The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Welcomes Associate Attorney Robert Arbuco
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Robert Arbuco, Esq. has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Mr. Arbuco’s practice areas include Medicaid Planning, Medicaid Eligibility and Applications and Estate Planning. Prior to...
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore
In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
Obituary: Henry von Bargen, Carmel, NY. Formerly of Brewster.
Henry von Bargen of Carmel, NY and formerly of Brewster, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born November 14, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Henry and Anna (Jacobs) von Bargen. On February 11, 1951 he married Marie Weber. She predeceased him in July 2018.
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
SUNY Westchester Community College Trustees, County Executive George Latimer, Board of Legislators Approve SUNY WCC Budget with Zero Tuition Increase
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces Increased County Support for the Community College Mission to Help Students Achieve Academic and Career Goals and Enter High-Wage, High-Demand Jobs in the Region. SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) is holding the line on tuition for the 2022-2023 school year. The flat tuition...
Tyler Fote’s Two-Run Double puts Danbury in the Loss Column
In the top of the seventh, Tyler Fote laced a game-winning two-run double down the left-field to grant the Blues a 3-1 victory over the Westerners at Rogers Park. Danbury (21-22) snapped their three-game winning streak with the loss, and Bristol (32-12) finished the regular season 6-2 against the Westerners. Bristol clinched the no. 2 seed in the NECBL Playoffs, earning themselves a bye during Monday’s Wild Card Round.
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
Salsa Classes Begin Tonight at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury
Salsa Classes “on 1” Monday nights, August session begins on 8/1/22 (no class 8/29). Beginner/Advanced Beginner Class at 7 pm. 4 weeks $60, $20 drop-in per class. Learn steps to get yourself moving to the Latin rhythms. Start with the basics and advance to the next level to show your mastery on the dance floor! For more information: 203-748-2884 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Vitti’s Dance Studio, 10 Precision Road, Danbury CT www.vittisdancestudio.com.
Information regarding August 9 Primary for New Canaan voters
This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Biscuit and Bones
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Biscuit and...
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition
The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
SoNo Arts Festival showcases works of more than 100 juried artists this weekend!
The 2022 SoNo Arts Festival will happen this August 6 & 7, 2022! SoNo will be filled with AMAZING works of ORIGINAL Fine Arts and Crafts created by your favorite artists!. Enlivening the streets of historic South Norwalk, The SoNo Arts Festival will showcase the works of over 100 juried artists and neighborhood businesses. South Norwalk will shine with the vibrancy of creative energy and allow the community to safely stroll through mini open-air galleries full of art and cultural experiences. There will be live music throughout and enticing Artistic SoNo Culinary specials at the many participating local restaurants as well as discounts at SoNo shops.
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announces FREE community concerts in August
FREE concerts in Ridgefield during the month of August. Music at the Museum, Charles Ives Music Festival String Quartet on Monday, August 1 beginning at 6:30pm (in the Garden House at KTM&HC) Presented by Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, the concert, titled “Pulse”, explores uses...
