Oscar Predictions: Best Director – 16 Years After ‘Little Children’, Todd Field Returns With ‘TÁR’

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST DIRECTOR

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Todd Field is making his return to the director’s chair 16 years after “Little Children” (2006), with Cate Blanchett in the leading role. We’re excited.

More to come.

2022 category winner : Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Steven Spielberg “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
2 Alejandro González Iñárritu “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
3 Todd Field “TÁR” Focus Features
Set in the international world of classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár . widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.
4 Sarah Polley “Women Talking” MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
9 Ruben Östlund “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
A cruise for the super-rich sinks thus leaving survivors, including a fashion model celebrity couple, trapped on an island.
Next in Line
6 Florian Zeller “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
7 Sam Mendes “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
“Empire of Light” is a love story set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
8 Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert “Everything Everywhere All at Once” A24
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
9 Park Chan-wook “Decision to Leave” Mubi
A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing.
10 Chinonye Chukwu “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
The story of Emmett Louis Till and the legacy of his mother who pursued justice for her lynched son.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Noah Baumbach “White Noise” Netflix
12 Martin McDonagh “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
13 Baz Luhrmann “Elvis” Warner Bros.
14 Joseph Kosinski “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
15 Damien Chazelle “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
16 Gina Prince-Bythewood “The Woman King” Sony Pictures
17 Oliver Hermanus “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
18 Maria Schrader “She Said” Universal Pictures
19 Ryan Coogler “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
24 Olivia Wilde “Don’t Worry Darling” Warner Bros
Also In Contention
21 Darren Aronofsky “The Whale” A24
22 Elegance Bratton “The Inspection” A24
23 Scott Cooper “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
24 Rian Johnson “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
25 David O. Russell “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
26 Sebastián Lelio “The Wonder” Netflix
27 James Cameron “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
28 Mark Mylod “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
29 Michael Showalter “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
30 Marc Forster “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Tyler Perry “A Jazzman’s Blues” Netflix
32 George Miller “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
33 Santiago Mitre “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
34 Ali Abbasi “Holy Spider” Utopia
35 James Gray “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
36 Peter Farrelly “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
37 Guy Nattiv “Golda” Bleecker Street
38 Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures
39 Audrey Diwan “Happening” IFC Films
40 Lila Neugebauer “Causeway” A24/Apple Original Films
The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood's most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists' representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The 95th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC
IN THIS ARTICLE
