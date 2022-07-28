Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: All Sett Up

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New DocumentaryJeryl BrunnerNew York City, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: The American Express WatchdogFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Biscuit and Bones
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Biscuit and...
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!
The 2022 SoNo Arts Festival will happen this August 6 & 7, 2022! SoNo will be filled with AMAZING works of ORIGINAL Fine Arts and Crafts created by your favorite artists!. Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists and neighborhood businesses. South Norwalk will shine with the vibrancy of creative energy and allow the community to safely stroll through mini open-air galleries full of art and cultural experiences. There will be live music throughout and enticing Artistic SoNo Culinary specials at the many participating local restaurants as well as discounts at SoNo shops.
hamlethub.com
Salsa Classes Begin Tonight at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury
Salsa Classes “on 1” Monday nights, August session begins on 8/1/22 (no class 8/29). Beginner/Advanced Beginner Class at 7 pm. 4 weeks $60, $20 drop-in per class. Learn steps to get yourself moving to the Latin rhythms. Start with the basics and advance to the next level to show your mastery on the dance floor! For more information: 203-748-2884 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Road, Danbury CT www.vittisdancestudio.com.
hamlethub.com
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
hamlethub.com
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Welcomes Associate Attorney Robert Arbuco
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Robert Arbuco, Esq. has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Mr. Arbuco’s practice areas include Medicaid Planning, Medicaid Eligibility and Applications and Estate Planning. Prior to...
hamlethub.com
How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts? Find Out Tomorrow at Ridgefield Library
How Has Redistricting Impacted Your Voting or Legislative Districts?. The 2020 census has had an impact on Voting and State Legislative Districts in Ridgefield. On Tuesday, August 2 at 5:30 pm at the Ridgefield Library, Registrars of Voters Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel will discuss the changes that have been made to Ridgefield as a result of the CT State Legislators Reapportionment Committee’s Redistricting plan. They will explain how to find out what voting and legislative district you are now in and answer questions.
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
LaBlast Fitness created by Louis Van Amstel of Dancing with the Stars at Vitti's Dance Studio
Come experience the excitement and fun of the newest dance-fitness class on Tuesday OR Thursday evenings! “LaBlast Fitness”, created by Louis Van Amstel of "Dancing with the Stars", is taught by certified instructor, Denise Nethercott, who will lead you in this partner-free, simple, low impact, safe, fun and energizing ballroom dance workout for everybody!
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Blood Drive on August 10 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield
Brookfield Lions Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Congregational Church of Brookfield (160 Whisconier Road) on August 10 from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. For additional information, click HERE.
hamlethub.com
Merwin Meadows Pond Closed for Swimming Until Further Notice
On Friday afternoon, July 29 the Wilton Health Department ordered Merwin Meadows pond closed for swimming due to E. coli contamination. The pond will remain closed until further notice. Wilton Parks and Recreation staff will be on-site to notify the public. The State of Connecticut Department of Public Health has...
hamlethub.com
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
hamlethub.com
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announces FREE community concerts in August
FREE concerts in Ridgefield during the month of August. Music at the Museum, Charles Ives Music Festival String Quartet on Monday, August 1 beginning at 6:30pm (in the Garden House at KTM&HC) Presented by Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, the concert, titled “Pulse”, explores uses...
hamlethub.com
SUNY Westchester Community College Trustees, County Executive George Latimer, Board of Legislators Approve SUNY WCC Budget with Zero Tuition Increase
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces Increased County Support for the Community College Mission to Help Students Achieve Academic and Career Goals and Enter High-Wage, High-Demand Jobs in the Region. SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) is holding the line on tuition for the 2022-2023 school year. The flat tuition...
hamlethub.com
Obituary: Henry von Bargen, Carmel, NY. Formerly of Brewster.
Henry von Bargen of Carmel, NY and formerly of Brewster, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born November 14, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Henry and Anna (Jacobs) von Bargen. On February 11, 1951 he married Marie Weber. She predeceased him in July 2018.
Comments / 0