Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
Opinion: Biden is on the verge of a huge political victory
Julian Zelizer writes that the agreement on health care, climate change and taxes, along with the passage of the CHIPS bill, vindicates President Joe Biden's belief in governing the old fashioned way.
Washington, the White House and a warming world wait for Kyrsten Sinema
In Congress, slim majorities can herald strange times. Generation-defining bills and spending packages worth hundreds of billions of dollars can rest on the vote of a lone senator from a state with a population smaller than a New York borough.For some time now, that lone senator was Joe Manchin of West Virginia. His refusal to support Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social spending plan, the central pillar of the president’s domestic agenda, gave him such an outsized influence that he was likened to a “God Emporer,” and earned the nickname “President Manchin.”But Absolute Monarch Manchin shocked many in his own...
US is not in recession or pre-recession - White House
WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The United States is not currently in a recession or in a "pre-recession," the White House said on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve Board raised interest rates to try to fight inflation.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID
Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
US News and World Report
U.S. Senate Bill Could Be Death Blow for Biden Anti-Drilling Pledge
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden vowed during his 2020 election campaign to end federal oil and gas drilling as a major step in his strategy to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate Democrats' $430 billion spending bill agreed this week could kill that pledge. If it passes, it would effectively guarantee continued drilling rights auctions on federal lands and waters for at least another decade.
Jesse Watters: Joe Biden proved he's compromised today
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning, highlighting what he believes is really going on behind the curtain on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Today, Joe Biden proved to "Primetime" that he's compromised. He's not really in charge. Biden's...
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
Fox News
China threat, Ron Paul's wife on dangerous liberal media and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – The American economy is currently a disaster… Continue reading…. C'MON, MAN, IT'S REAL – Commerce Department confirms recession -- Team Biden can run, but they can't hide …. REP. MICHAEL McCAUL – The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great...
All eyes turn to Sinema as Democrats face a week that could transform Biden's presidency
Democrats this week have the chance to validate their monopoly on political power in Washington, create a legacy of true significance for President Joe Biden and even boost their hopes in daunting midterm elections in three months.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration offering $10K signing bonus to boost dwindling Border Patrol ranks
The Biden administration will roll out five-figure signing bonuses to new recruits who sign on for at least one year with the Border Patrol, the federal government announced Monday. Amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in U.S. history, staffing levels at the Border Patrol have taken a hit, prompting its...
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer climate bill takes aim at cow burps and farts
The Democratic climate and healthcare bill includes $25 million to combat enteric emissions produced by cows and farm animals, largely through burps and manure. The $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act announced by Senate Democrats this week includes funding to address “enteric methane emissions from ruminants,” including by finding alternatives to the animals’ diets, according to the text of the bill.
Washington Examiner
'Pray' for Pelosi: Shock threat from Chinese mouthpiece ahead of speaker's Taiwan visit
A Chinese media commentator asked people to "pray" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ahead of her planned trip to Taiwan. A social media post from Global Times commentator Hu Xijin did not threaten Pelosi but did ask for others to wish her "a safe journey" on her expected visit. Top White House officials have expressed safety concerns about Pelosi's travel plans due to high tensions with China, which claims Taiwan is part of its territory, even though island leaders have maintained it is self-governed.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation. The state is sending $450-per-child payments to over 60,000 families, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis's office, joining the ranks of states such as California, Colorado, Delaware, and Georgia.
AOL Corp
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
A profitable tax loophole for real estate could be axed in Manchin's new deal to ease inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin struck a surprise deal on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The deal, which would put billions toward climate spending, is offset by targeted taxes. One of those tax changes is ending a loophole available to real estate investors. A surprise spending deal by Democrats might...
Arizona candidate aims to become state's first Hispanic congresswoman, says Dems take Latinos for granted
TEMPE, Ariz. – Tanya Contreras Wheeless was born to a teen mom and grew up in a family living pay check-to-pay check. She took a job at a local bakery when she was 14 to earn spending money, but still managed to earn an academic scholarship for college. But she kept mopping floors and working the register on weekends and over breaks to continue earning extra cash.
