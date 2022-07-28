ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football programs at a crossroads entering 2022

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
247Sports

Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks

South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama

Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Inside Oklahoma's Party in the Palace football recruiting event

Oklahoma is sitting on 247Sports No. 6 recruiting class after a massive July that has seen key targets like coveted edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, speedy receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, touted offensive tackle Cayden Green and most recently Top247 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc have joined the fold. You won’t find a first-year...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Top 10 returning Razorbacks who could break out in 2022

Arkansas lost some key players off the roster following the program's best season in a decade. While some voids will be filled out of the transfer portal, many returning Razorbacks will be asked to step into those roles. That's what today's top 10 list is all about - returning Razorbacks who have a chance to really amp up their production from what they did in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso set to announce with 247Sports

Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his college decision with 247Sports. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on Monday, August 1 at 2 PM ET. He will choose between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee.
BASKETBALL
