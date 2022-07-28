MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Heritage Center, one of the cooperating sites of the Keweenaw National Historical Park, is fund-raising to replace the building’s roof. Constructed in 1900, the building was originally a Roman Catholic Church. For 65 years as St. Anne’s, it served an essentially French-Canadian congregation. In 1966, the Dioceses of Marquette determined that it would be necessary to merge five congregations into two. Three of the buildings were deconsecrated. In 1971, the building was purchased to be the venue for an antique shop.

