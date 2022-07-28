Unlawful camping ordinance goes into effect this week in Elk Grove

www.kcra.com
Related
KCRA.com
Community Champion: Cleaning up Sacramento 1 piece of trash at a time
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For more than a quarter of a decade, Margarita Chavez has turned other people's trash into her passion. The Sacramento-area resident has helped clean up the Capital city for 25 years and in that time she estimates she's easily picked up five-thousand pounds of trash. For...
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — As California enters yet another year of a continued drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources. According to the state, banning the watering of non-functional lawns will save hundreds of thousands of acre-feet of water a year. Water […]
KCRA.com
Farmers react after Sacramento County detects oriental fruit flies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Growers at the Farmers Market at Arden Fair are hoping Sacramento County will be able to get rid of an invasive species of fruit fly, which was detected in Wilton, before it impacts business. "With farming, you run into everything. You can't control everything," said Juan...
KCRA.com
Roseville residents preparing for annual National Night Out
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents are preparing to participate in thecity's annual events for National Night Out on Tuesday, which strengthens the relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves. It's all part of a national effort for neighborhoods to shake hands and exchange ideas with local police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s when school starts for districts in the Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The calendar turned to August on Monday, which means the first day of school is around the corner for most districts in the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County. Most schools in the county begin classes in early to mid-August while some start later in the month and around September. Sacramento County: Sacramento […]
What are Sacramento’s sister cities?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a total of 12 “sister cities” located all around the world, part of the international program that brings different communities together. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create global relationships based on cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges. According to the Sister Cities […]
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
KCRA.com
Lodi Unified returns to school with later start times, implementing new law SB 328
LODI, Calif. — Monday marks the first day of school for students in the Lodi Unified School District. The district is one of the many across California implementing Senate Bill 328, a new law requiring middle school to start no earlier than 8 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. for high school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
goldcountrymedia.com
Reader input: Why no public input before Bear River Park decision?
At the Weimar-Applegate-Colfax Municipal Advisory Council (WAC-MAC) meeting on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, it was announced that Placer County is abandoning Bear River Park and Campground. WAIT!! What about public input into decisions of serious consequence to the public? What happened to TRANSPARENCY in government? Did government transparency suddenly become...
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
Wait continues for California State Fair attendance numbers, but arrest figures are down dramatically
SACRAMENTO -- The 2022 California State Fair is now in the history books. This year's event marked a return to form at Cal Expo following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While total attendance numbers are still being compiled, arrest figure are down dramatically compared to past years, fair officials say. The fair reported just three arrests over the 17-day period. Two of them were for domestic violence and one was for counterfeiting. Between 2009 and 2017, arrest figures at the fair were, on average, more than 60 per year, according to an analysis by The Sacramento Bee. This year, the fair instituted a first-of-its-kind ban on unaccompanied youth at night on weekends. Fair officials say the rule encouraged parents to stay with their kids, and had the intended effect. Among one of the biggest hits at the fair this year was the California Cannabis Exhibit. Thousands of people walked through the exhibit, which displayed the state's growing cannabis industry.Total fair attendance numbers could be released as soon as Monday.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Sacramento County looking to ban camping near government buildings, critical infrastructure
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County is proposing an anti-camping ordinance that would prohibit camping in several unincorporated areas, including near infrastructure, the American River Parkway and government buildings. The ordinance will go before the board of supervisors in just a few days. In the meantime, local homeless advocacy groups are fighting back."There's no place to go," said Bob Erlenbusch, the executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.He added, "There's cries for some parts of the community to move homeless people off the American River Parkway, but the question is to where? We're really concerned the county will define anything...
Hanford Sentinel
Carrots but no stick: Participation in California drug courts has plummeted
Last year, Yolo County tried an experiment: No one arrested for simple drug possession would be prosecuted or sent to drug court. Instead, those arrested with drugs were directed to the county health department. The county was responding to a trend across California: Significantly fewer people are choosing to go...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Invasive species in Sac County, deadly Kentucky floods, Biden’s COVID rebound
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
82 firefighters honored at California Fire Foundation memorial for line of duty deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters, their families, departments and community leaders gathered in Sacramento on Saturday to pay tribute to the 82 California firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty with a memorial ceremony at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center. “It’s solemn, but we also want...
Workers rally at Capitol for bill that could overhaul California's fast food sector
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California fast food workers are rallying at the state Capitol for passage of a bill that could lead to a dramatic overhaul of industry standards. It comes ahead of lawmakers returning to Sacramento for the start of their regular session on Monday. Assembly Bill 257, also...
KCRA.com
Decadeslong community favorite Courtland Pear Fair returns after 2-year pause
COURTLAND, Calif. — After two years on pause, the Courtland Pear Fair returned, and with it new resources to Sacramento area delta communities. “It’s such a refreshing moment I mean it was a lot of work to get here we had to do a lot more than we normally have to bring the pear fair back,” said Emily Pappalardo, a Courtland resident and fair volunteer.
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
Comments / 4