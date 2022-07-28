ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Suspects facing Murder, Feticide after pregnant woman stabbed in Lagrange

By Elizabeth White
 4 days ago
Man, woman charged in pregnant woman’s deadly stabbing, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police have arrested and charged two people with the murder of a pregnant woman. The woman, identified as 26-year-old Breanna Burgess, was found stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. Burgess was a single mother of three and expecting her fourth child. While police have two suspects...
LAGRANGE, GA
