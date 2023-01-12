Oscars Predictions: Best Director – Will Women Filmmakers Find Any Love from the Branch?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Jan. 12, 202 3

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Director

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : After two years of women winning for best director, Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao, we seem to be barreling towards zero women being recognized for their achievements.

As Natalie Portman famously pointed out at the Golden Globes in 2018, “here are the all-male nominees” for the DGA Awards, with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert(“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

Despite critically acclaimed movies from female directors like Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”), Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) and Maria Schrader (“She Said”), the DGA shut them out, along with the Golden Globes.

No Black woman has ever been nominated for directing, despite ample opportunities with Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and Regina King (“One Night in Miami”). If not now, then when for Prince-Bythewood? A career that has included “Love and Basketball” (2000) and “Beyond the Lights” (2014), her action-epic was a box office success with a stunning cast and artisans team. TriStar Pictures is giving the movie a limited reissue in domestic theaters over the MLK holiday weekend beginning Jan. 12, in over 800 theaters.

Also worthy is Chukwu, whose star Danielle Deadwyler is fighting for a spot in best actress.

After a stunning National Society of Film Critics pick up, “ Aftersun ” debut filmmaker Charlotte Wells might be able to muscle in a spot that has typically gone to an “international director from a non-English title” such as Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”).

And finally, just to put it out there — what if Alejandro G. Iñárritu is the new “David Lynch” nomination? Meaning, like Lynch for “Mulholland Dr.” (2001), he picks up a sole directing nod for “Bardo.” Totally possible.

AMPAS nomination voting is open and closes on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 2 Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 3 Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 4 Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures After thirty years, Maverick is still pushing the envelope as a top naval aviator, but must confront ghosts of his past when he leads TOP GUN’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it. 5 Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24 Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined fill the gaps between as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t.

Next in Line 6 Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 7 Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich. 8 Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros. The life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.



9 Edward Berger “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix A young German soldier’s terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. 10 Alejandro G. Iñárritu “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix An acclaimed journalist-turned-documentarian goes on an oneiric introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.

2022 category winner : Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

