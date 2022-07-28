ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Flash flood watch in effect as heavy rain expected

By Brooke Nevins
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Denver could see more rainfall beginning early Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., with chances for showers and thunderstorms increasing into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday's high could reach 78.

A flash flood watch has been issued for areas east of Denver, with burn scars and urban areas seeing the highest chance of flash flooding.

Rain is expected to persist Friday, with chances for showers and thunderstorms becoming stronger as the afternoon turns to evening. Tomorrow's high could near 81.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to see mostly sunny skies with lower chances of heavy rain through the end of the weekend as highs rise back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service .

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1-4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. High near 78. North wind 5-7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1-4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east 5-8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

The Denver Gazette

