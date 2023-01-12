ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Oscars Predictions: Best Director – Will Women Filmmakers Find Any Love from the Branch?

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbop5_0gwB6okn00

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis' assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Jan. 12, 202 3

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Director

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : After two years of women winning for best director, Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao, we seem to be barreling towards zero women being recognized for their achievements.

As Natalie Portman famously pointed out at the Golden Globes in 2018, “here are the all-male nominees” for the DGA Awards, with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert(“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

Despite critically acclaimed movies from female directors like Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) and Maria Schrader (“She Said”), the DGA shut them out, along with the Golden Globes.

No Black woman has ever been nominated for directing, despite ample opportunities with Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”). If not now, then when for Prince-Bythewood? A career that has included “Love and Basketball” (2000) and “Beyond the Lights” (2014), her action-epic was a box office success with a stunning cast and artisans team. TriStar Pictures is giving the movie a limited reissue in domestic theaters over the MLK holiday weekend beginning Jan. 12, in over 800 theaters.

Also worthy is Chukwu, whose star Danielle Deadwyler is fighting for a spot in best actress.

After a stunning National Society of Film Critics pick up, “ Aftersun ” debut filmmaker Charlotte Wells might be able to muscle in a spot that has typically gone to an “international director from a non-English title” such as Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”).

And finally, just to put it out there — what if Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the new “David Lynch” nomination? Meaning, like Lynch for “Mulholland Dr.” (2001), he picks up a sole directing nod for “Bardo.” Totally possible.

AMPAS nomination voting is open and closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective . To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2 Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
3 Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
4 Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
5 Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24
Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.
Next in Line
6 Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
7 Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich.
8 Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros.
The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

9 Edward Berger “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I.
10 Alejandro G. Iñárritu “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
12 Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
13 Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
14 S.S. Rajamouli “RRR” Variance Films
15 Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
16 Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24
17 Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi
18 Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
19 Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures
20 Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Also In Contention
21 Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
22 Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
23 Ron Howard “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
24 Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
25 Luca Guadgnino “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
26 James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
27 Lukas Dhont “Close” A24
28 Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24
29 J.D. Dillard “Devotion” Sony Pictures
30 Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
David O. Russell “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Kenneth Branagh “Death on the Nile” 20th Century Studios
Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” 20th Century Studios
Owen Kline “Funny Pages” A24
Joanna Hogg “The Eternal Daughter” A24
Saela Davis, Anna Rose Holmer “God’s Creatures” A24
Alex Garland “Men” A24
Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24
Claire Denis “Stars at Noon” A24
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24
Dean Fleischer-Camp “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” A24
Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24
Halina Reijn “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24
Kogonada “After Yang” A24
Lukas Dhont “Close” A24
Ti West “Pearl” A24
Ti West “X” A24
Lila Neugebauer “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
Carey Williams “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Janus Metz “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Lena Dunham “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Mariama Diallo “Master” Amazon Studios
Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost “Wildcat” Amazon Studios
Michael Grandage “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
Nikyatu Jusu “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Ryan White “Good Night Oppy” Amazon Studios
Santiago Mitre “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Ron Howard “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Peggy Holmes “Luck” Apple Original Films
Peter Farrelly “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Reginald Hudlin “Sidney” Apple Original Films
Rodrigo García “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Sean Anders, John Morris “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Abi Damaris Corbin “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Emma Holly Jones “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Frances O’Connor “Emily” Bleecker Street
Max Walker-Silverman “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Scott McGehee, David Siegel “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Julie Cohen, Betsy West “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” Briarcliff Entertainment
Damien Leone “Terrifier 2” Cinedigm
Daniel Roher “Navalny” CNN/Warner Bros.
Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” DreamWorks Animation
Oleh Malamuzh, Oleksandra Ruban “Mavka: The Forest Song” Feelgood Entertainment
Goran Stolevski “You Won’t Be Alone” Focus Features
Adamma Ebo “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Focus Features
Agnieszka Smoczynska “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
Anthony Fabian “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features
Graham Moore “The Outfit” Focus Features
B.J. Novak “Vengeance” Focus Features
James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jim Archer “Brian and Charles” Focus Features
Michael Showalter “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Robert Eggers “The Northman” Focus Features
Simon Curtis “Downton Abbey: A New Era” Focus Features
Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features
John Michael McDonagh “The Forgiven” Focus Features
Alex Lockwood “The End of Medicine” Gravitas Ventures
Andrew Semans “Resurrection” IFC Films
Audrey Diwan “Happening” IFC Films
Claire Denis “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films
Cristian Mungiu “R.M.N.” IFC Films
Jeff Baena “Spin Me Round” IFC Films
Julian Higgins “God’s Country” IFC Films
Justin Kurzel “Nitram” IFC Films
Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat “Official Competition” IFC Films
Marie Kreutzer “Corsage” IFC Films
Stephen Frears “The Lost King” IFC Films
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne “Tori and Lokita” Janus Films
Jerzy Skolimowski “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović “Murina” Kino Lorber
Mary Nighy “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate
Tom Gormican “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch “The Eight Mountains” M2 Pictures
Carlota Pereda “Piggy” Magnolia Pictures
Emelie Mahdavian “Bitterbrush” Magnolia Pictures
James Morosini “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
Lee Jung-jae “Hunt” Magnolia Pictures
Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Sam Raimi “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
George Miller “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Luca Guadagnino “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi
David Cronenberg “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Hirokazu Kore-eda “Broker” Neon
Laura Poitras “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Neon
Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Alice Diop “Saint Omer” Neon/Super
Alejandro González Iñárritu “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Andrew Dominik “Blonde” Netflix
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo “The Gray Man” Netflix
Carrie Cracknell “Persuasion” Netflix
Chris Smith “Sr.” Netflix
Chris Williams “The Sea Beast” Netflix
Edward Berger “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix
Henry Selick “Wendell and Wild” Netflix
Jeremiah Zagar “Hustle” Netflix
Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Margaret Brown “Descendant” Netflix
Matthew Warchus “Matilda” Netflix
Noah Baumbach “White Noise” Netflix
Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Romain Gavras “Athena” Netflix
Sally El Hosaini “The Swimmers” Netflix
Scott Cooper “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Sebastián Lelio “The Wonder” Netflix
Tobias Lindholm “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Sanaa Lathan “On the Come Up” Paramount Pictures
Alice Winocour “Paris Memories” Pathé
Angus MacLane “Lightyear” Pixar
Domee Shi “Turning Red” Pixar
Phyllis Nagy “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions
John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions/Vertical Entertainment
Gabe Polsky “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Mark Mylod “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Sophie Hyde “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
Tom George “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Evgeny Afineevsky “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” Self-Distributed
David Leitch “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures
J.D. Dillard “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Josh Gordon, Will Speck “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Kasi Lemmons “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Sony Pictures
Marc Forster “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Olivia Newman “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
Craig Roberts “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” Sony Pictures Classics
Davy Chou “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics
Florian Zeller “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Kathlyn Horan “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” Sony Pictures Classics
Lizzie Gottlieb “Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” Sony Pictures Classics
Luca Guadagnino “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” Sony Pictures Classics
Mia Hansen-Løve “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” TriStar Pictures
Baltasar Kormákur “Beast” Universal Pictures
Jordan Peele “Nope” Universal Pictures
Kyle Balda “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Universal Pictures
Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures
Michael Bay “Ambulance” Universal Pictures
Nicholas Stoller “Bros” Universal Pictures
Ol Parker “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures
Pierre Perifel “The Bad Guys” Universal Pictures
Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Ali Abbasi “Holy Spider” Utopia
S.S. Rajamouli “RRR” Variance Films
Christopher Winterbauer “Wyrm” Vertical Entertainment
Daniel Adams “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment
Don Hall “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures
Jared Stern “DC League of Super Pets” Warner Bros
Jaume Collet-Serra “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Matt Reeves “The Batman” Warner Bros.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2022.

2022 category winner : Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online and provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Variety

