Weekend picks: It’s hip-hop x 2 with Herb Johnson III at the Southern and BRKFST Dance + the Minnesota Orchestra

The Associated Press’ Steve Karnowski reports: “Police released body-camera video Wednesday from a six-hour standoff that ended with officers fatally shooting a Black Minneapolis man, but the images did not show whether he was holding a gun or threatening officers. Andrew Tekle Sundberg, 20, was shot by two police snipers early last Thursday, authorities said. … Mayor Jacob Frey and interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman declined to characterize the footage from officers at the scene, citing an investigation by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. …Police spokesman Howie Padilla said the city had not yet identified video ‘that shows the clearest image’ of what happened, and he urged anyone who might have other videos to come forward.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO