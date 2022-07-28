Angular Hamden home featured on 'Zillow Gone Wild' listed for $629K

www.trumbulltimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
trumbulltimes.com
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
Register Citizen
Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s customers with a green thumb will soon find their favorite plants and garden essentials year-round. Stew Leonard’s expects to complete its new indoor garden center by late fall, according to Meghan Bell, director of public relations. The addition will be located on the west side of the building, and construction is already underway to permanently enclose the outdoor retail space previously reserved for its garden products.
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At New Britain Convenience Store
Connecticut Lottery announced a group of new prize winners, including a resident who claimed a $100,000 prize. An unnamed New Britain resident claimed a $100,000 Cashworld 11 prize from a ticket purchased at Quick N Easy, located at 1517 Stanley St. in New Britain, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 28.
Thomaston is Home to the Biggest Fish I Ever Caught
Have you seen the photo of the massive fish that a lucky angler hauled out of Lake Lillinonah recently? It's a beast, and I certainly will be thinking about it the next time I dip my toes into any fresh water here in Connecticut. Have you ever caught a fish that big? I caught a monster once, and it was in Thomaston of all places.
New Haven Independent
Bella Vista Apartments Bring New Life To Ansonia's Main Street
ANSONIA– The long-vacant “Palmer building” at 153 Main St. is now home to a four-story apartment building called “Bella Vista. The project was developed by Shaw Ventures, of New York, and features 44 studio, 1 and 2‑bedroom market-rate apartments (with one 3‑bedroom unit left).
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
trumbulltimes.com
‘It’s not just about swimming’: Trumbull club takes on Swim Across the Sound
TRUMBULL — Keira Citarella is a little worried about jellyfish. The 14-year-old, who will be a sophomore at Trumbull High School in the fall, is about to embark on her first ever St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound with other members of the Trumbull Pisces swim club. It’s been 10 years since the club began participating in the swim, in which people from across Connecticut and beyond swim across Long Island Sound to raise money and awareness for those battling cancer.
Register Citizen
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
NBC Connecticut
4 Shot on Main Street in Hartford: Police
Four people were shot in Hartford Sunday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the area of 1994 Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and found a woman in her twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition,...
NBC Connecticut
Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car is on top of other vehicles. No additional information is immediately available.
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
