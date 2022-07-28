AMBER Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl; authorities say she is safe

www.mynews13.com
Central Florida teen with rare disease hopes to inspire others with her art
Shannon Hayes, 14, loves art, and she has been using it to inspire others and express herself. Shannon Hayes has a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy. Because she can't use a pencil and paper, the 14-year-old artist creates digital artwork using her iPad. MORE: Learn more about Shannon and...
Space Coast native launching from Texas on Blue Origin's 6th flight
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The sixth Blue Origin launch is taking off Thursday from Texas, and a Space Coast native has a seat on the flight. Last year, Steve Young sold his family business, Young’s Communications, and says being exposed to launches all his life opened up the door for this adventure.
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Longwood church host workshop to help those in need
Inflation, rent prices and the overall cost of living are all problems that many Central Floridians are working to overcome right now. Pastor Joe Jones Jr. is working to help people in his community navigate their finanncial life. His church offers credit assistance and help with real estate issues. He...
Flood Updates: Gov. Andy Beshear says death toll from flooding in Kentucky stands at 25 and is likely to rise
KENTUCKY — Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of...
Texas farmers, ranchers take economic hit with drought
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Texas is experiencing record-breaking heat. And along with it–drought. Right now, 85% of Texas is under extreme drought conditions. The record-breaking heat in Texas is causing crops to become smaller due to the drought. Russell Boening, a local farmer, says he is losing money due...
Community Conversations with Congressional Candidates: District 13
All around the Tampa Bay area, congressional seats are up for grabs on Nov. 8. But, before General Election voters get in the game, party-affiliated voters must narrow down the field. They'll voice their choice on Aug. 23 in the state's closed Primary Election. Several will gather for a community...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was bought in Illinois, according to megamillions.com. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1...
