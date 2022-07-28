ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Dogs stolen in Gentilly Woods truck theft reunited with owners, accused suspect found with final dog before arrest

By Kylee Bond
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cenlanow.com

Highland Road shooting victim possibly connected to New Orleans shooting, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Terrian Benn of New Orleans on Friday afternoon. Police said Benn was found shot to death in a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Thursday at around 5 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a Hammond business Saturday afternoon. The incident involved two juveniles. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2:00 p.m., deputies...
HAMMOND, LA
cenlanow.com

Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during an argument in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — On July 24, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting in Kentwood. According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis, 39-year-old Julius White was shot and killed during a disturbance between him and an ex-girlfriend. Reports show that on...
KENTWOOD, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large

HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
HAMMOND, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops: Slidell area shooting suspect in custody

The man police say shot and injured a woman Friday night on the Northshore is behind bars.”Reginald White turned himself in at St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Carli Messina announced Sunday.
SLIDELL, LA
cenlanow.com

Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m....
ZACHARY, LA
an17.com

18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

31-year-old reportedly jumped off Twin Span in Slidell; search underway

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway after a 31-year-old man reportedly jumped off the Twin Spans in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thurs., July 28. The man was experiencing a “mental health crisis at the time,” Sheriff Randy Smith’s office says.
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Spears
NOLA.com

Detectives who staked out Elmwood Post Office bust prolific mail theft suspect

Authorities say a New Orleans man who had stolen mail from the blue collection boxes in front of the Elmwood Post Office on at least a dozen occasions was finally arrested after being caught in the act by detectives conducting surveillance on the building. Since his July 2 arrest, Earl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Missing Dog#Theft
WWL-AMFM

NOPD arrests suspect, recovers dog-napped pet

The New Orleans Police Department says an ongoing theft investigation led them to a stolen dog, and the arrest of a suspect. The dog-napping happened during an auto theft last week in the 4300 block of Louisiana Street. "At about 12:03 a.m. on July 19, the victims had parked their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man arrested for theft of tourists’ truck with 4 dogs inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a couple’s truck with four dogs inside while they were visiting New Orleans. The incident occurred on Tuesday (July 19) in the 4300 block of Louisa Street. A Louisiana couple visiting New Orleans had their truck stolen from a gas station in Gentilly Woods with their four dogs inside.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting

BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car on Highland Road Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Two arrested in connection with fatal Hollygrove shooting, police say

A man and a teen were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Conrad Noble in Hollygrove, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Roderick Matthews, 28, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on second-degree murder charges. Both were also booked with a count of armed robbery in connection with an unrelated incident, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail

A guard at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna was fired and arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to authorities. Joshua Rochon, 22, of New Orleans, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into the correctional center, drug possession and possession of a gun in connection with drug-related activity, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy