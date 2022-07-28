Angular Hamden home featured on 'Zillow Gone Wild' listed for $629K

TRUMBULL — Keira Citarella is a little worried about jellyfish. The 14-year-old, who will be a sophomore at Trumbull High School in the fall, is about to embark on her first ever St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound with other members of the Trumbull Pisces swim club. It’s been 10 years since the club began participating in the swim, in which people from across Connecticut and beyond swim across Long Island Sound to raise money and awareness for those battling cancer.

