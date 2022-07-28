Full Night Tube services to return this week

www.bbc.com
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
The woman declared stateless in India, UK and Uganda
Ila Popat has been living in India for more than five decades. She got married here, had children, obtained an Indian driving licence and even a voter identity card. But she still can't travel abroad as an Indian because she doesn't have a passport, effectively making her stateless. She has...
Cliffe Woods: Developer may ban residents from keeping cats
Residents on a new housing estate could be banned from keeping cats as pets. Wildlife groups are concerned that the proposed site off Cliffe Woods, near Rochester, Kent, is close to an important habitat for nightingales. The birds nest close to ground level, making them vulnerable to predators, campaigners say.
Viking-age treasure hoard goes on show in Aberdeen
One of the UK's most important archaeological finds is going on show in Aberdeen, with new discoveries being unveiled. The Viking-age Galloway Hoard was found in a south of Scotland field in 2014 and continues to surprise experts. The exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery includes images of three newly-revealed intricate...
Lilia Valutyte: Drains and gardens searched as police quiz suspect
Police have been searching drains and back gardens near where a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed as a suspect continues to be held for her murder. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. A 22-year-old man was arrested in Boston on...
St Albans: The hidden naval history lost in a fire
The Hertfordshire city of St Albans is well-known for its Roman settlement and Norman cathedral. When fire hit a number of small industrial units in the city this week, it destroyed a piece of hidden history. On Monday, firefighters spent more than 13 hours fighting the blaze which started in...
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
Firefighters tackle vast Haddenham farmland blaze
More than 50 firefighters have tackled a 200 acre (80 hectare) "well-developed" blaze on farmland. Crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were called to Haddenham at about 16:15 BST on Saturday. Firefighters "worked tremendously hard" to get the fire, which had spread to bales, hedgerows and crops, under control, the...
Goring Gap: High Court overturns 475-home development plan
Plans to build 475 houses in Worthing have been overturned by a High Court judge. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC leader Beccy Cooper said she was "pleased to see...
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Reece was just 11 and had been playing outside with friends when he returned home to find two men waiting with news that would change his life. "I just remember when I walked in, there were these two tall guys and they had very smart suits on," he says. "All...
Church offers overnight camping to avoid closure
Campers are being invited to have overnight stays in a Victorian church to help save the building from closure. St Donas church in Llanddona, Anglesey is believed to be the first church in Wales to offer the experience of church camping or "champing" for tourists. The idea came about after...
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
BA suspends sales of short-haul tickets from Heathrow
British Airways has halted sales of tickets on short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport until 8 August as disruption to air travel continues. The move is due to the cap on daily passenger numbers that the UK's largest airport has imposed over the summer. The sales suspension will affect BA's flights...
