ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Way Station is Birmingham’s 1st shelter for homeless youth—check it out + get involved

By Sharron Swain
Bham Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

7 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels

The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these seven social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Youth#Avenue N#Al 35203#The Way Station A#Infirmary Relaxation
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham

This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Shelby County city surprised by road closure

PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Work on a railroad track at Highway 52 West Monday morning in Pelham left even city leaders caught by surprise. No one had any idea this work was going to be done until Monday morning. CSX said it was their third party contractor's responsibility to...
PELHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Bham Now

Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run

Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’

Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy