ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

One lawyer's look at the Williams Tax Fraud trial

By Tom Perumean
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HUWdt_0gwB2PmM00

The Jason Williams Tax Fraud trial stretches into the ninth day with the jury still deliberating the guilt of the District Attorney and his law partner Nicole Burdett.

It was a fairly fast trial—especially since Williams and Burdett's attorneys did not put on an affirmative defense.

What does it mean for the jury to be out this long on what looked like a simple case? WWL asked noted criminal defense attorney Joseph Raspanti for his observations.

"Well it's a long deliberation, but it could mean anything," Raspanti explains. "Anyone who tries to predict the outcome of a trial based upon the length of the deliberations is a rookie or a fool."

Raspanti pointed out a misstep by the prosecution early on in the case:
"I think the prosecution struggled with their key witness, the tax preparer [Henry Timothy]. I think he was someone that the defense took advantage of in cross-examination. But I think that the prosecution did a lot better with their closing argument. They kind of came back from deficit toward the end of the trial."

Raspanti gives his thoughts on the defense strategy, choosing to not present an affirmative defense or even put Williams on the stand.

"It's a risk-reward situation. You choose not to put on a case so that you don't expose your client to cross-examination. But, jurors sometimes like to hear from a defendant 'hey I didn't do it'. So, you never know how it's going to work out. You never know if it's the right decision until you hear the verdict."
Finally, we asked Raspanti what happens if Williams and Burdett are found guilty:

"His political career could go on. But he is going to have to surrender his [law] license within 14 days of the verdict. And if you're not an attorney in good standing you cannot be the District Attorney, so he is going to have to give up that position."

We'll all be paying close attention to what's going on at Poydras and Magazine inside the Federal Court House.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jason Williams#Affirmative Defense#Attorneys#Defense Attorney
CBS Denver

Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that "I killed my f---g wife for you!" during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph's shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum term of life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Just Got Transferred to a Low Security Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell will be serving out her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking at a new location. CNN reported that Maxwell has been transferred to a low-security federal prison in Florida. Maxwell, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in late June. Maxwell has reportedly...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Us Weekly

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Nikolas Cruz trial shows need for death penalty phase jury reforms

Media coverage of the penalty phase of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial illustrates something important. Namely, the challenge of jury responsibilities in a first-degree murder trial. America is a diverse nation. The jury process is intended to represent this aspect of our society. In theory, if 12 people are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

Army veteran who faked blindness for nearly $1M is going to prison

A former soldier who defrauded Veterans Affairs out of nearly $1 million by pretending to have a service-connected disability was sentenced in court to less than a year in prison, according to the Department of Justice. John Paul Cook, 58, from Marshall, North Carolina, received approximately $978,138 in disability payments...
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy