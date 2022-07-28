Tigers voted fifth in AAC preseason media poll

Memphis was voted to finish fifth in the AAC preseason media poll released Thursday, July 28.

It’s the second consecutive year that the Tigers were voted to finish fifth in the conference. Houston edged out Cincinnati by one point to finish first; UCF was voted third and SMU was voted to finish fourth. East Carolina was five points behind Memphis in sixth place.

The Tigers finished seventh in the conference last season, with a 3-5 conference record and a 6-6 record overall. It was the fewest wins for Memphis since 2013.

Full preseason rankings.

1.Houston

2.Cincinnati

3.UCF

4.SMU

5.Memphis

6.East Carolina

7. Tulane

8. Tulsa

9. South Florida

10. Navy

11. Temple