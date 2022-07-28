Desperate Times: Thief Drills Hole in Lakewood Resident’s Gas Tank To Siphon Gas

thelakewoodscoop.com
Barnegat Chief Warns Residents Of Recent Car Thefts
BARNEGAT – The Barnegat Police Department is asking residents to take precautions as car thefts have increased in the area. “All of Ocean County has been dealing with car theft rings that come here to steal cars (often high-end cars). Sometimes they steal the cars to commit crimes with them; sometimes they steal them so they can be sold,” Chief Keith Germain said in a statement.
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Child Being Struck by Hit & Run Driver in Lakewood
Lakewood Police are investigating an apparent hit and run pedestrian accident which left a child injured this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 7:00 PM. The child, approximately four years old, was transported by Hatzolah to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WALLET WITH CASH AND CREDIT CARDS STOLEN AT SHOP RITE
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2:31 p.m., Officer Carver responded to police headquarters for a theft report. The victim reported while they were at Shoprite, someone had stolen their wallet from an unattended shopping cart. Several bank cards and cash were stolen totaling $150.00. The victim also reported one of the cards was later used at several local businesses shortly after the theft. An investigation is ongoing.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN SLUMPED OVER WHEEL AT WAWA ARRESTED FOR DWI AND POSSESSION OF CDS
On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:39 a.m., Officer Hutman responded to Wawa, 444 South Main Street, for a report of a female slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Jennifer Melchione, 50, of Clark, NJ, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Jennifer was arrested for DWI. Jennifer was then transported to police headquarters for processing. Jennifer was issued motor vehicle summonses for DWI and Possession of CDS in a Motor Vehicle. Jennifer was also charged on a criminal complaint summons for Possession of CDS and Use/Being Under the Influence of CDS. Jennifer was served her copies of the complaints and later released in accordance with John’s Law.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Reminder: LPD Night Out Against Crime Event is Next Week, Not Tomorrow; Info for Jackson, Toms River Events
While police departments across the Nation are holding their Night Out Against Crime tomorrow evening, the Lakewood Police Department is reminding residents that the Lakewood event will take place next week. See the event flyer below. Here’s the information for the Toms River event:. Here’s the information for Jackson’s...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT LEADS TO DWI ARREST
On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9:09 p.m., Officer Plis, responded to the intersection of Lake Barnegat Drive North and Cranberry Court for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a parked vehicle. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle, Mateo Wolf, 20, of Lanoka Harbor, displayed signs of intoxication. At the conclusion of the on scene investigation, Mateo was determined to be under the influence. Mateo was arrested then transported to police headquarters for processing. Mateo was later charged with several motor vehicle summonses including Cell Phone Use, Underage DWI, Refusal to submit to Breath Tests, DWI, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane. Mateo was then released in accordance with John’s Law.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: REWARD OFFERED FOR DOG MISSING FROM ACCIDENT
Shakey’ ran from a vehicle involved in a car crash at River Avenue and Honey Locust Street on Thursday July 28 at 1045 pm. Contact the number on the flyer with any information.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: CHIEF OF POLICE ADDRESSES BREAK IN AND ROBBERIES
The following is a statement released by the Barnegat Chief of Police:. We wanted to take a few minutes this morning to talk about a recent burglary that occurred while the home was occupied, why it happened, and what you need to be aware of so you can avoid becoming a victim.
Two NJ gas stations robbed within 15 minutes of each other
The connection between two separate gas station robberies 15 minutes apart in Hanover and West Orange Thursday afternoon is under investigation by police. Hanover police told RLS Breaking News the Shell station on the westbound side of Route 10 near Reynolds Avenue was held up at gunpoint around 4:15 p.m. Following the robbery, the suspects were seen speeding eastbound on Route 10.
NJ man gets ticketed for deadly crash that killed Helmetta fire chief
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 48-year-old man has been ticketed following a township crash between a minivan and a motorcycle that killed Helmetta's volunteer fire department chief. “At this time there are no criminal charges,” South Brunswick Police Deputy Chief James Ryan confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.
NJ mayor charged with stealing from parking meters — and more
OCEAN GATE — The mayor of this borough wasn't for sale — but he did sell off a lot of municipal property to pocket the proceeds, prosecutors say. Paul Kennedy, 66, of Ocean Gate, is accused of failing to turn over proceeds from the sale of borough assets, sold by way of the government auction website GovDeals.com.
New Jersey Police Tap Into Secret State Database that Contains DNA Quietly Taken From Every Baby Born
TRENTON, NJ – If you’re under 20-years-old, you might want to think twice before committing...
thelakewoodscoop.com
One Ocean County To Hold Sensory Tour At Community Garden
Lakewood is known for its hot, humid summers. And now, thanks to the volunteers who dedicate themselves to maintaining Common Grounds, it’s also the home to a beautiful productive garden that is bursting with flowers and vegetation. Thanks to corporate sponsors, a grant from Lakewood Township, and the help...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Tonight: Event in Lakewood for Rabbi Pinchas and Elaine Stolper, founders of NCSY
There will be an Atzeres Hesped for Rabbi Pinchas and Elaine Stolper, pillars of the Lakewood community and the founders of NCSY, one of the largest Kiruv organizations in the world, who were both recently Niftar. The event will take place Monday August 1st at the Ateres Yeshaya Simcha hall...
fox29.com
Another double-digit decline in gas prices in New Jersey, around the US
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices posted another double-digit drop in New Jersey and around the nation amid low demand and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.41, down 10 cents from last week.
NJ police use DNA collected from every baby born in the state for investigations: lawsuit
New Jersey police used blood samples taken from babies to investigate the crimes of family members, according to a lawsuit filed by the New Jersey Office of the Public Defender and the New Jersey Monitor.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
Lyft driver carjacked while picking up passenger in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Lyft driver was assaulted while picking up a passenger in St. Paul on Thursday evening.Police say the 38-year-old man was at the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue East around 9:40 p.m. when he was assaulted and pulled from his car. A man then left in the victim's 2014 Toyota Avalon, which has not been recovered. The Lyft driver was not injured.No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.
P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
Comments / 2