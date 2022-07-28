Study gives better understanding of endometriosis and how it grows

medicalxpress.com
Josie
4d ago
Is endometriosis hereditary? What causes it ? Why does it take such a long long time for a Doctor to find it ? I truly suffered with endometriosis for eighteen years before anything was done about it.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
MedicalXpress
Opioid prescriptions significantly higher for patients with lifelong disabilities, study finds
A Michigan Medicine study finds that people with two pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders are prescribed opioids at significantly higher rates than those without the conditions, raising concerns over addiction, overdose and mental health issues. Researchers analyzed prescriptions of opioids from private insurance claims of over 22,000 patients with cerebral palsy or...
AOL Corp
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
Good News Network
Vitamin D Could Help Protect Women Against and Even Reverse Ovarian Cancer – Study
Researchers believe vitamin D could be key in preventing ovarian cancer, one of the most lethal, as they found it stopped a key transformation in the metastasis of the cancer. Furthermore, vitamin D actively reversed a process by which ovarian cancer turns the host’s defenses against them, suggesting it could also be key as part of a treatment plan for early stage diagnosis.
nypressnews.com
Dementia symptoms: The hair change seen in ‘70%’ of patients with Alzheimer’s disease
Advancements in medicine have seen the number of elderly people increase year on year, explaining the rising prevalence of dementia. The faster the disease is diagnosed, the longer doctors are able to extend the quality of life of sufferers. Some studies suggest brain decline may be accompanied by changes in the hair and nails.
The 2 warning signs on your toenails that mean you’re at risk of silent killer
LOVE them or hate them, our feet get us from A to B even if some pairs look a little worse for wear. But experts say that you should keep an eye on your tootsies in particular as they could reveal signs of a silent killer. There are two specific...
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
More than 11,000 bowel cancer deaths could be prevented by simply reinviting people who miss their tests
More than 11,000 lives could be saved by simply reinviting people who miss key bowel cancer test, research suggests. A yearly reminder would boost uptake by nearly 14 per cent and catch thousands more cases of the disease, the Cancer Research UK study found. Everyone aged 60 to 74 who...
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
