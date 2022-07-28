Weekend picks: It’s hip-hop x 2 with Herb Johnson III at the Southern and BRKFST Dance + the Minnesota Orchestra

www.minnpost.com
St. Paul’s Harry Blackmun wrote the majority opinion on Roe
Harry Andrew Blackmun grew up in difficult circumstances in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. His father, Corwin, worked as a fruit dealer, with frequent absences from home and little worldly success. His mother, Theo, suffered from depression. Young Harry attended Van Buren School, where in kindergarten he befriended another Dayton’s Bluff lad, Warren Burger. The two remained friends for seventy years, but not to the end of their lives.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot worth nearly $1.3 billion
According to the Associated Press via KARE 11: “A $1.28 billion lottery prize will be on the line during Friday night’s drawing for Mega Millions. The drawing will happen at 11 p.m. Eastern time (10 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Pacific) and takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. Just hours before the drawing, it was announced the estimated jackpot had grown from $1.1 billion to $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million.”
The Minneapolis Aquatennial has been drawing crowds every July since 1940
The idea for the Aquatennial was born in 1939 out of a desire to promote Minneapolis as a vacation and business destination through an annual festival rivalling Mardi Gras, the Rose Parade, and, closer to home, St Paul’s Winter Carnival. After witnessing a large parade in Winnipeg for Great Britain’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, a group of Minneapolis businessmen including W. N. “Win” Stephens and Tom Hastings concluded that a similar spectacle would improve Minneapolis’s reputation nationally after a tumultuous decade of labor strife and gangster violence. With the help of veteran volunteers from the Winter Carnival, they organized a ten-day festival with almost 200 events in less than a year.
‘We have a voice’: Minneapolis pact with Native community gets another refresh
Ask Phillips neighborhood resident Sam Eagle Hawk how it’s going for Native people in Minneapolis, and he puts it this way: It’s OK. But it used to be a lot better. “Housing, jobs, gangs, liquor, drugs” are all things that have gotten worse, in his view, since he first moved to Minneapolis from Denver in the 1990s, said Eagle Hawk, a member of the Sioux nation. “Now there are also other things coming up like homelessness,” he said.
Judge allows Minneapolis to enforce 2040 Plan while earlier ruling under appeal
In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “Minneapolis officials announced Tuesday that they will resume work on development projects that had been postponed after a judge tossed the 2040 Comprehensive Plan that guides development in the city. Hennepin County District Judge Joseph Klein on Tuesday granted city officials a reprieve that allows them to enforce the 2040 Plan while they appeal his earlier ruling overturning it. Klein wrote in a six-page order that he sought to weigh environmental concerns brought by local activists against the city’s arguments that blocking it from enforcing the plan would cause a cascade of logistical and legal problems.”
Minneapolis Park Board proposes $79 million levy
This from Erin Adler of the Star Tribune, “The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board this past week voted to support a 2023 tax levy increase of 6% in an effort to improve safety and security, care for park assets and continue investments in youth programming. The total levy request amounts to $79,025,000, according to Park Board documents. The Board of Estimate and Taxation still must approve the levy amount. Last year, the Park Board sought a 7.75% increase over the 2021 levy. Previously, the average property tax increase over the decade had been 4.5%.”
Thao, Kueng sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights
Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune is reporting Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson has sentenced ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and ex-officer Tou Thao to 3½ years on criminal civil rights charges related to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The sentencings bring to a close the Justice Department’s criminal prosecution of the four ex-Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death.
Weekend picks: Lots of magic to discover, including ‘History of Religion’ at the Illusion and Maggie Thompson’s ‘Just Friends’ at Bockley
Venturing to see arts and culture events can be a bit like a treasure hunt, a search for joy and delight in places familiar and unexpected. Whether you decide to check out a show featuring an artist you love who may be doing something a bit different, or you take in a new act or arts space you haven’t visited, it can be a wonderful feeling to happen upon a bit of magic.
How state and federal consent decrees could make way for broader scope of changes to Minneapolis policing
The city of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) released a joint statement last week agreeing to return to negotiations for a consent decree following the state agency’s scathing report finding a pattern of racial discrimination in the Minneapolis Police Department’s (MPD) policing for at least a decade.
U.S. Bank illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission
Megan Cerullo at CBS News is reporting Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers’ credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers’ authorization in order to increase sales, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found in a five-year-long investigation.
Omar, Samuels locked in intra-party Democratic conflict
WASHINGTON – Six days after he and his family moved into their home in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood, a bullet flew through Don Samuels’ house. Samuels said the incident in 1997 made it clear to him that he had to do something about violence his north Minneapolis community. Twenty-five years later, he’s trying to take his support for law enforcement to Congress, challenging a progressive superstar, Rep. Ilhan Omar, to run as the Democratic candidate representing the ultra-blue 5th District.
Cafesjian Art Trust, with Chihuly glass, Moran seascapes and more, is coming soon to Shoreview
If you need more Dale Chihuly in your life, never fear. A new museum, called the Cafesjian Art Trust (CAT), opening in Shoreview this fall will satisfy your glass art desires. The glass sculptor, whose “Sunburst” (1999) sculpture hangs prominently at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, is one of the artists that will be on permanent view at the museum. Chihuly was a friend of Gerard Cafesjian, an Armenian businessman and philanthropist who was passionate about art, and collected numerous works by the artist as well as other prominent glass artists nationally and internationally.
Cargill settles Department of Justice lawsuit
Kristen Leigh Painter at the Star Tribune is reporting Cargill Inc. and other poultry operators agreed to settle a Department of Justice lawsuit filed Monday alleging the companies conspired to suppress wages for its processing plant workers. The department’s antitrust investigation was triggered by Cargill’s and Continental Grain’s proposed $4.5 billion joint acquisition of Sanderson Farms.
Ramsey County judge’s ruling on abortion is a win for those seeking easier access to the medical procedure
Just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court enabled states to further restrict or ban abortions by overturning Roe v. Wade, a Ramsey County judge’s ruling made abortions more accessible in Minnesota. Judge Thomas Gilligan, Jr.’s July 11 ruling struck down most of Minnesota’s abortion restrictions, including requirements that clinics...
Meet the Hennepin County Attorney candidate: Saraswati Singh
Saraswati Singh is a prosecutor with the Ramsey County Attorney’s office. She said she is the most qualified candidate in the race because of her diversity of experiences in the legal system. But she also believes her personal experiences make her a uniquely good fit as the next Hennepin County Attorney.
Minneapolis releases body camera footage of Sundberg shooting
The Associated Press’ Steve Karnowski reports: “Police released body-camera video Wednesday from a six-hour standoff that ended with officers fatally shooting a Black Minneapolis man, but the images did not show whether he was holding a gun or threatening officers. Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20, was shot by two police snipers early last Thursday, authorities said. … Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman declined to characterize the footage from officers at the scene, citing an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. …Police spokesman Howie Padilla said the city had not yet identified video ‘that shows the clearest image’ of what happened, and he urged anyone who might have other videos to come forward.”
Thao and Kueng to be sentenced next week for role in George Floyd murder
KARE 11’s Kiya Edwards reports that: “About a week after former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by a federal judge for his role in the killing of George Floyd, fellow ex-officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng will also be sentenced for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Thousands march for abortion rights in St. Paul
For MPR, Michelle Wiley says, “Crowds marched through the heat in St. Paul Sunday over abortion access, in response the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The event, organized by UnRestrict Minnesota and other groups, had thousands of attendees. In a press release, organizers said more than 10,000 people came to the rally, while the State Patrol on Twitter estimated a crowd closer to 5,000.”
Thomas Lane sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison in civil rights case
Stephen Montemayor at the Star Tribune is reporting Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane to 2½ years in prison in the federal civil rights case linked to the 2020 killing of George Floyd. Via WCCO: Sen. Tina Smith says she has tested...
Transcript recounts moments leading up to Tekle Sundberg shooting
For MPR, Matt Sepic and Jon Collins report, “A 911 transcript released by the city of Minneapolis Monday afternoon documents the dramatic minutes after Andrew Tekle Sundberg allegedly fired a weapon into his neighbor’s apartment. Sundberg, known by friends and loved ones as Tekle, his Ethiopian name, was shot to death by police snipers after a six-hour standoff early Thursday morning in the Seward neighborhood. … During the 911 call, a woman later identified as Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, told dispatchers that at least two bullets had been fired through her apartment and gone straight through the wall.”
