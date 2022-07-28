Female and financially stretched students most likely to be affected by COVID-19 stress

Perfectionist traits—higher self-criticism, and unrealistic standards leading to isolation—are associated with severe alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to the first study directly comparing patients with AUD to a healthy control group. Perfectionist people strive for unrealistic performance standards and are prone to self-criticism. These goals generate feelings of failure, and—if they can't attain the standards they believe others expect of them—social disconnection. Perfectionism is known to increase vulnerability to stress and depression, but its role in severe AUD has not been fully investigated.

DRINKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO