Candle Media & ‘Fauda’ Creators’ Faraway Road Productions Appoints Former Armoza & Keshet Execs To Key Roles

By Andreas Wiseman
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Faraway Road Productions , the production label founded by Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff and which was acquired this year by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs’ Candle Media, has hired Salome Peillon and Adi Ezroni, as Chief Operating Officer and EVP of Content, respectively.

With offices in Tel Aviv and Los Angeles, Peillon will oversee the studio’s global operations. Ezroni will oversee creative development and production for Faraway Road’s film and TV projects.

Ezroni previously served as Co-Head of Features and VP Television at Keshet Studios, while Peillon previously served as Head of International Sales at ITV-owned Armoza Formats.

The hires come on the eve of Fauda ‘s season four premiere on Israel’s Yes TV, prior to its worldwide rollout on Netflix.

Raz and Issacharoff said: “We are excited to add Salome and Adi to our team, to further drive our focus on creating premium content with global appeal, and as we work with our new partners at Candle Media to expand our capabilities.”

Ezroni added: “I’m thrilled to join the Faraway creative engine. The opportunity to work with Avi, Lior, Kevin and Tom is incredibly energizing. I look forward to establishing ourselves as the ‘go to’ for propulsive, character driven content and as a beacon for authentic storytellers.”

Peillon commented : “With the recent acquisition by Candle Media and the robust slate of projects in development and production, I am excited to work with the team on growing our offices, positioning the company across multiple international markets and collaborating with creative partners to bring unique voices to the screen.”

Faraway Road is best known for creating and producing the critically acclaimed series Fauda , the political thriller in which Raz also stars, based on his and Issacharoff’s time serving in the Israeli Defense Force’s special forces unit. Also on Netflix is action thriller series Hit & Run starring Raz and Sanaa Lathan, which Issacharoff and Raz co-created with the team behind The Killing .

