, where I was hit every day,' said Yasmin Kausar, 64. 'They tried to force a confession, but I wouldn’t make a statement that wasn’t true.'
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation
A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
Nine women ‘spiked with date rape drug’ at event held by German chancellor’s party
At least nine women are suspected to have been spiked with a date rape drug at an event hosted by the German chancellor’s political party.Police are investigating after several female guests fell ill after going to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) summer gathering – attended by Olaf Scholz – earlier this week. One young woman said she felt dizzy and unwell at the gathering, and woke up the next day unable to remember the evening.The 21-year-old – who ate food and consumed non-alcoholic drinks at the event on Wednesday – has been tested for toxic substances. By Saturday morning, another...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’
A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
Man 'was murdered after being honeytrapped in his own flat by three young women he met through Craigslist'
A man caught in a Craigslist 'honeytrap' was murdered in his own flat, a court has heard. Vishal Gohel, 44, thought he had arranged a 'sexual liason' with three young women at his flat in Herts near Watford via goods and services site Craigslist. Instead, he was gagged and beaten...
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’
A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
Met Police sergeant, 33, ‘raped woman in the sea while on stag do in Brighton’
A MET Police sergeant has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the sea while on a stag do. Laurence Knight, 33, is said to have carried out the attack on July 17 last year in Brighton. He was not on duty at the time but has now...
Agnes Akom: Man, 64, jailed for power tool murder of young woman
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
