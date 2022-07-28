ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Road Closure

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) The Cass County secondary road department says Boston Road will be closing one-tenth of a mile east of Olive Street beginning on Monday, August 1. The roadway will close from Olive Street to 630th Street.

The reason for the closure is the county is replacing the existing bridge with a twin 12x12x87 reinforced concrete box culvert. The project is expected to take approximately two months to complete.

Western Iowa Today

Cooling Stations Open Again in Cass County

(Cass Co.) With excessive heat expected to persist, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30am to 8:30pm Monday thru Thursday and 4:30am to 6:30pm on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.
CASS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident

A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Monday’s Cass County Fair Schedule

(Atlantic) The 4H and FFA Beef Show kicks off today’s events at the Cass County Fair. The show starts at 8:00 a.m., followed by the Beef fitting Show. The 4H and FFA exhibits open at 8:00 a.m., Best of Iowa at 9:00, and Rotary Watermelon Feed at 11:00 a.m. The afternoon events include the Cass County Cattlemen’s Kids Cattle Clinic at 1:00 p.m., Dairy Cattle Show at 2:00, Building awards at 4:00 p.m., and the Parade of Champions at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Grand Champion Beef Selection starting at 6:30 p.m.
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County 4H and FFA Meat/Dairy Goat Awards

(Atlantic) The Cass County Fair 4H and FFA Meat and Dairy Goat Show were held on Saturday. The results of the show are listed below. Champion Meat Goat: Ashton Hagen, Grant Guys and Gals. Reserve: Tristan Swain, Pleasant-Noble. Overall Supreme Champion Market Goat: Ashton Hagen. Reserve:Kailey Swain, Griswold FFA. Top...
CASS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines

Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
DE SOTO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) A Corning woman was arrested on theft, drug and other charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department says 38-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom was charged on July 26th with Interference with Official Acts, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense and Theft 3rd Degree. According to the report, while on routine patrol an officer heard a scream from a Dollar General clerk yelling for the police. The clerk pointed out Kimberly Bloom who was trying to leave with a truck load of $846.55 worth of food after her card was declined. Bloom insisted her card had enough money on it, but it was confirmed that it did not. Bloom went back into the store and started causing more problems. The officer advised her to sit in the truck and calm down. As the officer was speaking with Bloom, they saw a socket in a glass ash tray with marijuana shake. Bloom stated she had brought it. The officer placed one handcuff on Bloom and she pulled away, trying to stop the arrest. The officer swept her leg and put her on the ground and she kicked the officer several times in the chest. The officer put the other cuff on and left her on the ground to clam down before putting her in the patrol car. Bloom was transported to the Adair County Jail where she was held on $3,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

13-Year-Old Saves Life Of Swimmer Experiencing Medical Emergency

(Winterset, IA) — Thirteen-year-old Chantz Haisman was waiting in line to jump into the pool at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday when he realized the person ahead of him hadn’t surfaced. KCCI/TV reports Haisman dove in, swam to the bottom of the pool and grabbed the drowning swimmer. When they surfaced he says he asked the victim if they were okay and got no response. Lifeguards helped pull the person out of the water. Haisman is being called a hero.
WINTERSET, IA
Western Iowa Today

Open house being planned for Atlantic Middle School

(Atlantic) Over one year ago the Atlantic Middle School was heavily damaged by fire. The building is expected to welcome students back into its hallways this fall for the 2022-23 school year. “It took a little while to get to this point.” Superintendent Steve Barber says, “We need a couple more weeks, but we really wanted to offer an opportunity for our community members to come in and tour the building.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Water Advisory issued for Kimballton

(Kimballton) The Kimballton City Clerk’s Office asks residents to boil the water before drinking it, or choose an alternate source. The Kimballton Water Supply has a problem in the distribution system, and lost pressure on Sunday. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source is used. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
KIMBALLTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report Three Arrests

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Fair Horse, Rabbit, and Dog Show Results

(Atlantic) The results of the Cass County 4H and FFA livestock and Pet Shows are listed below. Claire Schroder, Grove H.O.T.-Reserve-Claire Schroder, Grove H.O.T. Champion 6 Class Individual:Makayla Atkinson, Pymosa,- Reserve, Angela Atkinson, Pymosa. Breeding Rabbit-Stella Beattie, Benton-Franklin-Reserve, Stella Beatie. Champion 4 Class Production Pen-Tristan Swain-Reserve, Dawson Sorensen. Champion Rabbit...
CASS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities confirmed Friday morning that one person was killed in a crash involving a truck and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Platteview Road just west of 36th Street. Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford F-350 traveling west and...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
