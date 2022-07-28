Suspects facing Murder, Feticide after pregnant woman stabbed in Lagrange

www.cenlanow.com
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
Columbus Police searching for critically missing person
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing Columbus man and asks for public help to locate him. Christopher Dixon-Cater, 28, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on 4th Ave. on July 29 around 10 p.m. According to law enforcement, Dixon-Carter was last seen wearing leopard print glasses and black and […]
fox5atlanta.com
Man, woman charged in pregnant woman’s deadly stabbing, police say
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have arrested and charged two people with the murder of a pregnant woman. The woman, identified as 26-year-old Breanna Burgess, was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. Burgess was a single mother of three and expecting her fourth child. While police have two suspects...
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
University instructor charged in shooting death of student in Ga.
CARROLTON, Ga. (AP) — A college instructor in Georgia has been charged with murder in the Saturday shooting death of an 18-year-old student. The Carrollton Police Department said in a news release that Richard Sigman is charged with murder and aggravated assault for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Police said […]
The Citizen Online
Thieves busy in Peachtree City
It is not unusual to have a golf cart stolen in Peachtree City. Somewhat less common is to have a cart stolen while at a charging station. This has happened before, and it happened again on July 28. An officer on July 28 at approximately 6:20 a.m. responded to Balmoral...
CBS 46
Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
Missing Valley women found alive this morning
Sheree Nicole Finley, 35, was reported missing to the Valley Police Department on July 29. However, officers were able to find her alive the following morning. After being found, Finley was transported to EAMC-Lanier for evaluation and treatment for dehydration. According to the Valley Police Department, detectives were able to...
WANTED: LaGrange Police searching for armed robbery suspect, seeking public help
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is searching for a wanted Lagrange man and is asking for public help in locating him. Javarious Reshaud Thomas, 21, of LaGrange, Georgia, is wanted for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during Certain Crimes. According to the police department, Thomas is scheduled to turn himself […]
‘I lost my best friend’: Wife says feud led up to neighbor shooting, killing her spouse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Shant’e Bellamy, the wife of Jae Bellamy, wants to know what her wife said or did to make her next-door neighbor pull out a gun and shoot her. Morrow Police say Jae Bellamy was shot by her 37-year-old neighbor Jamilah Garcia Lopez on July 28.
Former University of West Georgia professor accused of murder in 18-year-old's death
Man accused of smashing stolen U-Haul truck to steal ATM turns himself in
ACWORTH, Ga — Acworth police have identified the man who they say stole an ATM from a Texaco Food Mart in May. Video captured a man, who police say is 22-year-old Wilbert Demond Holmes, Jr, exiting a U-Haul van, opening the van doors and walking toward the front of the store.
University professor facing charges after shooting 18-year-old girl in parking deck, police say
fox5atlanta.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
Valley Police locate missing mother of three, she is safe
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley Police have located Sheree Finley. She is alive. She was located on CR 84 Saturday. We are awaiting more information. Thank you to everyone who shared the missing person‘s report and had a hand in returning her home safely to her family.
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
CPD: Two traffic stops leads to discovery of drugs, money, and firearms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced that two traffic stops this week led to the discovery of drugs, money, and firearms. According to the police department, two traffic stops were conducted for minor violations that led to the following charges: Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute Drug Related Objects Possession […]
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
