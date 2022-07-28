NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Wyoming County

www.wgrz.com
Related
Confirmed EF2 tornado topples barns and trees, flips a trailer in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The confirmed EF2 tornado that touched down in Wyoming County Thursday morning carried wind speeds as high as 115 miles per hour. The National Weather Service said the twister's 10-mile-long path took down trees, snapped telephone poles and sent personal property flying. The path of...
EF-2 tornado touched down in Wyoming County, NWS says
JAVA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An EF-2 tornado with wind speeds up to 115 mph touched down Thursday morning in Wyoming County, the National Weather Service said in its preliminary report. No injures were reported. The NWS believes the tornado was on the ground for 15 minutes after touching down in Java, just south of the […]
cnycentral.com
Twister levels barns, brings down trees and power lines in Wyoming County
Gainesville, N.Y. — A tornado touched down in parts of Wyoming County for about 15 minutes Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed, after surveying damage, that an EF-2 tornado ripped through from Java to Gainesville. That was a rare event, more powerful than the twisters usually seen around...
WRGB
Thousands were without power as severe weather is expected to arrive in the Albany area
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As downpours and thunderstorms are expected flare up around early afternoon with an already existing humid day, thousands were without power in the City of Albany. National Grid reported that over 10,000 customers, early Thursday afternoon were listed as without power within the city. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Homes damaged, trees down after storms in Cortland
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon's thunderstorm brought damage to parts of Cortland County. Some homes had noticeable damage caused by heavy wind and rain during the storm. A home in the city of Cortland had trees uprooted and furniture overturned. The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado...
Severe Weather Expected in New York State; Tornado Possible
It's been a very eventful day across New York State in terms of the weather. Severe thunderstorms rolled through Western and Central New York this morning, including reports of a tornado that touched down in Wyoming County around 11 am. There was a tornado warning for the region near Silver Creek until 11:15 am, issued by the National Weather Service.
Niagara Falls residents concerned over rat infestation
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Residents in portions of the Lasalle Neighborhood of Niagara Falls say they want something done about an infestation of rats which they say is getting out of hand. "The area is slowly becoming overrun with rats," said 56th Street resident Tracy Gilmore. "We have a...
Live Nation addresses "stressful, rowdy" night at the gates of Darien Lake in email to employees
DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — Live Nation addressed rumors about a fight outside a Darien Lake concert over the weekend in an email to employees Monday morning. In the email signed by Live Nation General Manager Molly Groden, employees were thanked for handling a "stressful" night at the gates and "rowdy" guests. The incident reportedly occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday when singer, Pitbull was set to take the stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo Biodiesel closes on $3.3 million purchase of Court Street building
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. has officially closed on its deal to move its corporate headquarters from the Town of Tonawanda into Buffalo’s central business district. Buffalo Biodiesel, through its 17 Court Street LLC affiliate, paid $3.3 million for seven-story, 49,450-square-foot building at 17 Court St., according...
2 On Your Side
Amid a summer of more cyclists and fatal crashes, advocates push for better bike infrastructure
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You probably bought something during the pandemic. It was going to be the "thing" you did. For many, it was a new bicycle. The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council reported that cycling saw a 3,000% increase, in Western New York, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the year prior.
AAA: Gas prices continue to go down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are continuing to see some relief at the pump as gas prices fall across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents from last week to $4.21. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.17.
Massive Fight Breaks Out At Darien Lake
A fight broke out at one of Western New York’s favorite concert venues, and it has sparked safety concerns. It seemed like your typical Darien Lake concert. The venue was filling up, people were scanning their tickets, tailgaters were having fun in the parking lot. The Facebook page for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Empire State Ride comes to an end in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Hundreds of bicyclists rolled into Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon for the end of the Empire State Ride. The ride benefits the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Over the week more than 200 cyclists have traveled more than 500 miles from the Mohawk and Hudson river...
Buffalo man sentenced for killing another driver in Bailey Avenue crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to time in prison for killing another driver in a 2020 Bailey Avenue crash. Cameryon Nelson, 24, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison. Nelson was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and acquitted...
West Seneca man arraigned on murder charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is accused of murder following a stabbing Friday evening. Jairus J. Kedzierski, 24, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and was arraigned in West Seneca Town Court on Saturday. Investigators say Kedzierski allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old male...
2 the Outdoors: Protecting College Lodge Forest
BROCTON, N.Y. — Old growth forests across the planet are becoming increasingly rare. It's estimated that less than 10 percent of forests worldwide can be considered old growth. In North America, it's even less, says Joan Maloof, founder and executive director of the Old Growth Forest Network. "So that...
Niagara County Sheriff's Office locate missing Wheatfield man
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — UPDATE: The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Laurier Brosseau, 87, has been located. Brosseau was reported missing by the sheriff's office early Monday morning on its official Facebook page. The sheriff's office later updated its post saying Brosseau was located in his neighborhood and was being taken care of by first responders.
Niagara County oral rabies vaccine drop to get underway next week
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara County will be conducting its annual rabies vaccine bait drop next week. The Niagara County Department of Health announced Thursday that the oral rabies vaccine will be distributed throughout the county starting Aug. 1 to help prevent the spread of rabies in Western New York.
Chautauqua County officials correct false report of polio in the county
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department is shutting down claims that a case of polio was found in the county. The claim was made by County Executive PJ Wendel in an interview with Jamestown Radio station WRFA who later corrected his statement. “I would like to provide...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 1