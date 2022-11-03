ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Director – ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Östlund Could Appeal to the European Voting Bloc

By Clayton Davis
 4 days ago
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 3, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood speaks during Q&A session at the Tribute Screening of “The Woman King” at CGV San Francisco 14 on October 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

CATEGORY COMMENTARY :

The past few years of directing nominees have yielded an international feature director and/or a lone director (someone who’s nominated but their film is not for best picture). This includes Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) and Pawel Pawlikowski (“Cold War”). In a seemingly open race, you begin to examine who will get the votes of that same demographic that ushered those previous filmmakers into the fold. There are strong arguments to be made for a number of contenders such as South Korean and Cannes winner Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”) or even Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Bardo”). Ruben Östlund, the writer and director of “Triangle of Sadness” steers a ship (no pun intended) that’s filled with social commentary and genre-bending highlights that could bring him into the fold.

There’s also hope the Directors Branch will be “cool enough” to see the merits of recognizing Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”), The Daniels (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) and possibly even Joseph Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”).

I have a gut feeling that Baz Luhrmann’s take on “Elvis” is going to be far more in the conversation than many expect. I can easily foresee the Golden Globes nominating his work.

This category is much more fluid than many think as Steven Spielberg seems to be a solid bet for a nom for his personal portrait “The Fabelmans,” especially with two previous wins for “Schindler’s List” (1993) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1998).

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is performing very well with critics, audiences and Academy members, but we’ve been here before with director Martin McDonagh for “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). He was surprisingly snubbed when the film looked to be in a prime position to win the top prize.

The return of Todd Field after 16 years should be enough to keep him in the discussion for “Tár” while the two consecutive years of women taking home the directing statuette (Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao) should see that trend hoping to continue with Sarah Polley for “Women Talking.”

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Director Joseph Kosinski attends the Royal Film Performance and UK Premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2 Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
3 Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
4 Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár. widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
5 Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
Next in Line
6 Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
A historical epic inspired by true events that took place in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.
7 Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
8 Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
9 Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
10 James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the planet of Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
12 Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
13 Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
14 Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
15 Ron Howard “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
16 Luca Guadgnino “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
17 Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
18 Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi
19 Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures
20 Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Also In Contention
21 Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
22 Alejandro G. Iñárritu “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
23 Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24
24 Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24
25 J.D. Dillard “Devotion” Sony Pictures
25 James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
26 Florian Zeller “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
27 Noah Baumbach “White Noise” Netflix
28 Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24
29 S.S. Rajamouli “RRR” Variance Films
30 Marc Forster “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Nikyatu Jusu “Nanny” Amazon Studios
32 Michael Showalter “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
33 Alice Diop “Saint Omer” Neon/Super
34 Lukas Dhont “Close” A24
35 Romain Gavras “Athena” Netflix
36 Ali Abbasi “Holy Spider” Utopia
37 Marie Kreutzer “Corsage” IFC Films
38 Santiago Mitre “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
39 Audrey Diwan “Happening” IFC Films
40 Tobias Lindholm “The Good Nurse” Netflix
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
David O. Russell “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Damien Leone “Terrifier 2” Iconic Releasing
James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Kenneth Branagh “Death on the Nile” 20th Century Studios
Loren Bouchard, Bernard Derriman “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” 20th Century Studios
Alex Garland “Men” A24
Charlotte Wells “Aftersun” A24
Claire Denis “Stars at Noon” A24
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24
Dean Fleischer-Camp “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” A24
Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24
Halina Reijn “Bodies Bodies Bodies” A24
Kogonada “After Yang” A24
Lukas Dhont “Close” A24
Ti West “X” A24
Ti West “Pearl” A24
Lila Neugebauer “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost “Wildcat” Amazon Studios
Janus Metz “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Carey Williams “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Lena Dunham “Catherine Called Birdy” Amazon Studios
Mariama Diallo “Master” Amazon Studios
Michael Grandage “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
Nikyatu Jusu “Nanny” Amazon Studios
Ryan White “Good Night Oppy” Amazon Studios
Santiago Mitre “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Ron Howard “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Peggy Holmes “Luck” Apple Original Films
Peter Farrelly “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Reginald Hudlin “Sidney” Apple Original Films
Rodrigo García “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Sean Anders, John Morris “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Abi Damaris Corbin “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Emma Holly Jones “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Frances O’Connor “Emily” Bleecker Street
Max Walker-Silverman “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Scott McGehee, David Siegel “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Julie Cohen, Betsy West “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” Briarcliff Entertainment
Joel Crawford, Januel Mercado “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” DreamWorks Animation
Oleh Malamuzh, Oleksandra Ruban “Mavka: The Forest Song” Feelgood Entertainment
Agnieszka Smoczynska “The Silent Twins” Focus Features
Anthony Fabian “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Focus Features
B.J. Novak “Vengeance” Focus Features
James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
Jim Archer “Brian and Charles” Focus Features
Michael Showalter “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
Robert Eggers “The Northman” Focus Features
Todd Field “Tár” Focus Features
Alex Lockwood “The End of Medicine” Gravitas Ventures
Andrew Semans “Resurrection” IFC Films
Audrey Diwan “Happening” IFC Films
Claire Denis “Both Sides of the Blade” IFC Films
Cristian Mungiu “R.M.N.” IFC Films
Jeff Baena “Spin Me Round” IFC Films
Julian Higgins “God’s Country” IFC Films
Justin Kurzel “Nitram” IFC Films
Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat “Official Competition” IFC Films
Marie Kreutzer “Corsage” IFC Films
Stephen Frears “The Lost King” IFC Films
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne “Tori and Lokita” Janus Films
Jerzy Skolimowski “EO” Janus Films and Sideshow
Mary Nighy “Alice, Darling” Lionsgate
Tom Gormican “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch “The Eight Mountains” M2 Pictures
Emelie Mahdavian “Bitterbrush” Magnolia Pictures
James Morosini “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
Lee Jung-jae “Hunt” Magnolia Pictures
Carlota Pereda “Piggy” Magnolia Pictures
Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Sam Raimi “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Taika Waititi “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Reid Carolin, Channing Tatum “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
George Miller “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Luca Guadagnino “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi
David Cronenberg “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Hirokazu Kore-eda “Broker” Neon
Laura Poitras “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Neon
Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Alice Diop “Saint Omer” Neon/Super
Alejandro González Iñárritu “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Andrew Dominik “Blonde” Netflix
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo “The Gray Man” Netflix
Carrie Cracknell “Persuasion” Netflix
Chris Smith “Sr.” Netflix
Chris Williams “The Sea Beast” Netflix
Edward Berger “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix
Henry Selick “Wendell and Wild” Netflix
Jeremiah Zagar “Hustle” Netflix
Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Margaret Brown “Descendant” Netflix
Noah Baumbach “White Noise” Netflix
Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Romain Gavras “Athena” Netflix
Sally El Hosaini “The Swimmers” Netflix
Scott Cooper “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Matthew Warchus “Matilda” Netflix
Sebastián Lelio “The Wonder” Netflix
Tobias Lindholm “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Andrea Pallaoro “Monica” No U.S. Distribution
Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo “Bobi Wine Ghetto President” No U.S. Distribution
Evgeny Afineevsky “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” No U.S. Distribution
Mary Harron “Dalíland” No U.S. Distribution
Richard Eyre “Allelujah” No U.S. Distribution
Steve James “A Compassionate Spy” No U.S. Distribution
Terrence Malick “The Way of the Wind” No U.S. Distribution
Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Sanaa Lathan “On the Come Up” Paramount Pictures
Alice Winocour “Paris Memories” Pathé
Gina Gammell, Riley Keough “War Pony” Picturehouse Entertainment
Angus MacLane “Lightyear” Pixar
Domee Shi “Turning Red” Pixar
Mayim Bialik “As They Made Us” Quiver
John Michael McDonagh “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions
John Patton Ford “Emily the Criminal” Roadside Attractions
Phyllis Nagy “Call Jane” Roadside Attractions
Gabe Polsky “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Mark Mylod “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Sophie Hyde “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
Tom George “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Olivia Newman “Where the Crawdads Sing” Sony Pictures
David Leitch “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures
Daniel Roher “Navalny” CNN/Warner Bros.
J.D. Dillard “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Josh Gordon, Will Speck “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Kasi Lemmons “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Sony Pictures
Marc Forster “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Craig Roberts “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” Sony Pictures Classics
Davy Chou “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics
Florian Zeller “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Kathlyn Horan “The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” Sony Pictures Classics
Lizzie Gottlieb “Turn Every Page” Sony Pictures Classics
Luca Guadagnino “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams” Sony Pictures Classics
Mia Hansen-Løve “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” TriStar Pictures
Baltasar Kormákur “Beast” Universal Pictures
Jordan Peele “Nope” Universal Pictures
Kyle Balda “Minions: The Rise of Gru” Universal Pictures
Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures
Michael Bay “Ambulance” Universal Pictures
Nicholas Stoller “Bros” Universal Pictures
Ol Parker “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures
Pierre Perifel “The Bad Guys” Universal Pictures
Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
Ali Abbasi “Holy Spider” Utopia
S.S. Rajamouli “RRR” Variance Films
Christopher Winterbauer “Wyrm” Vertical Entertainment
Daniel Adams “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment
Don Hall “Strange World” Walt Disney Pictures
Jared Stern “DC League of Super Pets” Warner Bros
Jaume Collet-Serra “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Matt Reeves “The Batman” Warner Bros.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Rian Johnson Receives Visionary Director at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards

It's rare for sequels to make a big splash on the awards circuit; only two have ever won best picture — "The Godfather: Part II" and "Lord of the Rings: Return of the King." But director Rian Johnson's star-studded feature "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is proving to be an exception, with the filmmaker taking home the Visionary Award for his work on the upcoming whodunnit movie at this year's 12th annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. "I'm very lucky that I have the family around me that I've worked with for years and years," Johnson said during his acceptance...
Oscar Voters: Don’t Overlook Some Pre-Fest Gems

The Oscar buzz is so focused on Venice-Telluride-Toronto movies, you'd think 2022 started on Aug. 31. But there are treasures before then, including A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," DVV Entertainment's Indian epic "RRR" and Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick." Here are reminders of other films that opened before the fall-fest trio:  Crimes of the Future (NEON) Why has David Cronenberg never been nominated for an Oscar? It's probably because he often creates genre films that make some people uncomfortable. The audacious and witty "Crimes" centers on humans trying to take control over their bodies. There are some squishy moments but as Viggo...
‘Aftershock’ Filmmaker Tonya Lewis Lee Signs With Artists First (EXCLUSIVE)

Tonya Lewis Lee, co-director and producer of the buzzy documentary "Aftershock," has signed with Artists First. Agency co-president Brian Dobbins will represent her as a producer, director, writer, entrepreneur and women's health advocate. A storyteller whose work has resonated with marginalized communities for over two decades, Lee intends to expand her advocacy and offer Black and Brown communities access to platforms that will share overlooked and undervalued stories. "Aftershock" premiered in July on Hulu through the label Onyx Collective, a unit devoted to creators of color which was set up by Disney General Entertainment. It examined the maternal mortality crisis plaguing...
Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong-Led Action Thriller ‘Silent Hour’ Sells Globally for AGC International

Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong-led action thriller "The Silent Hour" has scored worldwide deals for AGC International. First announced in October, Kinnaman ("Suicide Squad," "For All Mankind") leads "The Silent Hour" as a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he's an interpreter for the department and, with his friend and partner (Strong), must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness. AGC International, the sales arm of Stuart Ford's AGC Studios, has sold the pic into Square One Entertainment in Germany, Signature Entertainment in the U.K. and...
My Daughter Wants ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Win Best Picture, So Why Can’t Her Wish Come True?

What a world we could live in if only we allowed the innocence of children to run it. My 11-year-old daughter Sophia is just learning about the scope of movies. You would assume the child of an entertainment writer and Oscar enthusiast might be well-versed in the styles of Akira Kurosawa and Steven Spielberg. Instead, she's currently enamored with the world of horror movies, with the "Scream" franchise standing as her most vital consumption. She's only been to a handful of industry screenings, one of which was Pixar's "Coco" (2017), which gave the two of us the memorable moment in which...
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Walrus and Milkshake: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 6, of "The Masked Singer," "'90s Night," which aired Nov. 6  on Fox. Whoa! It was very appropriate that 1990s heartthrob Joey Lawrence, of "Blossom," "Gimme a Break" and "Nothin' My Love Can't Fix" fame, was revealed on the special Sunday "'90s Night" edition of Fox's "The Masked Singer." Lawrence and NFL runningback Le'Veon Bell were the latest double masking on the show. Lawrence, as the Walrus, was the first to go, with the fewest number of votes. Later, Bell was unmasked as the Milkshake  after facing...
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Unable to Attend Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Due to Health Setback

Original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend tonight's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Los Angeles honoring the group, as the guitarist has been battling health issues related to Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.  During their induction into the Rock Hall at the Microsoft Theater, Duran Duran revealed that Taylor, diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer four years ago, suffered a setback from the diagnosis that would not allow him to travel to L.A. from Ibiza, Spain. The band honored Taylor during the ceremony reading portions of an acceptance speech letter. "Just over four years ago I was...
E.J. Bonilla, Nicolette Pearse, Chelsea Gilligan, Luke Roberts Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Everything and the Universe’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. independent production company Shot of Tea has revealed a charismatic cast for romantic comedy feature "Everything and the Universe." The film stars E.J. Bonilla ("The Old Man"), Nicolette Pearse ("Kim's Convenience"), Chelsea Gilligan ("Mid-Century) and Luke Roberts ("Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities"). It is directed by Sarah Scarlett Downing, her first feature film, following her web series "Cleansed," co-written and co-directed with Flora Birnbaum, which was nominated for the grand jury award at SXSW in 2018. In the film, skeptical, sexually fluid scientist, Jane Kinney (Pearse) and believer in fate, Henry Devine (Bonilla) meet on their way to the...
Hilary Duff and More Stars Remember Aaron Carter: ‘You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent’

Hilary Duff, Diane Warren, Tyler Hilton, Johnnie Guilbert and more celebrities are remembering Aaron Carter in light of his death, sharing tributes on social media. The former "I Want Candy" singer died Saturday in his Lancaster, Calif. home. He was 34 years old. Carter first gained recognition as a young pop star in the 90s. After releasing his self-titled debut album in 1997, he made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter's band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany. Signing with Jive Records, Carter's star quickly skyrocketed with the release of his subsequent albums "Aaron's...
John Mellencamp Implores Artists to Speak Out Against Antisemitism at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: ‘Silence Is Complicity’

To great applause, John Mellencamp took the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame stage to introduce attorney Allen Grubman and used the opportunity to decry antisemitism and implore his fellow artists "to speak out against all forms bigotry and hatred." Grubman
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million in North America and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC entry, 2021’s...
Daniel Kaluuya Joins ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Voice Cast

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is swinging into Sony’s Spider-Verse. The actor has joined the cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” a sequel to the groundbreaking “Into the Spider-Verse” which also nabbed an Academy Award. He will be voicing the role of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk. The film follows Miles Morales as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, plunged into the multiverse where he joins forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-folks to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Additional cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles; Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara,...
ABC Shifts ‘The Wonder Years’ Season 2 to Summer, Announces Guest Cast

ABC is shifting the sophomore season of “The Wonder Years” to the summer. The comedy, which had originally been announced to return in midseason, wasn’t included in ABC’s midseason. Instead, new sitcom “Not Dead Yet” is filling the one available slot on Wednesday’s four-comedy lineup (the only sitcom block currently on the network), launching at 9:30 p.m. ET behind “Abbott Elementary” (taking over for “Home Economics,” which ends its season run). With no room for any other half-hour, that necessitated “The Wonder Years” move to summer. A premiere date will be announced later. Although the show won’t return for a bit, ABC confirmed...
Guillermo del Toro on Exploring Catholicism and Disobedience in ‘Pinocchio’: ‘I Wanted to Make the Reverse of What You Normally See’

Guillermo del Toro had a “very firm view” on his portrayal of “Pinocchio.” “I am a lapsed Catholic, [so] there’s a lot of Catholicism. I knew I wanted to make it about fathers and sons, which is a theme I repeat over and over in my filmography,” del Toro told Variety on Saturday night at the red carpet premiere of “Pinocchio” at AFI Fest. “I wanted to make it staggeringly beautiful, and I wanted to make it the reverse of what you normally see of Pinocchio in film.” Set in 1930s fascist Italy, del Toro’s “Pinocchio” tells a darker version of...
Oscar Show Advice: Go Crazy!

The word “Oscar” has several meanings. It’s a golden statuette; it’s the highest achievement in film; and it’s the telecast. The first two are in fine shape. But that third one is a hot mess, threatening to tarnish the others.  So it was a big relief when new Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang, along with producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, on Sept. 17 revealed they’re working to fix it. Yes, we’ve heard that before. But, fingers crossed, this is the right time to keep Oscar on track by reinventing it. Oscars have a history of...
Justin Bieber Celebrates LAFC Major League Soccer Cup Win With Magic Johnson and Will Ferrell

If you spotted Justin Bieber while watching the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) win its first MLS cup Saturday afternoon, that’s because the pop superstar’s seats were practically on the field. And, from that distance (or lack thereof), Bieber’s pink beanie was impossible to miss. Of course, LAFC already has star power, with an ownership group including TV & movie star Will Ferrell, Lakers legend Magic Johnson (both pictured above with Bieber and ET’s Kevin Frazier), and one of the most-prolific women’s soccer players of all time, Mia Hamm Garciaparra, among others. But the field-level suites at the Banc of California...
James Hong Reflects on Hollywood’s ‘Terrible’ History of Asian Pacific Representation: White Actors Would ‘Tape Up Their Eyes’

From racist tropes to cultural milestones, James Hong has witnessed the evolution of Asian and Pacific Islander representation in Hollywood throughout his 70-year career. “I started in 1953, so at that time, the industry didn’t take us seriously. They just said, ‘Oh, Asians are not qualified to be the top actors,'” Hong told Variety. “You’d have the white actors tape up their eyes. It was terrible — I had to bear with that for maybe 20 years or so. And then finally, I formed the East West Players, and that started things going.” On Friday night, 93-year-old Hong received the...
‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Announces Full Cast, Begins Production

The “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte” at Disney+ has announced its full cast as production gets underway. In addition to previously announced lead Amandla Stenberg, the series will officially star Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Manny Jacinto (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Dafne Keen (“His Dark Materials”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Rebecca Henderson (“Inventing Anna”), Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”), Dean-Charles Chapman (“1917”) and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”). Per the official series description, “The Acolyte” is described as “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic...
