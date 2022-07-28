The Way Station is Birmingham’s 1st shelter for homeless youth—check it out + get involved

Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO