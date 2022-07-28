The Way Station is Birmingham’s 1st shelter for homeless youth—check it out + get involved

bhamnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
Bham Now
7 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels
The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these seven social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
Shelby Reporter
Cajun Boys closes Chelsea, Valleydale locations; upgrades coming to Pelham location
A local Cajun restaurant chain has closed two of its locations and is revamping its third location in Shelby County. In a July 30 Facebook post, Cajun Boys & Our Poboys announced its Chelsea and Valleydale locations would close Sunday, July 31. “Thank you friends and customers that enjoyed our...
Birmingham Police Department hosts backpack giveaway for Birmingham community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is just around the corner and the Birmingham Police Department is helping to prepare students for the new school year. The faces of children from all over Birmingham lit up after receiving brand new backpacks full of school supplies. The BPD’s community outreach and public education division hosted their backpack […]
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
Bham Now
Cocktail bar, Continental Drift, is now open + 4 new spots that are opening in Birmingham
We’re back for another week exploring Birmingham’s newest businesses and letting you know what’s opening in Birmingham. Want to get the “tea” on who’s coming to town? Let’s get to it. 1. Iron City Games | Meadowbrook. Iron City Games is an independant...
police1.com
Ala. chief: 'Community has to be a stakeholder' after 22% spike in homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s homicide rate is up nearly 22 percent, fueled in part by a violent July in the Magic City. Thirteen people have been killed in the first 26 days of the month, up from eight in July of last year. Of those 13 slayings, six...
Birmingham man killed in motel shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old Birmingham man killed in a motel shooting over the weekend was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Daren Brown Jr. was shot and killed inside a motel room on the 400 block of Commons Drive Saturday around 8:52 p.m. Brown’s death is being investigated […]
Lamar Benefield: Visionary with a taste for Birmingham
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. When he first walked onto the Miles College campus, Lamar Benefield said didn’t know what to expect. He grew up in Druid Hills, a small neighborhood in north Birmingham and acknowledged while younger he didn’t see a future.
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County city surprised by road closure
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Work on a railroad track at Highway 52 West Monday morning in Pelham left even city leaders caught by surprise. No one had any idea this work was going to be done until Monday morning. CSX said it was their third party contractor's responsibility to...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Bham Now
Superior Grill on U.S. 280 closes after a 27-year run
Superior Grill, one of the most popular restaurants on Highway 280, closed its doors this Sunday, according to its Facebook page. “Our first words must be THANK YOU! Thank you, Birmingham for 27 years of fun, friendships and family. #SuperiorBirmingham is officially closed. You have been the main ingredient for unforgettable memories in this wonderful city. Come visit us at our Louisiana locations: Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette (coming soon).”
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
Free Back To School Snow Cones & Cotton Candy for Students Offered in Ohatchee
Ohatchee, AL – On Friday the 5th come out to Ohatchee Discount Supermarket for some free snow cones and cotton candy courtesy of the Ohatchee,AL Beautification Committee. Free snow cones and cotton candy for school age students.
Shelby Reporter
Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’
Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
