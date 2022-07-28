Warren lifts ban on body piercings

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Council Wednesday night overwhelmingly voted to lift the city’s 20-year ban on body piercings and created a new ordinance that regulates body piercings with tattoos.

The vote on lifting the ban and creating the new regulations was 9-1, with only 7th ward councilman Ron White voting no on both issues.

The lifting of the ban and the new regulations go into effect immediately.

The Warren City Board of Health also gave its approval on the piercings issues at its July 20 meeting.

Piercings will be regulated through the Board of Health.

The new body piercings regulations “mirrors our existing tattoo stature,” said Warren Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.

It lays out the details for fees, certifications and inspections.

Establishments providing tattoo and/or body piercings will be required to pay a $150 annual license fee. A tattoo or body piercing “specialist” must pay a $50 annual fee.

The law banning body piercings had been in effect since 2001.

“City council brought Warren out of the Stone Ages by lifting the piercing ban!” said Aaron Chine, owner of The Box Gallery, a tattoo shop on Courthouse Square. “We’re moving into a big new spot downstairs in a few weeks and I will now be actively looking for a piercer.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.