NOPD: Dogs stolen in Gentilly Woods truck theft reunited with owners, accused suspect found with final dog before arrest

cenlanow.com
Highland Road shooting victim possibly connected to New Orleans shooting, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police identified the victim found dead in an abandoned vehicle on Highland Road Thursday evening as a New Orleans woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Terrian Benn of New Orleans on Friday afternoon. Police said Benn was found shot to death in a 2009 Toyota Corolla on Thursday at around 5 p.m.
cenlanow.com
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding the man they say is responsible for a shooting at a Hammond business Saturday afternoon. The incident involved two juveniles. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2:00 p.m., deputies...
cenlanow.com
Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during an argument in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) — On July 24, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting in Kentwood. According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis, 39-year-old Julius White was shot and killed during a disturbance between him and an ex-girlfriend. Reports show that on...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: One arrested after car wash shooting in Hammond; one suspect at large
HAMMOND - One man was arrested, and one suspect remains at large after a shooting at a car wash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office identified Tommie Alexander, 19, and Mikel "Kato" Lassare, 20, as suspects in the shooting. Alexander was arrested, but deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Lassare.
Cops: Slidell area shooting suspect in custody
The man police say shot and injured a woman Friday night on the Northshore is behind bars.”Reginald White turned himself in at St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Carli Messina announced Sunday.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m....
an17.com
18-year-old arrested on attempted second degree murder charge
An 18-year-old suspected in a Friday night shooting in the Slidell area turned himself in to authorities on Sunday. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Reginald White turned himself in at the 1st District Office of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody Sunday, July 31, and he will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Facility for one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder.
fox8live.com
31-year-old reportedly jumped off Twin Span in Slidell; search underway
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A search is underway after a 31-year-old man reportedly jumped off the Twin Spans in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thurs., July 28. The man was experiencing a “mental health crisis at the time,” Sheriff Randy Smith’s office says.
VIDEO: NOPD releases surveillance footage of believed carjacking, police pursuit suspect
New Orleans Police have asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of helping steal a vehicle in the Lower Garden District that led to a police chase and car crash in Jefferson Parish.
Man and woman shot in Bayou St. John, NOPD investigates
The NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened in Bayou St. John Thursday night. The shooting happened earlier in the 3000 block of Orleans Avenue.
fox8live.com
Couple accused of breaking into home, stealing dog in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and woman are behind bars after New Orleans police say they broke into someone’s home and stole their dog. The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. on July 27 in the 1700 block of S. Carrollton Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Detectives who staked out Elmwood Post Office bust prolific mail theft suspect
Authorities say a New Orleans man who had stolen mail from the blue collection boxes in front of the Elmwood Post Office on at least a dozen occasions was finally arrested after being caught in the act by detectives conducting surveillance on the building. Since his July 2 arrest, Earl...
NOPD arrests suspect, recovers dog-napped pet
The New Orleans Police Department says an ongoing theft investigation led them to a stolen dog, and the arrest of a suspect. The dog-napping happened during an auto theft last week in the 4300 block of Louisiana Street. "At about 12:03 a.m. on July 19, the victims had parked their...
NOPD arrests a man involved in a car crash that led to a fatal shooting
The NOPD announce they have arrested Nathanial Anderson in the investigation of a Central City homicide that was the result of an argument following a car accident.
fox8live.com
Man arrested for theft of tourists’ truck with 4 dogs inside
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a couple’s truck with four dogs inside while they were visiting New Orleans. The incident occurred on Tuesday (July 19) in the 4300 block of Louisa Street. A Louisiana couple visiting New Orleans had their truck stolen from a gas station in Gentilly Woods with their four dogs inside.
wbrz.com
Body found in abandoned car on Highland Road likely tied to New Orleans shooting
BATON ROUGE - A woman found shot to death inside a car on Highland Road Thursday was likely related to another shooting that happened hours earlier in New Orleans. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the body was discovered around 5 p.m. inside a car at the intersection of Highland Road and Terrace Avenue.
NOLA.com
Two arrested in connection with fatal Hollygrove shooting, police say
A man and a teen were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Conrad Noble in Hollygrove, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Roderick Matthews, 28, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on second-degree murder charges. Both were also booked with a count of armed robbery in connection with an unrelated incident, police said.
NOLA.com
In Metairie kidnapping-turned-car chase, suspects tortured victims and demanded $80K ransom
The four young suspects accused in a Metairie kidnapping that ended after a wild chase on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge earlier this month broke into the victims' home and tortured a father and son for hours while demanding $80,000 in cash, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators said. When they...
NOPD: Suspect in surveillance video wanted for allegedly shooting victim on Tulane Avenue
Investigations reveal the suspect allegedly shot a victim in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue on June 11.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish corrections officer arrested, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail
A guard at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna was fired and arrested in a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail, according to authorities. Joshua Rochon, 22, of New Orleans, was booked Wednesday with malfeasance in office, conspiracy to introduce contraband into the correctional center, drug possession and possession of a gun in connection with drug-related activity, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
