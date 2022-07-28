WVU football Fan Day Set for August 13

www.wboy.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOY
Quick Hits: Neal Brown opens fall camp
The preseason has begun, and Neal Brown's team has its focus on just one foe: Pitt. The helmets are on and the sun is out (sort of): fall camp has officially kicked off in Morgantown. The 130th team in West Virginia football history has officially begun its 2022 preseason with...
WBOY
Neal Brown outlines schedule for fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Practice No. 1 is in the books. Practice No. 2 will follow on Tuesday. West Virginia will conduct a total of 25 practices before kicking off the regular season on Thursday, September 1 in Pittsburgh. Neal Brown outlined some of the details of Monday’s first practice...
WBOY
Brown: WVU’s O-line is “the strength of our team”
West Virginia has had plenty of roster turnover, even in the last several months. It has happened everywhere, it seems, except for the offensive line. Neal Brown has five returning starters on the offensive line. In fact, the only change fans will likely see is a switch of the tackles: this year, Wyatt Milum will be on the left with Brandon Yates on the right.
WBOY
Brown: “Those OTAs have been really good for us”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s football team took to the practice field for the first official practice of the 2022 college football season on Monday. The Mountaineers are coming off a 6-7 season in 2021 and an offseason that saw plenty of turnover in all three phases of the game on the WVU roster. Head coach Neal Brown alluded to the fact that more than 30 new players are in the program as of the start of fall camp, either through high school recruiting or via the transfer portal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
Behind the scenes at Ladies Huddle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Media Days is often referred to as the unofficial start to the college football season, but when Ladies Huddle rolls around, that means fall camp is near. The annual event put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club was held Thursday night at Milan Puskar...
WBOY
WVU gains commitment from 2023 offensive lineman
The first day of practice for the West Virginia University football team became slightly more noteworthy this year. Not only did the Mountaineers return to the gridiron, beginning their month-long build-up to the Backyard Brawl, but the WVU coaching staff learned of its latest verbal commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.
Comments / 0