www.uppermichiganssource.com
Related
WLUC
Thunder on Iron Range comes to a close
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range music festival in Negaunee came to a close on Sunday. Chasin’ Steel was just one of the bands performing Sunday afternoon and it closed with Hellbound Glory. General admission was $40 and as the day went on, those tickets became cheaper. Thunder on the Iron Range Promoter Mike Ridenour said there was plenty of different music people could enjoy throughout the weekend.
WLUC
Original musical about Iron County summer camp hits stage Saturday
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - “One Wonderful Day” is an original musical written about Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls. Co-writer and producer Christopher Warmanen has many special memories to share. “I actually grew up at Fortune Lake,” Warmanen said. “My dad was the director for many...
WLUC
UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale. Kids can also participate in a...
WLUC
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
UP Wild Church gathers outside to be closer to nature
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church that started in Marquette is gathering, but not in a chapel. Instead, U.P. Wild Church heads outside to connect with nature. An attendee says they embrace the creation to be closer to the creator. They gather to be together in a community of like-minded people.
WLUC
Outback Art Fair offers variety of art this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette art fair returned to Picnic Rocks Park with a wide variety of artists over the weekend. The Outback Art Fair was open throughout the weekend for people to buy items like paintings or other crafts. There were also snacks like kettle corn and henna art stations. The organizer of the event, Cindy Engle, said fairs like this are a good opportunity for people to learn about local art in the community.
WLUC
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
WLUC
Alger County Fair begins Aug. 5 in Chatham
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock shows, live music and a Little Miss Alger Contest are just some activities included in the Alger County Fair this weekend. The mission of the event is to promote and advance the interest in agriculture, household arts, mechanical arts and sciences. Alger County Fair Board President Paul Naasz said they have a new addition to the fairgrounds this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Waters of Fortune invades Bewabic State Park
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Families learned about invasive species in unique ways in Crystal Falls Saturday. Waters of Fortune was a free event for anyone with a Michigan Recreation Passport. Its goal was to raise awareness of water quality issues that are caused by invasive species. Rock painting, face painting, bingo, and a waterski show from the Ski-ters were among the activities at the event.
WLUC
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
Boy, 16, falls overboard, drowns while boating alone in U.P.
AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old who was boating alone apparently fell overboard for unknown reasons and drowned in an Upper Peninsula lake over the weekend, officials said. On Friday afternoon, July 29, law enforcement was called to a report of an unoccupied boat found on the western shoreline...
WLUC
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Spur Fire Department has eyes on a new rescue boat for the first time. Currently in the beginning stages of fundraising, the volunteer-run fire department has never had a rescue boat of its own. Relying solely on private boats and those owned by firefighters has caused an issue of problems says Fire Chief Joe Perry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLUC
Hiawatha National Forest shares hiking safety tips
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scenic hike in the Upper Peninsula could potentially be fatal without necessary precautions. The Hiawatha Forest Service is urging hikers to stay safe after a park visitor was injured while hiking at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on July 13. Another hiker was severely injured after falling off a cliff on Grand Island two weeks later.
WLUC
Keweenaw Heritage Center raises funds for new roof
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Heritage Center, one of the cooperating sites of the Keweenaw National Historical Park, is fund-raising to replace the building’s roof. Constructed in 1900, the building was originally a Roman Catholic Church. For 65 years as St. Anne’s, it served an essentially French-Canadian congregation. In 1966, the Dioceses of Marquette determined that it would be necessary to merge five congregations into two. Three of the buildings were deconsecrated. In 1971, the building was purchased to be the venue for an antique shop.
WLUC
Honoring Health Care Workers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You are invited to honor health care workers who helped during the pandemic. The event will be held at OSF St. Francis Hospital, outside the Serenity Garden. The event will be Aug. 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.
WLUC
Portion of McClellan Ave closed Tuesday for repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A southbound portion of McClellan Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fair Avenue and Ridge Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is necessary for a sanitary manhole repair. This project is expected to be completed by the end of...
WLUC
Salvation Army partnering up with Walmart stores for ‘Stuff the Bus’ back to school donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is partnering with retailers to collect donations for back-to-school supplies with ‘Stuff the Bus.’ At Walmart stores across the country shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store. Once collected the...
WLUC
NMU Men’s Basketball adds adds five freshman and pair of transfers ahead of 2022-23 season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University announced Monday it has added five freshman and a pair of transfers ahead of 2022-23 season. These new additions represent the incoming class of Wildcats for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season . Head coach for the Wildcats, Matt Majkrzak announced five incoming...
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
WLUC
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault
GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault was reported at approximately 6 a.m. Monday just north of Gaastra on Bates/Gaastra Road. The Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Iron Mountain Post say an 18-year-old Gaastra woman was out for a run when an unknown man attacked her. The woman was able...
Comments / 0