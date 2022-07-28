ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Thunder on Iron Range comes to a close

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Thunder on the Iron Range music festival in Negaunee came to a close on Sunday. Chasin’ Steel was just one of the bands performing Sunday afternoon and it closed with Hellbound Glory. General admission was $40 and as the day went on, those tickets became cheaper. Thunder on the Iron Range Promoter Mike Ridenour said there was plenty of different music people could enjoy throughout the weekend.
Original musical about Iron County summer camp hits stage Saturday

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - “One Wonderful Day” is an original musical written about Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp in Crystal Falls. Co-writer and producer Christopher Warmanen has many special memories to share. “I actually grew up at Fortune Lake,” Warmanen said. “My dad was the director for many...
UP Gem and Mineral Show coming to Marquette County Saturday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Gem and Mineral Show is returning to Marquette County this Saturday. More than 30 vendors will be set up inside and outside the Ishpeming Elks building with plenty of rocks, gems, minerals, jewelry and more for sale. Kids can also participate in a...
Marquette man invents tool for faster, easier tree planting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can plant an oak tree in 15 seconds or less. Lowell Larson thought up the Squirrel Acorn Planter in the ‘90s, but the product didn’t come to fruition until 2016 with the help of Invent@NMU. Larson demonstrates how the Squirrel works. The Squirrel...
UP Wild Church gathers outside to be closer to nature

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church that started in Marquette is gathering, but not in a chapel. Instead, U.P. Wild Church heads outside to connect with nature. An attendee says they embrace the creation to be closer to the creator. They gather to be together in a community of like-minded people.
Outback Art Fair offers variety of art this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette art fair returned to Picnic Rocks Park with a wide variety of artists over the weekend. The Outback Art Fair was open throughout the weekend for people to buy items like paintings or other crafts. There were also snacks like kettle corn and henna art stations. The organizer of the event, Cindy Engle, said fairs like this are a good opportunity for people to learn about local art in the community.
Hundreds attend 123rd annual Italian Fest in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, it was all about Italy in Ishpeming for the 123rd annual Italian Fest. The event was put on by the St. Rocco - St. Anthony Society. Hundreds gathered at Al Quaal Recreational Area, where there were local vendors, live music and, of course, pasta. There were even attractions for the kids, such as bounce houses and pony rides.
Alger County Fair begins Aug. 5 in Chatham

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Livestock shows, live music and a Little Miss Alger Contest are just some activities included in the Alger County Fair this weekend. The mission of the event is to promote and advance the interest in agriculture, household arts, mechanical arts and sciences. Alger County Fair Board President Paul Naasz said they have a new addition to the fairgrounds this year.
Waters of Fortune invades Bewabic State Park

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Families learned about invasive species in unique ways in Crystal Falls Saturday. Waters of Fortune was a free event for anyone with a Michigan Recreation Passport. Its goal was to raise awareness of water quality issues that are caused by invasive species. Rock painting, face painting, bingo, and a waterski show from the Ski-ters were among the activities at the event.
Back to school event brings hope to Escanaba families

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba families received a helping hand today thanks to a group of 150 volunteers. The fourth annual Mission of Hope handed out food, shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to families in need. Mission of Hope Director Paul Culbertson says this was one of the largest turnouts with about 1,500 families who received help.
Boy, 16, falls overboard, drowns while boating alone in U.P.

AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 16-year-old who was boating alone apparently fell overboard for unknown reasons and drowned in an Upper Peninsula lake over the weekend, officials said. On Friday afternoon, July 29, law enforcement was called to a report of an unoccupied boat found on the western shoreline...
Michigamme Spurr Fire Department fundraises for rescue boat

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigamme Spur Fire Department has eyes on a new rescue boat for the first time. Currently in the beginning stages of fundraising, the volunteer-run fire department has never had a rescue boat of its own. Relying solely on private boats and those owned by firefighters has caused an issue of problems says Fire Chief Joe Perry.
Hiawatha National Forest shares hiking safety tips

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A scenic hike in the Upper Peninsula could potentially be fatal without necessary precautions. The Hiawatha Forest Service is urging hikers to stay safe after a park visitor was injured while hiking at the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on July 13. Another hiker was severely injured after falling off a cliff on Grand Island two weeks later.
Keweenaw Heritage Center raises funds for new roof

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Heritage Center, one of the cooperating sites of the Keweenaw National Historical Park, is fund-raising to replace the building’s roof. Constructed in 1900, the building was originally a Roman Catholic Church. For 65 years as St. Anne’s, it served an essentially French-Canadian congregation. In 1966, the Dioceses of Marquette determined that it would be necessary to merge five congregations into two. Three of the buildings were deconsecrated. In 1971, the building was purchased to be the venue for an antique shop.
Honoring Health Care Workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You are invited to honor health care workers who helped during the pandemic. The event will be held at OSF St. Francis Hospital, outside the Serenity Garden. The event will be Aug. 3, starting at 11:00 a.m.
Portion of McClellan Ave closed Tuesday for repairs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A southbound portion of McClellan Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fair Avenue and Ridge Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2 beginning at 8 a.m. The closure is necessary for a sanitary manhole repair. This project is expected to be completed by the end of...
Police search for suspect in Iron County assault

GAASTRA, Mich. (WLUC) - An assault was reported at approximately 6 a.m. Monday just north of Gaastra on Bates/Gaastra Road. The Michigan State Police (MSP) from the Iron Mountain Post say an 18-year-old Gaastra woman was out for a run when an unknown man attacked her. The woman was able...
