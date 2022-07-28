United adds first-ever nonstop flights between DC and Cape Town

wtop.com
WTOP
Maryland private flight company that’s bringing down prices raises $9.75M for expansion
Annapolis, Maryland-based aviation startup AeroVanti, which launched its membership-based private charter flight service last summer, has raised $9.75 million from investors to expand its business. AeroVanti founder Patrick Britton-Harr, a pilot who knew mainstream charter and timeshare air travel companies were charging more than needed, has built the AeroVanti model...
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
WJLA
Md. beach partially closed after military munitions debris washes ashore: NPS
BERLIN, Md. (7News) — The North Beach swimming area at the Maryland unit of Assateague Island National Seashore is partially closed after the discovery of at least seven pieces of military munitions debris on the beach over the last two weeks, according to the National Park Service. Most of...
WJLA
DC AG launches investigation into Casa Ruby founder, says she fled country with donations
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Monday that the District is taking action against Casa Ruby founder, Ruby Corado after they allege Corado fled the country with funds from the nonprofit organization. "Today, my office is taking action to address Casa Ruby’s failures in their critical...
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
fox5dc.com
Woman who has called DC, MD and VA home celebrates 108th birthday; shares secret to staying young
LAUREL, Md. - A happy belated to a woman who truly represents the entire D.C. region! Maryland resident Mrs. Sally Washington turned 108-years-old over the weekend. She was born in 1914 in Franklin County, Virginia and moved to the District in the 1930s -- where she lived for eight decades!
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
fox5dc.com
Heavy rain Sunday across parts of DC region; heat, humidity return into the workweek
WASHINGTON - Warm temperatures with the threat for heavy afternoon rain across parts of the D.C. region Sunday. FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says highs will be in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon storms could begin to move in sometime after 1 p.m. and could last through the evening...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Maryland (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Maryland. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
mommypoppins.com
Fishing Lakes Near DC and More Kid-Friendly Places to Go Fishing
Fishing is a fun way for families to spend time together outdoors, and there is no shortage of kid-friendly fishing lakes near DC. There are also plenty of other places to go fishing near DC along the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, in parks, and more. There are so many fishing spots, in fact, that it was tough narrowing this list down to the ones you'll see below.
WTOP
DC bill would ban right turns on red for cars, introduce ‘Idaho Stop’ for cyclists
The D.C. Council is considering a bill that would ban cars from turning right during red lights while also letting cyclists maintain a more consistent pace on the District’s roads. The “Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022” would allow cyclists to perform an “Idaho Stop,” where red lights can...
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
4 people facing federal charges for mail theft in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022 about six mail carriers robbed in D.C. and Maryland in less than 24 hours. Four people from Maryland are facing federal charges for mail theft and possession of United States Postal Service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg’s Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Available for Adults in Maryland Starting Today
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced all Marylanders 18 years old and older are now eligible to receive a primary series of the newly authorized Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, starting Monday, August 1st. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is protein-based. Protein-based vaccines have been used for decades to combat diseases including...
WTOP
4 DC firefighters file $10 million lawsuit alleging race, gender discrimination
Four D.C. firefighters have filed a $10 million race and gender discrimination lawsuit against the District. In their lawsuit, veteran firefighters Jadonna Sanders, Shalonda Smith, Takeva Thomas and Bolatito Ajose — four African American women — said that they have experienced racial and gender discrimination in pay and promotions, and have faced harsher discipline than their white colleagues.
WMDT.com
New fake ID scanner making a difference in Maryland bars and restaurants
MARYLAND- A local Maryland, minority-owned business has a goal to make bars, events, and restaurants safer. They developed Card 101, which brings classes to these places to teach them how to properly check ID’s and identify fake ones. “There are a lot of people who deal with that problem,...
WKYC
Woman says she is facing homelessness after her DC unemployment account was hacked
WASHINGTON — A mother on unemployment benefits says she has been left without weekly payments for four weeks after a breach in her D.C. Department of Employment Services (D.O.E.S) account. "I have not had money to pay utilities, to pay rent. I have a number of medical issues and...
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
