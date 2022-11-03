Oscar Predictions: Best Director – ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Östlund Could Appeal to the European Voting Bloc

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 3, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood speaks during Q&A session at the Tribute Screening of “The Woman King” at CGV San Francisco 14 on October 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

CATEGORY COMMENTARY :

The past few years of directing nominees have yielded an international feature director and/or a lone director (someone who’s nominated but their film is not for best picture). This includes Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) and Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”). In a seemingly open race, you begin to examine who will get the votes of that same demographic that ushered those previous filmmakers into the fold. There are strong arguments to be made for a number of contenders such as South Korean and Cannes winner Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”) or even Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Bardo”). Ruben Östlund, the writer and director of “Triangle of Sadness” steers a ship (no pun intended) that’s filled with social commentary and genre-bending highlights that could bring him into the fold.

There’s also hope the Directors Branch will be “cool enough” to see the merits of recognizing Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), The Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and possibly even Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

I have a gut feeling that Baz Luhrmann’s take on “Elvis” is going to be far more in the conversation than many expect. I can easily foresee the Golden Globes nominating his work.

This category is much more fluid than many think as Steven Spielberg seems to be a solid bet for a nom for his personal portrait “The Fabelmans,” especially with two previous wins for “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998).

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is performing very well with critics, audiences and Academy members, but we’ve been here before with director Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). He was surprisingly snubbed when the film looked to be in a prime position to win the top prize.

The return of Todd Field after 16 years should be enough to keep him in the discussion for “Tár” while the two consecutive years of women taking home the directing statuette (Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao) should see that trend hoping to continue with Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.”

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Director Joseph Kosinski attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 2 Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 3 Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 4 Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. 5 Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island. Next in Line 6 Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” Sony Pictures A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. 7 Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. 8 Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led. 9 Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros. Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. 10 James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix 12 Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation” Apple Original Films 13 Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics 14 Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures 15 Ron Howard “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM 16 Luca Guadgnino “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing 17 Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures 18 Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi 19 Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures 20 Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios Also In Contention 21 Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing 22 Alejandro G. Iñárritu “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix 23 Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24 24 Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24 25 J.D. Dillard “Devotion” Sony Pictures 25 James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features 26 Florian Zeller “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics 27 Noah Baumbach “White Noise” Netflix 28 Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24 29 S.S. Rajamouli “RRR” Variance Films 30 Marc Forster “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures Other Awards Possibilities 31 Nikyatu Jusu “Nanny” Amazon Studios 32 Michael Showalter “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features 33 Alice Diop “Saint Omer” Neon/Super 34 Lukas Dhont “Close” A24 35 Romain Gavras “Athena” Netflix 36 Ali Abbasi “Holy Spider” Utopia 37 Marie Kreutzer “Corsage” IFC Films 38 Santiago Mitre “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios 39 Audrey Diwan “Happening” IFC Films 40 Tobias Lindholm “The Good Nurse” Netflix All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — David O. Russell “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Damien Leone “Terrifier 2” Iconic Releasing — James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Kenneth Branagh “Death on the Nile” 20th Century Studios — Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” 20th Century Studios — Alex Garland “Men” A24 — Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24 — Claire Denis “Stars at Noon” A24 — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24 — Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24 — Dean Fleischer-Camp “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24 — Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24 — Halina Reijn “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24 — Kogonada “After Yang” A24 — Lukas Dhont “Close” A24 — Ti West “X” A24 — Ti West “Pearl” A24 — Lila Neugebauer “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films — Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost “Wildcat” Amazon Studios — Janus Metz “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios — Carey Williams “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Lena Dunham “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios — Mariama Diallo “Master” Amazon Studios — Michael Grandage “My Policeman” Amazon Studios — Nikyatu Jusu “Nanny” Amazon Studios — Ryan White “Good Night Oppy” Amazon Studios — Santiago Mitre “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — Ron Howard “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM — Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films — Peggy Holmes “Luck” Apple Original Films — Peter Farrelly “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films — Reginald Hudlin “Sidney” Apple Original Films — Rodrigo García “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Sean Anders, John Morris “Spirited” Apple Original Films — Abi Damaris Corbin “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Emma Holly Jones “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Frances O’Connor “Emily” Bleecker Street — Max Walker-Silverman “A Love Song” Bleecker Street — Scott McGehee, David Siegel “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Julie Cohen, Betsy West “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” Briarcliff Entertainment — Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” DreamWorks Animation — Oleh Malamuzh, Oleksandra Ruban “Mavka: The Forest Song” Feelgood Entertainment — Agnieszka Smoczynska “The Silent Twins” Focus Features — Anthony Fabian “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features — B.J. Novak “Vengeance” Focus Features — James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — Jim Archer “Brian and Charles” Focus Features — Michael Showalter “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features — Robert Eggers “The Northman” Focus Features — Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features — Alex Lockwood “The End of Medicine” Gravitas Ventures — Andrew Semans “Resurrection” IFC Films — Audrey Diwan “Happening” IFC Films — Claire Denis “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films — Cristian Mungiu “R.M.N.” IFC Films — Jeff Baena “Spin Me Round” IFC Films — Julian Higgins “God’s Country” IFC Films — Justin Kurzel “Nitram” IFC Films — Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat “Official Competition” IFC Films — Marie Kreutzer “Corsage” IFC Films — Stephen Frears “The Lost King” IFC Films — Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne “Tori and Lokita” Janus Films — Jerzy Skolimowski “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow — Mary Nighy “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate — Tom Gormican “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate — Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch “The Eight Mountains” M2 Pictures — Emelie Mahdavian “Bitterbrush” Magnolia Pictures — James Morosini “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures — Lee Jung-jae “Hunt” Magnolia Pictures — Carlota Pereda “Piggy” Magnolia Pictures — Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios — Sam Raimi “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — George Miller “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Luca Guadagnino “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi — David Cronenberg “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Hirokazu Kore-eda “Broker” Neon — Laura Poitras “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Neon — Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Alice Diop “Saint Omer” Neon/Super — Alejandro González Iñárritu “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix — Andrew Dominik “Blonde” Netflix — Anthony Russo, Joe Russo “The Gray Man” Netflix — Carrie Cracknell “Persuasion” Netflix — Chris Smith “Sr.” Netflix — Chris Williams “The Sea Beast” Netflix — Edward Berger “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix — Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix — Henry Selick “Wendell and Wild” Netflix — Jeremiah Zagar “Hustle” Netflix — Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Margaret Brown “Descendant” Netflix — Noah Baumbach “White Noise” Netflix — Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Romain Gavras “Athena” Netflix — Sally El Hosaini “The Swimmers” Netflix — Scott Cooper “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Matthew Warchus “Matilda” Netflix — Sebastián Lelio “The Wonder” Netflix — Tobias Lindholm “The Good Nurse” Netflix — Andrea Pallaoro “Monica” No U.S. Distribution — Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo “Bobi Wine Ghetto President” No U.S. Distribution — Evgeny Afineevsky “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” No U.S. Distribution — Mary Harron “Dalíland” No U.S. Distribution — Richard Eyre “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution — Steve James “A Compassionate Spy” No U.S. Distribution — Terrence Malick “The Way of the Wind” No U.S. Distribution — Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing — Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Sanaa Lathan “On the Come Up” Paramount Pictures — Alice Winocour “Paris Memories” Pathé — Gina Gammell, Riley Keough “War Pony” Picturehouse Entertainment — Angus MacLane “Lightyear” Pixar — Domee Shi “Turning Red” Pixar — Mayim Bialik “As They Made Us” Quiver — John Michael McDonagh “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions — John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions — Phyllis Nagy “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions — Gabe Polsky “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films — Mark Mylod “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures — Sophie Hyde “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures — Tom George “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Olivia Newman “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures — David Leitch “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures — Daniel Roher “Navalny” CNN/Warner Bros. — J.D. Dillard “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Josh Gordon, Will Speck “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Kasi Lemmons “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures — Marc Forster “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Craig Roberts “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics — Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” Sony Pictures Classics — Davy Chou “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics — Florian Zeller “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Kathlyn Horan “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” Sony Pictures Classics — Lizzie Gottlieb “Turn Every Page” Sony Pictures Classics — Luca Guadagnino “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” Sony Pictures Classics — Mia Hansen-Løve “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics — Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” TriStar Pictures — Baltasar Kormákur “Beast” Universal Pictures — Jordan Peele “Nope” Universal Pictures — Kyle Balda “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Universal Pictures — Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures — Michael Bay “Ambulance” Universal Pictures — Nicholas Stoller “Bros” Universal Pictures — Ol Parker “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures — Pierre Perifel “The Bad Guys” Universal Pictures — Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — Ali Abbasi “Holy Spider” Utopia — S.S. Rajamouli “RRR” Variance Films — Christopher Winterbauer “Wyrm” Vertical Entertainment — Daniel Adams “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment — Don Hall “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures — Jared Stern “DC League of Super Pets” Warner Bros — Jaume Collet-Serra “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros — Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Matt Reeves “The Batman” Warner Bros.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

