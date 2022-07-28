ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Sheriff: 2 accused of beating 73-year-old woman in Rowan County, lying about home invasion

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJVNs_0gwB3d9R00
Carrie Elizabeth Dixon, Katie Marie Poole

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — After a woman reported that her boyfriend’s elderly mother was badly beaten by two home invaders Wednesday afternoon, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators learned that the woman and a friend of hers were the suspected culprits behind the beating.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to a home on Beagle Club Road after Carrie Elizabeth Dixon reported that she found her boyfriend’s 73-year-old mother with life-threatening injuries. Dixon told deputies that two white men went to the back door of the home, forced their way inside, and severely beat the victim while she was alone.

Investigators found another woman, later identified as Shirley Marie Burns, at the home with Dixon. RCSO says crime scene investigators compared the physical evidence with the story Dixon and Burns reported, and the investigators “became suspicious that the story was being fabricated.”

The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan before being transferred to a hospital in Winston-Salem. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned from the victim between medical testing that Dixon and Burns were the two attackers.

RCSO says investigators questioned Dixon at the sheriff’s office, and she confessed to making up the story about the break-in. She told investigators the attack was planned because of alleged physical and emotional abuse in the past.

Dixon confessed that she and Burns used a broken piece of cinder block and a metal pipe to beat the victim for about five minutes. Dixon also told the victim to lie to first responders to prevent them from being charged, but the victim told the truth when she was alone with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

>>Watch & Read Channel 9 wherever you are with the WSOC-TV mobile apps.

Dixon was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and delaying law enforcement. She was given a $250,000 bond.

Burns was found and arrested on Thursday in Salisbury, police said. She also received $250,000 bond.

Editor’s Note: The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in an update that Burns gave a false name when she was initially questioned, using her sister’s name. This article has been updated to reflect her real identity.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman arrested after home set on fire, dog stolen in Rowan County)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Mandie Burgess
4d ago

They should be ashamed of themselves, lock them up and throw away the key. If thy would do this to a stranger I bet they would do it to their own mother. What fine citizens we have in this county!

Reply
2
Related
WBTV

Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75k bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher is being charged with rape and other sex charges with a student, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says. According to deputies, 36-year-old Elizabeth Bailey of Statesville is being charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher is facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, deputies said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. Iredell County deputies first learned of Bailey's alleged relationship on July 20.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Rowan County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Beagle Club Road#Novant Health
WCNC

Man kills roommate in fight in York, police say

YORK, S.C. — Police have arrested a man after they say he killed his roommate during a fight. York police were called to 12 Hill Street on Monday, July 25 in reference to two people physically fighting. Officers found two men at the scene, Ira Hayes, 61, and Thomas...
YORK, SC
FOX8 News

Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

19-year-old fatally shot at Monroe park, police say

MONROE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was shot to death at a park in Monroe prompting an investigation, Monroe Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at Dickerson Park around 8 a.m. Sunday on N Johnston Street. 19-year-old Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead […]
MONROE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
GOLD HILL, NC
WBTV

Two arrested, multiple cited after CMPD operation targeting dangerous bike groups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with an operation targeting dangerous bike groups. Police say the operation targeted groups of individuals behaving erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles and participated in organized rides with dozens of participants at a time. On July...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers say they have been responding to calls regarding bike groups weaving in and out of traffic and playing chicken with motorists. On Sunday a large group was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered

GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem shootout leaves 1 in critical condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1500 block of Oakshire Court after getting a report of “a large amount of gunfire in the area.” At the scene, investigators searched the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy