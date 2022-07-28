Delbert L. Stine, Alliance, Ohio

www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake Wells
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel Maven
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
Related
27 First News
Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
27 First News
Richard James Hanson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Hanson, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Hugh James Hanson and Miriam (Krahl) Hanson. On November 4, 1978, he married Linda...
27 First News
Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Charles L. Grameth, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side. Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and...
27 First News
Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, 55, died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born July 16, 1967 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident. Ronnie...
27 First News
Oliver C. Yoho, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver C. Yoho passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was 67. He was born on April 29, 1955. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Oliver c Yoho,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver 70, Campbell, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center. Mary was born August, 1951 a daughter of Zenith F. Lawrence, Sr. and Corrine Snelling. Mary attended Thornhill, Science Hill and...
27 First News
Beverly Ann Edwards, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge. She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935. She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield...
27 First News
Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, 87, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California. Catherine was born July 31, 1934, in McDonald, the daughter of the late Tony Piowarsy and...
27 First News
Jack E. Cook, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Cook, Sr., age 87, of East Palestine, passed peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on December 27, 1934, in Climax, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Boyer Cook. Jack was a veteran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Dorothy Ann Gonda, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Dorothy Ann Gonda, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Poland on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022. Dorothy was born April 9, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Christina (Bakus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident. She attended Jackson...
27 First News
Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, age 89, of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1933, to the late Dewey and Retta Simons Greenwalt. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmothe and sister. She enjoyed spending time with...
27 First News
Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio
PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel George Valentine, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Petersburg Saturday morning, July 30, 2022. Mr. Valentine was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, a son of George Washington and Edith Armela (Gebhardt)Valentine. A Springfield Local High School graduate, Darrel earned a...
27 First News
Clarissa Jean Means, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
27 First News
Billy Brown, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Brown, 88, of Cortland passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Sherman James Brown and Isabel (Cain) Brown. Billy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952. Billy served...
27 First News
Laurel B. Dugan, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurel B. Dugan, 33, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 18, 2022, with her mother by her side. She was born August 19, 1988, in Naples, Florida but was raised in Hubbard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Karen Dobran Dugan. Laurel...
27 First News
Marnie Murphy, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marnie Murphy, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born September 17, 1968, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Patricia Flynn Murphy. Marnie graduated from Canfield High School in 1986 and went on to...
27 First News
Jack Robert Dodds, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with...
Comments / 0