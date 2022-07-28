ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Meet our new watchdog reporter

By column I wrote this week
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
Good morning,

First up, I want to introduce you to our new watchdog reporter, Hanna Holthaus, as I told you I'd do in my last newsletter.

Hanna joined us this month to cover city government, filling the position that opened when Christopher Hong left last year.

Hanna arrives at an important time, during this election season and before next year’s city elections. She will work closely with veteran reporter David Bauerlein.

You can find more details in a column I wrote this week about Hanna and about the departure of Jaguars beat reporter John Reid.

***

Hanna has another story this week looking at Curry's plans for the land lining the St. Johns River in our downtown.

Curry's proposal includes the first money budgeted since 2005 to expand the Northbank Riverwalk.

And Riverfront Plaza, the site of the former Jacksonville Landing, would be a centerpiece of about $250 million in projects along the river.

You can read more in Hanna's story, Plans will connect, transform parks and public spaces along Jacksonville's downtown riverfront.

***

Columnist Nate Monroe this week weaves together what we know so far about Florida Power & Light, its consultants and their reach into Northeast Florida and other parts of the state.

After explaining the influence FPL had just four years ago, Nate writes about how things have changed, "FPL's fortunes have markedly soured: The company that just a few years ago looked like it held Florida's shimmering coasts in the palm of its hand now faces a future darkened by scandal, embarrassment and uncertainty."

You can read more in Florida Power & Light dominated the state. Now scandal darkens its future.

***

The 1950s Independent Life Building on West Duval Street will soon look completely different than what those of us who've lived here a long time remember.

Now vacant, the building will eventually offer apartments, a rooftop restaurant and grocery store, writes reporter Teresa Stepzinski.

***

High school football season is quickly approaching, and reporter Juston Lewis has been busy highlighting some of the best players in the Jacksonville area.

His latest this week is a look at the top athletes in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season.

Have a great week,

Mary Kelli Palka

Florida Times-Union/Jacksonville.com

The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

