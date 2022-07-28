ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Delbert L. Stine, Alliance, Ohio

By MyValleyTributes Staff
27 First News
 4 days ago
27 First News

Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Richard James Hanson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Hanson, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Hugh James Hanson and Miriam (Krahl) Hanson. On November 4, 1978, he married Linda...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Joseph DiPanfilo, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” DiPanfilo, age 94, of Columbiana, died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 21, 1928, in Leetonia, son of the late Joseph and Anna Fiucci DiPanfilo. Joe had worked as a Cupula Tender for...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Charles L. Grameth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side. Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, 55, died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born July 16, 1967 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident. Ronnie...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Oliver C. Yoho, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oliver C. Yoho passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was 67. He was born on April 29, 1955. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Oliver c Yoho,...
BELOIT, OH
27 First News

Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. “Pee Wee” Lee-Oliver 70, Campbell, Ohio departed this life on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center. Mary was born August, 1951 a daughter of Zenith F. Lawrence, Sr. and Corrine Snelling. Mary attended Thornhill, Science Hill and...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Beverly Ann Edwards, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge. She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935. She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, 87, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California. Catherine was born July 31, 1934, in McDonald, the daughter of the late Tony Piowarsy and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jack E. Cook, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Cook, Sr., age 87, of East Palestine, passed peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on December 27, 1934, in Climax, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Samuel and Annabelle Boyer Cook. Jack was a veteran...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Dorothy Ann Gonda, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Dorothy Ann Gonda, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Poland on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022. Dorothy was born April 9, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Christina (Bakus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident. She attended Jackson...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Louise Greenwalt Griffing, age 89, of Warren passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1933, to the late Dewey and Retta Simons Greenwalt. Marjorie was a loving wife, mother, grandmothe and sister. She enjoyed spending time with...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darrel George Valentine, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Petersburg Saturday morning, July 30, 2022. Mr. Valentine was born on February 19, 1943, in Petersburg, a son of George Washington and Edith Armela (Gebhardt)Valentine. A Springfield Local High School graduate, Darrel earned a...
PETERSBURG, OH
27 First News

Clarissa Jean Means, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarissa Jean Means, 82, passed away Friday evening, July 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Clarissa was born September 2, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Sarah (Dilley) Hughes. She was a lifelong resident of the area. Clarissa...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Billy Brown, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Brown, 88, of Cortland passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at his home. Bill was born July 3, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to parents Sherman James Brown and Isabel (Cain) Brown. Billy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952. Billy served...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Laurel B. Dugan, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laurel B. Dugan, 33, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 18, 2022, with her mother by her side. She was born August 19, 1988, in Naples, Florida but was raised in Hubbard, Ohio. She was the daughter of Karen Dobran Dugan. Laurel...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Marnie Murphy, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Marnie Murphy, 53, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Born September 17, 1968, in Youngstown, she was the daughter of Robert D. and Patricia Flynn Murphy. Marnie graduated from Canfield High School in 1986 and went on to...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Jack Robert Dodds, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Senior Master Sergeant Jack Robert Dodds, 87, ascended into Heaven on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home in Greenville, Pennsylvania after a very long battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s. He leaves behind his loving wife, Naomi (Harper) Dodds, with...
GREENVILLE, PA

