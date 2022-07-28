College football programs at a crossroads entering 2022

247sports.com
Stanford football coach David Shaw says conference realignment will 'self-correct' eventually
College football is changing very quickly, and the latest round of change came when USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. As a result, the Pac-12 is now in a precarious position, but Stanford head coach David Shaw says it will all work out in time.
The fallout from Anthony Hill's commitment to Texas A&M
The nation’s top linebacker chose the Texas A&M Aggies over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The loss was the first haymaker landed against Texas in the 2023 recruiting class. Without a doubt, this is the most significant whiff for Texas in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Prior to Hill’s commitment,...
Florida Football is absolutely on fire on the recruiting trail
Florida football has put together an impressive month on the recruiting trail but the last few days have seen even more fireworks for the Gators. Sometimes when people preach patience, it’s actually OK to listen and that’s a lesson that some Florida football fans are learning right now.
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools
One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Gabe Ikard, Dusty Dvoracek Launch Strengthening Oklahoma as 'The Good Part of NIL'
Two former Sooners have teamed up to give OU fans a unique option for contributing to their favorite team's NIL platforms.
Nebraska football’s Ty Robinson makes mind-boggling claim about Alabama
Alabama football, a program that has won a national championship three times since 2015, is regarded as the gold standard in college football. That’s why Nebraska football was so excited to add Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn Jr. ahead of the 2022 season. Amid the excitement, Cornhuskers defensive lineman Ty Robinson was asked about Wynn. Robinson made this mind-boggling claim about the Crimson Tide when talking about Wynn, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
Late Kick: Ohio State has some 2023 recruiting issues
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate talks about red flags surrounding recruiting in Columbus.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Late Kick: Texas' Quinn Ewers is one of the most important names in college football
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says the highly-touted Texas QB is one of the most important names in CFB this year.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables' words don't match actions
It used to be a big deal when a player was committed to play football at a certain program but backed out of his commitment and chose a different school. That was a long time ago though, and the game has certainly changed. These days it feels like such actions happen multiple times daily.
PHOTOS: Penn State's last full prospect camp of 2022 includes surprise QB
Penn State football held its last full prospect camp of the summer Friday afternoon into the evening. The event featured multiple players who are committed to the Nittany Lions, a surprise visit from a quarterback who is committed to another school and a bunch of athletes who hold PSU offers.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Inside Oklahoma's Party in the Palace football recruiting event
Oklahoma is sitting on 247Sports No. 6 recruiting class after a massive July that has seen key targets like coveted edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, speedy receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, touted offensive tackle Cayden Green and most recently Top247 defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc have joined the fold. You won’t find a first-year...
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
Top 10 returning Razorbacks who could break out in 2022
Arkansas lost some key players off the roster following the program's best season in a decade. While some voids will be filled out of the transfer portal, many returning Razorbacks will be asked to step into those roles. That's what today's top 10 list is all about - returning Razorbacks who have a chance to really amp up their production from what they did in 2021.
Four-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso set to announce with 247Sports
Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy 4-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is set to announce his college decision with 247Sports. Kingsley will announce his commitment live from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal with Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, on the 247Sports YouTube channel on Monday, August 1 at 2 PM ET. He will choose between Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Tennessee.
