New customer behaviours are key to developing circular economy, report finds

phys.org
Related
Phys.org
Fiddler crab eye view inspires researchers to develop novel artificial vision
Artificial vision systems find a wide range of applications, including self-driving cars, object detection, crop monitoring, and smart cameras. Such vision is often inspired by the vision of biological organisms. For instance, human and insect vision have inspired terrestrial artificial vision, while fish eyes have led to aquatic artificial vision. While the progress is remarkable, current artificial visions suffer from some limitations: they are not suitable for imaging both land and underwater environments, and are limited to a hemispherical (180°) field-of-view (FOV).
Phys.org
Mindful employees find their jobs less boring and are less likely to quit
Employees who practice mindfulness are less bored at work and less likely to quit, according to a new study. Researchers including from the University of Exeter Business School found that in monotonous jobs, employees who are more 'mindful' have greater job satisfaction, are less likely to quit and think their job is less boring.
Phys.org
New study finds global forest area per capita has decreased by over 60%
Over the past 60 years, the global forest area has declined by 81.7 million hectares, a loss that contributed to the more than 60% decline in global forest area per capita. This loss threatens the future of biodiversity and impacts the lives of 1.6 billion people worldwide, according to a new study published today by IOP Publishing in the journal Environmental Research Letters.
Phys.org
Revealing physical mechanisms behind the movement of microswimmers
Bacteria and other unicellular organisms developed sophisticated ways to actively navigate their way, despite being comparably simple structures. To reveal these mechanisms, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) used oil droplets as a model for biological microswimmers. Corinna Maass, group leader at the MPI-DS and associate professor at the University of Twente, together with her colleagues, investigated the navigation strategies of microswimmers in several studies: how they navigate against the current in narrow channels, how they mutually affect their movement, and how they collectively start rotating in order to move.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Nudge theory doesn't work after all, says new evidence review. But it could still have a future
At the end of last year (2021), there was lots of excitement about the first comprehensive analysis of past research on techniques designed to change people's behavior (known as "nudging"), confidently showing that they work. This was great news for researchers, but also for governments across the world who have invested in "nudge units" that use such methods.
Comments / 0