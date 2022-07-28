South Korea’s Crypto ‘Kimchi Premium’ Suspected in $3.4B FX Investigation

www.pymnts.com
Market Manipulation Makes Crypto Investing a Risky Business
If you’re concerned about paying for goods in crypto due to its price volatility, it’s worth noting that a fair bit of that price volatility isn’t just the herd stampeding in one direction or another. Just as there are good reasons many cryptocurrencies can see prices rise...
Nigerians Switch to Crypto as Country’s Currency Weakens
As Nigerians trade more dollar-dominated digital assets, they have been hedging against a drop in value for the naira, which is seeing new lows on the country’s black market. Nigeria is the biggest and most populated economy on the continent, Voice of America reported Monday (Aug. 1). According to...
Alibaba Gets Closer to U.S. Delisting
China’s Alibaba is getting closer to being removed from American stock exchanges in response to Beijing’s refusal to let U.S. inspectors examine the company’s audits. As Bloomberg reported Friday (July 29), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added the tech giant — the largest Chinese operation listed on American markets — to a growing list of companies facing removal over the audit situation.
Today in Crypto: Russian, Iranian Investors Turn to Dubai’s Crypto Shops to Get Around Sanctions; CryptoPunks NFTs See $2.3M Sales Jump After Tiffany Partnership
The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has finalized new rules intended to help fight misleading advertisements. The ads in question encourage investing in high risk products. Through the new rules, firms approving and issuing marketing will be required to have the appropriate expertise, and firms marketing some higher-risk investments will have to do more checks to ensure customers and investments are well-matched.
CBDC Weekly: Public Leery of Digital Dollar, IMF Urges Protection for Kenya’s M-Pesa, Indonesia Eyes Wholesale Applications
The public comments on a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are running overwhelmingly against a digital dollar, according to a libertarian think tank analyst. The Cato Institute’s Nicholas Anthony noted that the Federal Reserve released another set of public comments, bringing the total to 2,052, which indicated that 71% of the commenters are opposed to the idea. Another 21% are either neutral or unclear, compared with a bit over 12% in favor.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Australian central bank hikes rate to 6-year high 1.85%
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a fourth consecutive month to a six-year high of 1.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision was the cash rate’s third consecutive hike of half a percentage point. When the bank...
BP reports profits of £7bn as oil prices surge because of Ukraine war
BP made profits of nearly £7bn in the second quarter of the year as it became the latest in a procession of energy companies to enjoy huge financial benefits from surging oil prices during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even as families struggle in a cost of living crisis.
New York AG Seeks Investors Impacted by Crypto Crash
Letitia James, the New York state attorney general, has issued an investor alert saying any New Yorker “deceived or affected” by the cryptocurrency crash to contact her office, a press release said Monday (Aug. 1). There have been numerous high-profile crypto companies which have frozen withdrawals, laid off...
El Salvador Weekly: Bond Buyback Hopes to Stem Bitcoin-Related Default Fears
El Salvador will buy back $1.6 billion worth of its sovereign bond, hoping to pull its highly discounted debt out of deep junk territory and reassure the market that it won’t default. The country’s 2025 bonds, which were selling near 35 cents on the dollar before the announcement, rose...
EBA Chair Says Staffing Is ‘Major Concern’ for Crypto Regulation
There are reportedly “major concerns” among European regulatory officials about the ability to hire specialized staff to help regulate crypto. Authorities worry about how they will be able to supervise digital asset markets. José Manuel Campa, chair of the European Banking Authority, said that organization also had concerns about planning for new powers, since it won’t know what coins it will supervise until closer to 2025 when the new crypto regulations in Europe will take effect.
Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services Buys Digital Wallet, Banking, POS Platform Rights From MG Payment
National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services (NCRPS) has reached an agreement with MG Payment to acquire its eWallet, mobile banking and point of sale (POS) cannabis payment processing platform, according to a press release Monday (Aug. 1). This will let NCRPS offer a banking product that can serve the needs of...
Australian Bank Launches Automated Savings Alternative to BNPL
Australia’s Up Bank has rolled out a new service to automate installment payments, easing stress surrounding Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, a report says. Called Maybuy, it will let customers make an automated savings plan for items they found online. Once they reached their goal, they’ll reportedly be able to go ahead with a purchase or reconsider and keep their money.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Evaluating the ROI of Blockchain Technology
As businesses and financial institutions (FIs) look for the best returns on their payments infrastructure investments, blockchain technology has become an increasingly diverse and promising area to explore. Among surveyed businesses that operate in 10 or more countries, almost 69% said they use smart contracts that trigger payments without human...
US Deal-Axing Sees Meta Shift Focus to EU Publishers Amid Intense Regulatory Clampdown
Major news organizations like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and The Washington Post are among the media outlets that will be affected by Meta’s recent decision to phase out exclusive deals with news publishers. The planned axing of paid deals with American publishers — worth more...
Ethereum’s Founder Says Meta’s Metaverse Vision Is Doomed
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin is more responsible than anyone for turning blockchain and cryptocurrency from an obscure way to make peer-to-peer payments into a technology embraced by companies ranging from Amazon and Walmart to Bank of America and the Banque de France. So when he says attempts by Meta’s Mark...
EMEA Daily: Meta May Have to Pull Platforms in EU; UK to Investigate 3 Retailers for Making Misleading Sustainability Claims
Meta Platforms reiterated its warning that it may have to pull its popular Facebook and Instagram services from the European Union if a new transatlantic data transfer pact doesn’t materialize. Meta could face a ban on its practice of exporting user data to the United States for which it is currently under scrutiny by Ireland’s data protection watchdog. The issue surrounds EU-U.S. data transfers that take place under standard contractual clauses (SCCs).
CE100 Index Jumps 8.9% in July as Sezzle, Amazon Lead Gains
A wild and wooly ride, indeed. But in the end, the PYMNTS Connected Economy™ 100 Index (CE100 Index™) managed to post positive 2.5% returns for the month, gaining 8.9% in July and winnowing down the year-to-date losses to 29.2%. CE100 Relative Performance. Source: PYMNTS. Payments-related stocks carried the...
