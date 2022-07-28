Aaron Rodgers with a subtle shot at Davante Adams after training camp Day #1.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 Monday night. Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 23-5 since June 30. Wilmer Flores hit his team-leading 16th homer for the Giants, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break after winning five of their previous six. Turner had a sacrifice fly, Freeman hit an RBI single and Will Smith added a run-scoring double off Giants starter Logan Webb (9-5) in a three-run third in which Los Angeles broke open a 2-1 game. Smith had another RBI double in the sixth to push Los Angeles’ lead to 6-1.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO