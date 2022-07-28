Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

1360binghamton.com
Related
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saratogaliving.com
Power Player: Saratoga Trunk Owner Natalie Sillery
When it comes to putting on a fashion show, no one in Saratoga does it better than Natalie Sillery, a Rensselaer native who spent years in Boston, Atlanta and New York City before moving back to the Capital Region to care for her aging parents. It was then that she opened Saratoga Trunk, a womenswear store currently in its 28th year in business that carries elegant dresses, accessories and, yes, hats. “Let’s go back,” Sillery said on a recent Friday afternoon. “It was a day in 1995. There were women horse owners. They’d come in, they’d buy nine hats. I’d take the hats out to the chauffeured car. They’d buy three outfits: one for the morning, one for the winner’s circle, and one for later when they went out to dinner at The Wishing Well. People dressed. It was a field day.”
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
saratogaliving.com
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Every Detail We Know About Dunder Mifflin Albany in ‘The Office’
"The people person's paper people" used to peddle their office supplies everywhere in the Northeast section of the United States. From New York, to Connecticut, to New Hampshire and beyond, the salesmen of Dunder Mifflin left no city uncovered. One of the cities they set up shop, in fact, was...
Own an Old Home in Upstate? Reality TV Show May Restore It!
This sounds pretty exciting and might be the opportunity of a lifetime for at least one homeowner in Upstate New York. We have gotten word from producers of a reality show on a "major" TV network that they're in search of old Upstate NY homes to feature in a new "home restoration" show.
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Saratogian
Area nurse launches medical spa service business in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Local nurse Laura Newey is launching her business, Bellatas Medical Aesthetics, in the Spa City. Originally founded in 2019 in Clifton Park, the med spa recently established its new location in the Blackmer Building at 28 Clinton St. in Saratoga Springs. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics is...
Producing for paddlers and people
Essex Industries turns out lightweight canoes, prideful workers. Adirondack canoe aficionados, who collect boats as ants collect crumbs, at some point in their paddling adventures may have been exposed to beautiful, handcrafted components made at an Adirondack plant they have probably never heard of. Lacking an iconic name like Hornbeck,...
4 charged in Saratoga County underage drinking sting
New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
newyorkupstate.com
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
wwnytv.com
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
Live The New York State Fair High Life, Where Smoking Weed is Allowed
Last year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes. During the New York State Fair in 2021, anywhere tobacco use was permitted, adult use of marijuana was also permitted. “State law...
Stunning Mediterranean Mansion in Colonie w/Marble & Limestone
Check out this gorgeous nationally award-winning mansion in Colonie. This home sits on 3.8 acres with breathtaking views. It is over 6,800 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, and beautiful craftsmanship throughout. The floors are limestone, cherry, and marble. There is an open-air french kitchen. Take a look at the stonework on the terraces and the patio.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
592
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0