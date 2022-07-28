Luxurious Modern Marvel Hits the Market in York, Maine

wblm.com
Travel Website Lists 20 Best Things to Do in Portland, Maine…and Boothbay?
It's "Best of" season for travel writers across the globe. The industry has been cranking out content as tourism continues to get back to pre-pandemic heights. Considering Maine is "Vacationland," it's no surprise to see the Pine Tree State featured in articles on numerous websites, online publications, and blogs. The...
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine, Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!
They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
You Can Lease Someone’s Master Bedroom in Portland, Maine, for $1,100 a Month
It isn't breaking news to anyone who lives in Southern Maine that the current rental market is a disaster. Monthly prices have become astronomical for apartments, with even efficiency apartments reaching rent levels never before seen in Maine. The housing crunch has led potential tenants to get creative in ways to find housing. The creativity also extends to landlords as well, who are capitalizing on the supply and demand issue with some off-the-beaten-path ideas.
fallriverreporter.com
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week
Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Supermarket News
Hannaford enhances shopping experience in round of store upgrades
Northeastern grocer Hannaford Supermarkets has wrapped up a series of store remodels in three states. Scarborough, Maine-based Hannaford said yesterday that it upgraded five locations in Massachusetts, Vermont and New York during the first half of the year. The Ahold Delhaize USA supermarket chain noted that the projects were aimed at boosting the stores’ offering and enhancing the shopping experience.
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
buzznicked.com
McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious
The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Portland Maine’s Low-Income Parking Program Isn’t Good Enough
I’ve only lived and worked in southern Maine for two and a half years so paying for parking to go to my job is a very new concept for me. It was honestly not something I ever gave much thought to until coming here. My mentality was that if a job wants me there every day they’re not going to make it so I have to pay to be there.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Editor’s Note: WTNH previously reported that the man who died was from Connecticut. The New Hampshire Conservation Officer confirmed that the man who died was from Missouri. CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker’s body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the […]
A Cute Baby Zebra Was Just Born at York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine
York's Wild Kingdom had quite the adorable announcement recently. The popular Southern Maine park was happy to announce the birth of the baby zebra. The little striped cutie is the latest addition to zoo's animal kingdom, one that is very diverse. According to its website, the zoo has over 50 unique species, which of course includes these Grant's zebras.
5 great Massachusetts steakhouses
What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
Man Shredding on Wheelchair Surf Board in Rye, New Hampshire, is All Kinds of Inspiring
Have you ever been to Summer Sessions in Rye, New Hampshire? You will feel exponentially cooler just by setting foot in this joint!. Summer Sessions is an Oceanfront Surf Shop offering lessons, camps, and adult surf nights. They also sell top brand wetsuits, surfboards, and paddle boards AND they have a full café (aka the Sandpiper Café) in the shop. Whether you consider yourself a full blown surfer dude (or dudette) or have never stood up on a wave in your life, they have lessons for every age and skill level. It's never too late to learn! They even have a LADIES NIGHT! Let's go girls!
WMUR.com
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
